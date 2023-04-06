|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.324
|.380
|213
|29
|69
|10
|0
|8
|28
|18
|38
|3
|0
|0
|Motter
|.500
|.500
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Goldschmidt
|.450
|.593
|20
|3
|9
|1
|0
|1
|2
|6
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Gorman
|.438
|.571
|16
|3
|7
|1
|0
|2
|6
|5
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Carlson
|.385
|.385
|13
|3
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Walker
|.333
|.360
|24
|1
|8
|2
|0
|1
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Contreras
|.333
|.333
|18
|3
|6
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Burleson
|.313
|.313
|16
|3
|5
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Arenado
|.308
|.333
|26
|3
|8
|1
|0
|0
|5
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|O'Neill
|.278
|.316
|18
|2
|5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Donovan
|.273
|.320
|22
|5
|6
|0
|0
|2
|5
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Edman
|.261
|.292
|23
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Nootbaar
|.250
|.500
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Yepez
|.250
|.250
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Knizner
|.143
|.143
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|2
|4
|5.33
|6
|6
|1
|54.0
|64
|32
|32
|6
|21
|54
|Flaherty
|1
|0
|0.00
|1
|1
|0
|5.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|4
|Naughton
|0
|0
|0.00
|3
|0
|0
|4.1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Thompson
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|3.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|VerHagen
|0
|0
|0.00
|3
|0
|0
|3.1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Gallegos
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Stratton
|0
|0
|2.45
|2
|0
|0
|3.2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Pallante
|0
|0
|2.70
|3
|0
|0
|3.1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Montgomery
|1
|0
|5.40
|1
|1
|0
|5.0
|6
|3
|3
|0
|1
|3
|Matz
|0
|1
|6.75
|1
|1
|0
|5.1
|10
|4
|4
|2
|1
|7
|Helsley
|0
|1
|6.75
|2
|0
|1
|2.2
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|Mikolas
|0
|1
|9.64
|2
|2
|0
|9.1
|19
|10
|10
|1
|1
|12
|Woodford
|0
|1
|12.46
|1
|1
|0
|4.1
|7
|6
|6
|3
|3
|3
|Hicks
|0
|0
|13.50
|3
|0
|0
|3.1
|6
|5
|5
|0
|5
|3
