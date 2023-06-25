BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.249.32325963476461237105337262631521629
Mercado.310.3332939300514212
Walker.301.3621361541606191034331
Goldschmidt.287.378289488320013394172811
Baker.286.2861414000005000
Arenado.272.319287337810215502159234
Donovan.272.3632353364707212839402
Nootbaar.262.3721682644804213041512
Edman.241.310241405814372723421316
Carlson.241.3231371733515191230101
Gorman.232.317233275410015462981422
DeJong.232.29917728417011231458312
O'Neill.228.2839212214026734101
Burleson.219.2701511733715151018010
Yepez.214.28342591022313010
Knizner.206.23897142050512430101
Contreras.203.29424628501408312763513
Motter.200.2732004200128000
Barrera.000.000200000000000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals31454.48767618669.071536533376254619
Naughton000.004005.0200015
Zuñiga000.001001.0000002
Helsley343.24220725.01810911133
Romero003.526007.2433156
Montgomery473.691515085.188393582279
Gallegos133.77270828.22413125628
Hicks144.02300331.126161422149
Naile004.153004.1852031
Mikolas454.231616093.21084544101966
Pallante204.23250027.227131331325
Stratton114.30270037.234181831040
VerHagen404.33330035.134201751336
Thompson124.63110011.212761918
Flaherty454.951515080.084464464480
Matz075.191610060.277373582154
Cabrera115.27270027.126161661632
Woodford125.40106035.045222171423
Liberatore126.1265025.027181721218
Wainwright326.5699046.271373481424

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you