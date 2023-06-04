|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.253
|.328
|2020
|281
|512
|103
|5
|80
|271
|212
|481
|44
|11
|25
|Mercado
|.333
|.357
|27
|3
|9
|3
|0
|0
|5
|1
|4
|2
|1
|2
|Goldschmidt
|.301
|.402
|219
|40
|66
|18
|0
|10
|26
|35
|53
|7
|0
|1
|Gorman
|.276
|.364
|181
|24
|50
|10
|0
|14
|44
|25
|55
|4
|2
|1
|Walker
|.272
|.322
|81
|8
|22
|3
|0
|2
|11
|4
|21
|2
|0
|0
|Arenado
|.267
|.315
|221
|27
|59
|7
|1
|10
|38
|17
|48
|2
|3
|4
|Nootbaar
|.266
|.380
|154
|25
|41
|7
|0
|4
|21
|29
|38
|5
|1
|2
|Edman
|.253
|.310
|182
|30
|46
|11
|2
|6
|21
|14
|30
|8
|1
|6
|Donovan
|.247
|.342
|170
|25
|42
|4
|0
|6
|15
|22
|29
|4
|0
|1
|DeJong
|.246
|.328
|114
|21
|28
|5
|0
|8
|18
|11
|35
|3
|0
|1
|Knizner
|.231
|.259
|78
|11
|18
|5
|0
|4
|11
|3
|22
|1
|0
|1
|Carlson
|.230
|.278
|100
|12
|23
|4
|1
|2
|12
|6
|22
|1
|0
|1
|O'Neill
|.228
|.283
|92
|12
|21
|4
|0
|2
|6
|7
|34
|1
|0
|1
|Yepez
|.225
|.279
|40
|5
|9
|1
|0
|2
|2
|2
|12
|0
|1
|0
|Burleson
|.223
|.278
|139
|16
|31
|7
|1
|4
|14
|10
|16
|0
|1
|0
|Contreras
|.215
|.301
|200
|22
|43
|12
|0
|6
|26
|24
|54
|4
|1
|3
|Motter
|.200
|.273
|20
|0
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Barrera
|.000
|.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|25
|34
|4.31
|59
|59
|13
|519.2
|545
|277
|249
|61
|203
|506
|Naughton
|0
|0
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|5.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Zuñiga
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Helsley
|3
|4
|3.52
|20
|0
|6
|23.0
|18
|10
|9
|1
|11
|29
|Romero
|0
|0
|3.52
|6
|0
|0
|7.2
|4
|3
|3
|1
|5
|6
|Stratton
|1
|0
|3.66
|22
|0
|0
|32.0
|24
|13
|13
|2
|5
|36
|Mikolas
|4
|1
|3.75
|12
|12
|0
|69.2
|75
|30
|29
|8
|15
|58
|Gallegos
|1
|3
|3.86
|22
|0
|7
|23.1
|22
|11
|10
|4
|5
|22
|Naile
|0
|0
|4.15
|3
|0
|0
|4.1
|8
|5
|2
|0
|3
|1
|Montgomery
|2
|7
|4.23
|12
|12
|0
|66.0
|74
|35
|31
|8
|18
|60
|Hicks
|0
|3
|4.30
|22
|0
|0
|23.0
|20
|13
|11
|2
|17
|36
|VerHagen
|3
|0
|4.39
|25
|0
|0
|26.2
|27
|14
|13
|3
|12
|29
|Flaherty
|3
|4
|4.55
|12
|12
|0
|63.1
|61
|34
|32
|6
|35
|64
|Thompson
|1
|2
|4.63
|11
|0
|0
|11.2
|12
|7
|6
|1
|9
|18
|Cabrera
|1
|0
|4.71
|21
|0
|0
|21.0
|19
|11
|11
|4
|13
|29
|Pallante
|2
|0
|4.79
|18
|0
|0
|20.2
|21
|11
|11
|3
|9
|18
|Liberatore
|1
|1
|4.91
|3
|2
|0
|11.0
|9
|6
|6
|0
|6
|9
|Woodford
|1
|2
|5.40
|7
|6
|0
|30.0
|40
|19
|18
|7
|11
|18
|Matz
|0
|6
|5.50
|12
|10
|0
|54.0
|72
|34
|33
|8
|20
|50
|Wainwright
|2
|1
|6.15
|5
|5
|0
|26.1
|37
|21
|18
|3
|8
|16
