|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.305
|.368
|243
|29
|74
|10
|0
|8
|28
|23
|46
|3
|1
|0
|Motter
|.500
|.500
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Goldschmidt
|.391
|.548
|23
|3
|9
|1
|0
|1
|2
|7
|5
|1
|0
|0
|Carlson
|.385
|.385
|13
|3
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gorman
|.350
|.480
|20
|3
|7
|1
|0
|2
|6
|5
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Arenado
|.333
|.355
|30
|3
|10
|1
|0
|0
|5
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Walker
|.321
|.345
|28
|1
|9
|2
|0
|1
|5
|0
|5
|1
|0
|0
|Burleson
|.316
|.350
|19
|3
|6
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Contreras
|.286
|.318
|21
|3
|6
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Donovan
|.269
|.310
|26
|5
|7
|0
|0
|2
|5
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Edman
|.250
|.333
|24
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Nootbaar
|.250
|.500
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Yepez
|.250
|.250
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|O'Neill
|.227
|.261
|22
|2
|5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Knizner
|.143
|.143
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|2
|5
|5.23
|7
|7
|1
|62.0
|73
|36
|36
|7
|29
|60
|Naughton
|0
|0
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|5.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Thompson
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|3.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|VerHagen
|0
|0
|0.00
|3
|0
|0
|3.1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Gallegos
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Flaherty
|1
|1
|1.80
|2
|2
|0
|10.0
|4
|2
|2
|0
|13
|7
|Stratton
|0
|0
|2.25
|3
|0
|0
|4.0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Pallante
|0
|0
|4.15
|4
|0
|0
|4.1
|6
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|Montgomery
|1
|0
|5.40
|1
|1
|0
|5.0
|6
|3
|3
|0
|1
|3
|Matz
|0
|1
|6.75
|1
|1
|0
|5.1
|10
|4
|4
|2
|1
|7
|Helsley
|0
|1
|6.75
|2
|0
|1
|2.2
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|Mikolas
|0
|1
|9.64
|2
|2
|0
|9.1
|19
|10
|10
|1
|1
|12
|Hicks
|0
|0
|12.46
|4
|0
|0
|4.1
|8
|6
|6
|1
|6
|4
|Woodford
|0
|1
|12.46
|1
|1
|0
|4.1
|7
|6
|6
|3
|3
|3
