BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.261.33013491773526944817213031925517
DeJong.340.404478163036512100
Goldschmidt.316.39515225481407201833400
Nootbaar.302.444861426303132223502
Yepez.286.3182136001112000
Walker.274.3217382030211320200
Donovan.271.331107142930310820201
Contreras.263.34013318351003181532213
Gorman.261.3521111229509261533321
Arenado.252.3011511838414211133112
Edman.237.3051181728515151121315
O'Neill.228.2839212214026734101
Carlson.227.26997122241212520101
Burleson.216.2668810195138511000
Knizner.208.236536114014217001
Motter.200.2732004200128000
Barrera.000.000000000000000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals14254.6839396342.236619617847143340
Naughton000.004005.0200015
Zuñiga000.001001.0000002
Gallegos122.63130213.212542212
Helsley122.76140416.112551521
Stratton102.95140021.116771321
Romero003.526007.2433156
Cabrera103.68150014.211662922
Naile003.862002.1541020
Montgomery254.1188046.048222141241
Thompson124.63110011.212761918
VerHagen204.74180019.01711101821
Mikolas115.4088041.257262571241
Woodford125.4076030.040191871118
Matz045.7077036.143232371533
Pallante106.17100011.21488359
Flaherty246.1888039.141292762739
Hicks036.60150015.017131121524
Wainwright007.2022010.01588227

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you