|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.261
|.330
|1349
|177
|352
|69
|4
|48
|172
|130
|319
|25
|5
|17
|DeJong
|.340
|.404
|47
|8
|16
|3
|0
|3
|6
|5
|12
|1
|0
|0
|Goldschmidt
|.316
|.395
|152
|25
|48
|14
|0
|7
|20
|18
|33
|4
|0
|0
|Nootbaar
|.302
|.444
|86
|14
|26
|3
|0
|3
|13
|22
|23
|5
|0
|2
|Yepez
|.286
|.318
|21
|3
|6
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Walker
|.274
|.321
|73
|8
|20
|3
|0
|2
|11
|3
|20
|2
|0
|0
|Donovan
|.271
|.331
|107
|14
|29
|3
|0
|3
|10
|8
|20
|2
|0
|1
|Contreras
|.263
|.340
|133
|18
|35
|10
|0
|3
|18
|15
|32
|2
|1
|3
|Gorman
|.261
|.352
|111
|12
|29
|5
|0
|9
|26
|15
|33
|3
|2
|1
|Arenado
|.252
|.301
|151
|18
|38
|4
|1
|4
|21
|11
|33
|1
|1
|2
|Edman
|.237
|.305
|118
|17
|28
|5
|1
|5
|15
|11
|21
|3
|1
|5
|O'Neill
|.228
|.283
|92
|12
|21
|4
|0
|2
|6
|7
|34
|1
|0
|1
|Carlson
|.227
|.269
|97
|12
|22
|4
|1
|2
|12
|5
|20
|1
|0
|1
|Burleson
|.216
|.266
|88
|10
|19
|5
|1
|3
|8
|5
|11
|0
|0
|0
|Knizner
|.208
|.236
|53
|6
|11
|4
|0
|1
|4
|2
|17
|0
|0
|1
|Motter
|.200
|.273
|20
|0
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Barrera
|.000
|.000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|14
|25
|4.68
|39
|39
|6
|342.2
|366
|196
|178
|47
|143
|340
|Naughton
|0
|0
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|5.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Zuñiga
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Gallegos
|1
|2
|2.63
|13
|0
|2
|13.2
|12
|5
|4
|2
|2
|12
|Helsley
|1
|2
|2.76
|14
|0
|4
|16.1
|12
|5
|5
|1
|5
|21
|Stratton
|1
|0
|2.95
|14
|0
|0
|21.1
|16
|7
|7
|1
|3
|21
|Romero
|0
|0
|3.52
|6
|0
|0
|7.2
|4
|3
|3
|1
|5
|6
|Cabrera
|1
|0
|3.68
|15
|0
|0
|14.2
|11
|6
|6
|2
|9
|22
|Naile
|0
|0
|3.86
|2
|0
|0
|2.1
|5
|4
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Montgomery
|2
|5
|4.11
|8
|8
|0
|46.0
|48
|22
|21
|4
|12
|41
|Thompson
|1
|2
|4.63
|11
|0
|0
|11.2
|12
|7
|6
|1
|9
|18
|VerHagen
|2
|0
|4.74
|18
|0
|0
|19.0
|17
|11
|10
|1
|8
|21
|Mikolas
|1
|1
|5.40
|8
|8
|0
|41.2
|57
|26
|25
|7
|12
|41
|Woodford
|1
|2
|5.40
|7
|6
|0
|30.0
|40
|19
|18
|7
|11
|18
|Matz
|0
|4
|5.70
|7
|7
|0
|36.1
|43
|23
|23
|7
|15
|33
|Pallante
|1
|0
|6.17
|10
|0
|0
|11.2
|14
|8
|8
|3
|5
|9
|Flaherty
|2
|4
|6.18
|8
|8
|0
|39.1
|41
|29
|27
|6
|27
|39
|Hicks
|0
|3
|6.60
|15
|0
|0
|15.0
|17
|13
|11
|2
|15
|24
|Wainwright
|0
|0
|7.20
|2
|2
|0
|10.0
|15
|8
|8
|2
|2
|7
