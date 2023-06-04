BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.253.3282020281512103580271212481441125
Mercado.333.3572739300514212
Goldschmidt.301.402219406618010263553701
Gorman.276.364181245010014442555421
Walker.272.3228182230211421200
Arenado.267.31522127597110381748234
Nootbaar.266.3801542541704212938512
Edman.253.31018230461126211430816
Donovan.247.3421702542406152229401
DeJong.246.3281142128508181135301
Knizner.231.25978111850411322101
Carlson.230.278100122341212622101
O'Neill.228.2839212214026734101
Yepez.225.27940591022212010
Burleson.223.2781391631714141016010
Contreras.215.30120022431206262454413
Motter.200.2732004200128000
Barrera.000.000200000000000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals25344.31595913519.254527724961203506
Naughton000.004005.0200015
Zuñiga000.001001.0000002
Helsley343.52200623.01810911129
Romero003.526007.2433156
Stratton103.66220032.02413132536
Mikolas413.751212069.275302981558
Gallegos133.86220723.12211104522
Naile004.153004.1852031
Montgomery274.231212066.074353181860
Hicks034.30220023.020131121736
VerHagen304.39250026.227141331229
Flaherty344.551212063.161343263564
Thompson124.63110011.212761918
Cabrera104.71210021.019111141329
Pallante204.79180020.22111113918
Liberatore114.9132011.0966069
Woodford125.4076030.040191871118
Matz065.501210054.072343382050
Wainwright216.1555026.13721183816

