BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.251.3262082285523105581275218495451225
Baker.375.375803000004000
Mercado.310.3332939300514212
Goldschmidt.292.390226406618010273555701
Gorman.274.360186255110014442558421
Nootbaar.266.3801542541704212938512
Arenado.263.31322827608110391748234
Edman.259.31718930491226211531816
Walker.253.3098792230211521200
DeJong.250.3381202130508191336311
Donovan.241.3381742542406152329401
Knizner.232.25982121950512324101
Carlson.230.278100122341212622101
O'Neill.228.2839212214026734101
Burleson.223.2781391631714141016010
Yepez.214.28342591022313010
Contreras.211.29620423431206262454513
Motter.200.2732004200128000
Barrera.000.000200000000000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals25364.28616113536.056628325561207519
Naughton000.004005.0200015
Zuñiga000.001001.0000002
Helsley343.38210624.01810911131
Romero003.526007.2433156
Stratton103.66220032.02413132536
Mikolas423.741313074.285323181560
Gallegos133.86220723.12211104522
Hicks034.07230024.120131121839
Naile004.153004.1852031
Montgomery274.231212066.074353181860
VerHagen304.33260027.027141331229
Pallante204.50190022.02211113921
Flaherty344.551212063.161343263564
Thompson124.63110011.212761918
Cabrera114.70230023.021121241429
Liberatore114.9132011.0966069
Woodford125.4076030.040191871118
Matz065.501210054.072343382050
Wainwright215.9766031.245242131019

