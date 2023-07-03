BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.252.32628253837111337113370284683541932
Walker.301.3661561747706221336341
Mercado.290.3133139300514212
Goldschmidt.286.375315519020015464479811
Baker.286.2861414000005000
Donovan.280.3722543771709263042413
Arenado.278.326306378513216542361234
Nootbaar.255.3581923149905233245512
Carlson.245.3201511837515191235201
Edman.242.310265446414372824461416
Gorman.232.318254315910016493288423
DeJong.231.30119530457012261766323
O'Neill.228.2839212214026734101
Burleson.223.2821662037915171220010
Knizner.222.250108162460515433101
Contreras.214.30526230561608312868513
Yepez.214.28342591022313010
Motter.200.2732004200128000
Barrera.000.000200000000000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals35484.52838320732.078140736882290670
Naughton000.004005.0200015
Hudson000.001002.2100002
Zuñiga000.001001.0000002
Naile002.844006.11162052
Helsley343.24220725.01810911133
Montgomery673.281717098.296423692691
Romero003.526007.2433156
Hicks143.93330534.128171522252
Pallante203.94280029.228131331627
Mikolas454.441717099.11155049102270
Flaherty554.601616086.088464464684
Thompson124.63110011.212761918
Gallegos144.64310833.02918177832
Stratton114.72290040.036212131242
VerHagen404.78350037.237232061838
Cabrera114.91290029.127161661635
Matz074.921710064.078373582458
Woodford225.67126039.250262581725
Liberatore135.6887031.238252021522
Wainwright337.451010048.177434081725
Burleson0036.001001.0644101

