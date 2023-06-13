|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.250
|.324
|2316
|310
|578
|113
|6
|92
|300
|238
|553
|47
|15
|28
|Mercado
|.310
|.333
|29
|3
|9
|3
|0
|0
|5
|1
|4
|2
|1
|2
|Goldschmidt
|.290
|.385
|255
|44
|74
|19
|0
|11
|31
|38
|64
|7
|1
|1
|Walker
|.288
|.347
|111
|12
|32
|5
|0
|4
|16
|7
|25
|2
|2
|1
|Baker
|.286
|.286
|14
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Arenado
|.285
|.333
|253
|30
|72
|10
|2
|13
|45
|19
|50
|2
|3
|4
|Nootbaar
|.266
|.380
|154
|25
|41
|7
|0
|4
|21
|29
|38
|5
|1
|2
|Donovan
|.257
|.355
|202
|29
|52
|6
|0
|6
|16
|26
|33
|4
|0
|2
|Gorman
|.252
|.335
|210
|26
|53
|10
|0
|15
|46
|26
|72
|4
|2
|2
|Edman
|.237
|.297
|215
|31
|51
|12
|2
|6
|22
|17
|35
|10
|1
|6
|Carlson
|.235
|.310
|115
|14
|27
|5
|1
|3
|15
|10
|24
|1
|0
|1
|O'Neill
|.228
|.283
|92
|12
|21
|4
|0
|2
|6
|7
|34
|1
|0
|1
|DeJong
|.224
|.301
|147
|23
|33
|5
|0
|9
|20
|13
|46
|3
|1
|1
|Knizner
|.224
|.250
|85
|12
|19
|5
|0
|5
|12
|3
|25
|1
|0
|1
|Burleson
|.223
|.275
|148
|17
|33
|7
|1
|5
|15
|10
|17
|0
|1
|0
|Yepez
|.214
|.283
|42
|5
|9
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3
|13
|0
|1
|0
|Motter
|.200
|.273
|20
|0
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Contreras
|.198
|.292
|222
|26
|44
|12
|0
|7
|27
|27
|60
|5
|1
|3
|Barrera
|.000
|.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|27
|41
|4.38
|68
|68
|15
|598.0
|638
|320
|291
|66
|237
|567
|Naughton
|0
|0
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|5.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Zuñiga
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Helsley
|3
|4
|3.24
|22
|0
|7
|25.0
|18
|10
|9
|1
|11
|33
|Gallegos
|1
|3
|3.51
|24
|0
|8
|25.2
|22
|11
|10
|4
|5
|24
|Romero
|0
|0
|3.52
|6
|0
|0
|7.2
|4
|3
|3
|1
|5
|6
|Montgomery
|3
|7
|3.88
|13
|13
|0
|72.0
|77
|35
|31
|8
|19
|66
|Stratton
|1
|1
|3.93
|26
|0
|0
|36.2
|33
|16
|16
|2
|8
|39
|Mikolas
|4
|3
|4.02
|14
|14
|0
|80.2
|92
|37
|36
|8
|17
|62
|Naile
|0
|0
|4.15
|3
|0
|0
|4.1
|8
|5
|2
|0
|3
|1
|Pallante
|2
|0
|4.38
|22
|0
|0
|24.2
|24
|12
|12
|3
|11
|23
|Thompson
|1
|2
|4.63
|11
|0
|0
|11.2
|12
|7
|6
|1
|9
|18
|Flaherty
|3
|5
|4.64
|14
|14
|0
|73.2
|74
|40
|38
|6
|43
|75
|VerHagen
|3
|0
|4.70
|29
|0
|0
|30.2
|31
|17
|16
|4
|13
|31
|Hicks
|1
|4
|4.73
|26
|0
|0
|26.2
|24
|16
|14
|2
|21
|42
|Liberatore
|1
|2
|5.14
|5
|4
|0
|21.0
|23
|13
|12
|1
|10
|16
|Matz
|0
|6
|5.27
|14
|10
|0
|56.1
|72
|34
|33
|8
|20
|50
|Woodford
|1
|2
|5.57
|8
|6
|0
|32.1
|43
|21
|20
|7
|14
|21
|Cabrera
|1
|1
|5.61
|25
|0
|0
|25.2
|26
|16
|16
|6
|16
|32
|Wainwright
|2
|1
|5.79
|7
|7
|0
|37.1
|53
|27
|24
|4
|11
|21
