BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.305.36824329741008282346310
Motter.500.500201100001000
Goldschmidt.391.5482339101275100
Carlson.385.3851335100000000
Gorman.350.4802037102657000
Arenado.333.35530310100515000
Walker.321.3452819201505100
Burleson.316.3501936201213000
Contreras.286.3182136100111000
Donovan.269.3102657002526000
Edman.250.3332426000034110
Nootbaar.250.500411000021000
Yepez.250.250401000000000
O'Neill.227.2612225001216000
Knizner.143.143701000002000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals255.2377162.073363672960
Naughton000.004005.0200015
Thompson000.002003.1100015
VerHagen000.003003.1200005
Gallegos000.001001.0100002
Flaherty111.8022010.04220137
Stratton002.253004.0311003
Pallante004.154004.1622012
Montgomery105.401105.0633013
Matz016.751105.11044217
Helsley016.752012.2422012
Mikolas019.642209.11910101112
Hicks0012.464004.1866164
Woodford0112.461104.1766333

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you