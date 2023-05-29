BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.254.328192127148898576261201457431023
Mercado.333.3572739300514212
Goldschmidt.290.395207376017010263451701
Gorman.276.367170224710013402451421
Walker.274.3217382030211320200
Nootbaar.266.3801542541704212938512
Arenado.262.3072102655619351547223
Edman.262.31717228451026211330716
Donovan.247.3411582439405132127401
Yepez.243.30037591022210010
DeJong.240.319104212540818931301
Burleson.234.288128163061414915010
Knizner.231.25978111850411322101
Carlson.230.278100122341212622101
O'Neill.228.2839212214026734101
Contreras.222.30818921421205252347413
Motter.200.2732004200128000
Barrera.000.000200000000000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals24324.37565612494.252126524058198476
Naughton000.004005.0200015
Zuñiga000.001001.0000002
Gallegos122.08200621.217652420
Helsley343.52200623.01810911129
Romero003.526007.2433156
Stratton103.77210031.02413132533
Pallante204.12170019.220993817
Naile004.153004.1852031
Mikolas314.231111061.272302981448
Hicks034.37210022.218131121735
VerHagen304.39250026.227141331229
Montgomery264.481111060.170313071755
Thompson124.63110011.212761918
Flaherty344.811111058.055333163458
Liberatore114.9132011.0966069
Cabrera104.95200020.018111141328
Woodford125.4076030.040191871118
Matz065.601110053.070343382049
Wainwright216.1555026.13721183816

