|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.252
|.326
|2825
|383
|711
|133
|7
|113
|370
|284
|683
|54
|19
|32
|Walker
|.301
|.366
|156
|17
|47
|7
|0
|6
|22
|13
|36
|3
|4
|1
|Mercado
|.290
|.313
|31
|3
|9
|3
|0
|0
|5
|1
|4
|2
|1
|2
|Goldschmidt
|.286
|.375
|315
|51
|90
|20
|0
|15
|46
|44
|79
|8
|1
|1
|Baker
|.286
|.286
|14
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Donovan
|.280
|.372
|254
|37
|71
|7
|0
|9
|26
|30
|42
|4
|1
|3
|Arenado
|.278
|.326
|306
|37
|85
|13
|2
|16
|54
|23
|61
|2
|3
|4
|Nootbaar
|.255
|.358
|192
|31
|49
|9
|0
|5
|23
|32
|45
|5
|1
|2
|Carlson
|.245
|.320
|151
|18
|37
|5
|1
|5
|19
|12
|35
|2
|0
|1
|Edman
|.242
|.310
|265
|44
|64
|14
|3
|7
|28
|24
|46
|14
|1
|6
|Gorman
|.232
|.318
|254
|31
|59
|10
|0
|16
|49
|32
|88
|4
|2
|3
|DeJong
|.231
|.301
|195
|30
|45
|7
|0
|12
|26
|17
|66
|3
|2
|3
|O'Neill
|.228
|.283
|92
|12
|21
|4
|0
|2
|6
|7
|34
|1
|0
|1
|Burleson
|.223
|.282
|166
|20
|37
|9
|1
|5
|17
|12
|20
|0
|1
|0
|Knizner
|.222
|.250
|108
|16
|24
|6
|0
|5
|15
|4
|33
|1
|0
|1
|Contreras
|.214
|.305
|262
|30
|56
|16
|0
|8
|31
|28
|68
|5
|1
|3
|Yepez
|.214
|.283
|42
|5
|9
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3
|13
|0
|1
|0
|Motter
|.200
|.273
|20
|0
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Barrera
|.000
|.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|35
|48
|4.52
|83
|83
|20
|732.0
|781
|407
|368
|82
|290
|670
|Naughton
|0
|0
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|5.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Hudson
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|2.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Zuñiga
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Naile
|0
|0
|2.84
|4
|0
|0
|6.1
|11
|6
|2
|0
|5
|2
|Helsley
|3
|4
|3.24
|22
|0
|7
|25.0
|18
|10
|9
|1
|11
|33
|Montgomery
|6
|7
|3.28
|17
|17
|0
|98.2
|96
|42
|36
|9
|26
|91
|Romero
|0
|0
|3.52
|6
|0
|0
|7.2
|4
|3
|3
|1
|5
|6
|Hicks
|1
|4
|3.93
|33
|0
|5
|34.1
|28
|17
|15
|2
|22
|52
|Pallante
|2
|0
|3.94
|28
|0
|0
|29.2
|28
|13
|13
|3
|16
|27
|Mikolas
|4
|5
|4.44
|17
|17
|0
|99.1
|115
|50
|49
|10
|22
|70
|Flaherty
|5
|5
|4.60
|16
|16
|0
|86.0
|88
|46
|44
|6
|46
|84
|Thompson
|1
|2
|4.63
|11
|0
|0
|11.2
|12
|7
|6
|1
|9
|18
|Gallegos
|1
|4
|4.64
|31
|0
|8
|33.0
|29
|18
|17
|7
|8
|32
|Stratton
|1
|1
|4.72
|29
|0
|0
|40.0
|36
|21
|21
|3
|12
|42
|VerHagen
|4
|0
|4.78
|35
|0
|0
|37.2
|37
|23
|20
|6
|18
|38
|Cabrera
|1
|1
|4.91
|29
|0
|0
|29.1
|27
|16
|16
|6
|16
|35
|Matz
|0
|7
|4.92
|17
|10
|0
|64.0
|78
|37
|35
|8
|24
|58
|Woodford
|2
|2
|5.67
|12
|6
|0
|39.2
|50
|26
|25
|8
|17
|25
|Liberatore
|1
|3
|5.68
|8
|7
|0
|31.2
|38
|25
|20
|2
|15
|22
|Wainwright
|3
|3
|7.45
|10
|10
|0
|48.1
|77
|43
|40
|8
|17
|25
|Burleson
|0
|0
|36.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|6
|4
|4
|1
|0
|1
