|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.263
|.336
|1728
|258
|454
|90
|5
|70
|250
|181
|413
|40
|8
|20
|Mercado
|.500
|.500
|16
|3
|8
|2
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Gorman
|.297
|.386
|148
|21
|44
|9
|0
|13
|39
|21
|44
|3
|2
|1
|Goldschmidt
|.293
|.404
|188
|36
|55
|16
|0
|9
|25
|33
|45
|7
|0
|1
|DeJong
|.291
|.371
|86
|21
|25
|4
|0
|8
|18
|8
|26
|3
|0
|1
|Edman
|.285
|.337
|151
|27
|43
|9
|2
|6
|21
|12
|24
|7
|1
|5
|Walker
|.274
|.321
|73
|8
|20
|3
|0
|2
|11
|3
|20
|2
|0
|0
|Arenado
|.268
|.311
|194
|26
|52
|5
|1
|9
|34
|13
|44
|2
|2
|3
|Nootbaar
|.267
|.390
|131
|22
|35
|6
|0
|3
|18
|27
|33
|5
|0
|2
|Donovan
|.250
|.333
|140
|20
|35
|4
|0
|3
|11
|16
|27
|3
|0
|1
|Yepez
|.250
|.294
|32
|5
|8
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|9
|0
|0
|0
|Contreras
|.232
|.315
|177
|21
|41
|12
|0
|5
|25
|21
|44
|4
|1
|3
|Carlson
|.230
|.278
|100
|12
|23
|4
|1
|2
|12
|6
|22
|1
|0
|1
|O'Neill
|.228
|.283
|92
|12
|21
|4
|0
|2
|6
|7
|34
|1
|0
|1
|Burleson
|.227
|.280
|110
|14
|25
|6
|1
|3
|12
|7
|13
|0
|1
|0
|Knizner
|.217
|.250
|69
|10
|15
|4
|0
|3
|10
|3
|20
|0
|0
|1
|Motter
|.200
|.273
|20
|0
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Barrera
|.000
|.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|22
|28
|4.34
|50
|50
|10
|442.0
|454
|238
|213
|55
|182
|433
|Naughton
|0
|0
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|5.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Zuñiga
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Gallegos
|1
|2
|1.86
|18
|0
|4
|19.1
|15
|5
|4
|2
|4
|18
|Helsley
|2
|3
|3.00
|18
|0
|6
|21.0
|17
|8
|7
|1
|9
|28
|Liberatore
|1
|0
|3.00
|2
|1
|0
|6.0
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|7
|Romero
|0
|0
|3.52
|6
|0
|0
|7.2
|4
|3
|3
|1
|5
|6
|VerHagen
|3
|0
|3.60
|22
|0
|0
|25.0
|20
|11
|10
|1
|8
|26
|Stratton
|1
|0
|3.71
|18
|0
|0
|26.2
|20
|11
|11
|2
|5
|27
|Naile
|0
|0
|4.15
|3
|0
|0
|4.1
|8
|5
|2
|0
|3
|1
|Pallante
|2
|0
|4.50
|15
|0
|0
|18.0
|17
|9
|9
|3
|7
|16
|Montgomery
|2
|6
|4.55
|10
|10
|0
|55.1
|63
|29
|28
|7
|16
|52
|Thompson
|1
|2
|4.63
|11
|0
|0
|11.2
|12
|7
|6
|1
|9
|18
|Cabrera
|1
|0
|4.76
|18
|0
|0
|17.0
|15
|9
|9
|4
|12
|26
|Mikolas
|2
|1
|4.77
|10
|10
|0
|54.2
|67
|30
|29
|8
|14
|43
|Hicks
|0
|3
|4.79
|20
|0
|0
|20.2
|17
|13
|11
|2
|17
|33
|Matz
|0
|5
|5.05
|9
|9
|0
|46.1
|57
|27
|26
|7
|18
|43
|Flaherty
|3
|4
|5.29
|10
|10
|0
|51.0
|48
|32
|30
|6
|33
|54
|Woodford
|1
|2
|5.40
|7
|6
|0
|30.0
|40
|19
|18
|7
|11
|18
|Wainwright
|2
|0
|6.33
|4
|4
|0
|21.1
|28
|18
|15
|3
|6
|10
