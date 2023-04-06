BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.324.38021329691008281838300
Motter.500.500201100001000
Goldschmidt.450.5932039101263100
Gorman.438.5711637102656000
Carlson.385.3851335100000000
Walker.333.3602418201503100
Contreras.333.3331836100101000
Burleson.313.3131635201203000
Arenado.308.3332638100515000
O'Neill.278.3161825001214000
Donovan.273.3202256002525000
Edman.261.2922326000014100
Nootbaar.250.500411000021000
Yepez.250.250401000000000
Knizner.143.143701000002000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals245.3366154.064323262154
Flaherty100.001105.0000074
Naughton000.003004.1200004
Thompson000.002003.1100015
VerHagen000.003003.1200005
Gallegos000.001001.0100002
Stratton002.452003.2311003
Pallante002.703003.1311011
Montgomery105.401105.0633013
Matz016.751105.11044217
Helsley016.752012.2422012
Mikolas019.642209.11910101112
Woodford0112.461104.1766333
Hicks0013.503003.1655053

