BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.263.33617282584549057025018141340820
Mercado.500.5001638200500210
Gorman.297.38614821449013392144321
Goldschmidt.293.40418836551609253345701
DeJong.291.37186212540818826301
Edman.285.3371512743926211224715
Walker.274.3217382030211320200
Arenado.268.3111942652519341344223
Nootbaar.267.3901312235603182733502
Donovan.250.3331402035403111627301
Yepez.250.2943258002229000
Contreras.232.31517721411205252144413
Carlson.230.278100122341212622101
O'Neill.228.2839212214026734101
Burleson.227.280110142561312713010
Knizner.217.25069101540310320001
Motter.200.2732004200128000
Barrera.000.000100000000000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals22284.34505010442.045423821355182433
Naughton000.004005.0200015
Zuñiga000.001001.0000002
Gallegos121.86180419.115542418
Helsley233.00180621.017871928
Liberatore103.002106.0422047
Romero003.526007.2433156
VerHagen303.60220025.02011101826
Stratton103.71180026.22011112527
Naile004.153004.1852031
Pallante204.50150018.017993716
Montgomery264.551010055.163292871652
Thompson124.63110011.212761918
Cabrera104.76180017.0159941226
Mikolas214.771010054.267302981443
Hicks034.79200020.217131121733
Matz055.0599046.157272671843
Flaherty345.291010051.048323063354
Woodford125.4076030.040191871118
Wainwright206.3344021.12818153610

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you