BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.250.3242316310578113692300238553471528
Mercado.310.3332939300514212
Goldschmidt.290.385255447419011313864711
Walker.288.347111123250416725221
Baker.286.2861414000005000
Arenado.285.333253307210213451950234
Nootbaar.266.3801542541704212938512
Donovan.257.3552022952606162633402
Gorman.252.335210265310015462672422
Edman.237.297215315112262217351016
Carlson.235.3101151427513151024101
O'Neill.228.2839212214026734101
DeJong.224.3011472333509201346311
Knizner.224.25085121950512325101
Burleson.223.2751481733715151017010
Yepez.214.28342591022313010
Motter.200.2732004200128000
Contreras.198.29222226441207272760513
Barrera.000.000200000000000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals27414.38686815598.063832029166237567
Naughton000.004005.0200015
Zuñiga000.001001.0000002
Helsley343.24220725.01810911133
Gallegos133.51240825.22211104524
Romero003.526007.2433156
Montgomery373.881313072.077353181966
Stratton113.93260036.23316162839
Mikolas434.021414080.292373681762
Naile004.153004.1852031
Pallante204.38220024.224121231123
Thompson124.63110011.212761918
Flaherty354.641414073.274403864375
VerHagen304.70290030.231171641331
Hicks144.73260026.224161422142
Liberatore125.1454021.023131211016
Matz065.271410056.172343382050
Woodford125.5786032.143212071421
Cabrera115.61250025.226161661632
Wainwright215.7977037.153272441121

