BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.235.310362508518113493681816
Arenado.405.4684210175051457001
Sosa.400.400512000001000
Edman.342.39038413113736101
Pujols.333.4172157102424010
Knizner.333.3751515101517001
O'Neill.231.3193989101769100
Bader.211.28638483002210100
Carlson.167.2134267200217101
Molina.160.1602504000001001
DeJong.152.26333252014512201
Goldschmidt.146.2714176200179200
Dickerson.133.2351502000322000
Nootbaar.000.200820000026000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals743.091111396.085353393194
Gallegos000.005035.1200025
Helsley000.004004.0100008
Whitley100.003003.1000010
McFarland000.003003.0500022
Woodford000.001003.0200013
Hicks111.293107.0311048
Mikolas101.7633015.113330313
Pallante001.803005.0411024
Wittgren002.705003.1511012
Wainwright212.8133016.018552419
Cabrera103.864004.2222235
VerHagen005.793004.2543044
Brooks006.353005.2544214
Matz117.272208.212771111
Hudson017.712207.0876226

