|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.235
|.310
|362
|50
|85
|18
|1
|13
|49
|36
|81
|8
|1
|6
|Arenado
|.405
|.468
|42
|10
|17
|5
|0
|5
|14
|5
|7
|0
|0
|1
|Sosa
|.400
|.400
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Edman
|.342
|.390
|38
|4
|13
|1
|1
|3
|7
|3
|6
|1
|0
|1
|Pujols
|.333
|.417
|21
|5
|7
|1
|0
|2
|4
|2
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Knizner
|.333
|.375
|15
|1
|5
|1
|0
|1
|5
|1
|7
|0
|0
|1
|O'Neill
|.231
|.319
|39
|8
|9
|1
|0
|1
|7
|6
|9
|1
|0
|0
|Bader
|.211
|.286
|38
|4
|8
|3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|10
|1
|0
|0
|Carlson
|.167
|.213
|42
|6
|7
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|7
|1
|0
|1
|Molina
|.160
|.160
|25
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|DeJong
|.152
|.263
|33
|2
|5
|2
|0
|1
|4
|5
|12
|2
|0
|1
|Goldschmidt
|.146
|.271
|41
|7
|6
|2
|0
|0
|1
|7
|9
|2
|0
|0
|Dickerson
|.133
|.235
|15
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Nootbaar
|.000
|.200
|8
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|7
|4
|3.09
|11
|11
|3
|96.0
|85
|35
|33
|9
|31
|94
|Gallegos
|0
|0
|0.00
|5
|0
|3
|5.1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Helsley
|0
|0
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|4.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Whitley
|1
|0
|0.00
|3
|0
|0
|3.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|McFarland
|0
|0
|0.00
|3
|0
|0
|3.0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Woodford
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|3.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Hicks
|1
|1
|1.29
|3
|1
|0
|7.0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|4
|8
|Mikolas
|1
|0
|1.76
|3
|3
|0
|15.1
|13
|3
|3
|0
|3
|13
|Pallante
|0
|0
|1.80
|3
|0
|0
|5.0
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|Wittgren
|0
|0
|2.70
|5
|0
|0
|3.1
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Wainwright
|2
|1
|2.81
|3
|3
|0
|16.0
|18
|5
|5
|2
|4
|19
|Cabrera
|1
|0
|3.86
|4
|0
|0
|4.2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|3
|5
|VerHagen
|0
|0
|5.79
|3
|0
|0
|4.2
|5
|4
|3
|0
|4
|4
|Brooks
|0
|0
|6.35
|3
|0
|0
|5.2
|5
|4
|4
|2
|1
|4
|Matz
|1
|1
|7.27
|2
|2
|0
|8.2
|12
|7
|7
|1
|1
|11
|Hudson
|0
|1
|7.71
|2
|2
|0
|7.0
|8
|7
|6
|2
|2
|6
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.