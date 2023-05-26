|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.261
|.335
|1826
|266
|476
|96
|5
|72
|257
|194
|435
|42
|10
|22
|Mercado
|.375
|.375
|24
|3
|9
|3
|0
|0
|5
|0
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Goldschmidt
|.296
|.405
|196
|36
|58
|16
|0
|9
|25
|34
|47
|7
|0
|1
|Gorman
|.289
|.384
|159
|22
|46
|10
|0
|13
|40
|24
|48
|4
|2
|1
|Nootbaar
|.285
|.399
|144
|25
|41
|7
|0
|4
|21
|28
|34
|5
|1
|2
|Edman
|.278
|.331
|162
|28
|45
|10
|2
|6
|21
|13
|27
|7
|1
|6
|Walker
|.274
|.321
|73
|8
|20
|3
|0
|2
|11
|3
|20
|2
|0
|0
|DeJong
|.269
|.352
|93
|21
|25
|4
|0
|8
|18
|9
|28
|3
|0
|1
|Arenado
|.260
|.304
|200
|26
|52
|5
|1
|9
|35
|14
|46
|2
|2
|3
|Yepez
|.257
|.316
|35
|5
|9
|1
|0
|2
|2
|2
|9
|0
|1
|0
|Donovan
|.253
|.339
|150
|22
|38
|4
|0
|4
|12
|18
|27
|3
|0
|1
|Carlson
|.230
|.278
|100
|12
|23
|4
|1
|2
|12
|6
|22
|1
|0
|1
|Knizner
|.230
|.260
|74
|10
|17
|5
|0
|3
|10
|3
|21
|1
|0
|1
|O'Neill
|.228
|.283
|92
|12
|21
|4
|0
|2
|6
|7
|34
|1
|0
|1
|Burleson
|.227
|.285
|119
|15
|27
|6
|1
|3
|13
|9
|15
|0
|1
|0
|Contreras
|.224
|.309
|183
|21
|41
|12
|0
|5
|25
|22
|46
|4
|1
|3
|Motter
|.200
|.273
|20
|0
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Barrera
|.000
|.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|23
|30
|4.39
|53
|53
|11
|467.0
|486
|253
|228
|56
|189
|452
|Naughton
|0
|0
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|5.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Zuñiga
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Gallegos
|1
|2
|2.18
|19
|0
|5
|20.2
|17
|6
|5
|2
|4
|20
|Helsley
|2
|3
|3.00
|18
|0
|6
|21.0
|17
|8
|7
|1
|9
|28
|VerHagen
|3
|0
|3.51
|23
|0
|0
|25.2
|20
|11
|10
|1
|10
|27
|Romero
|0
|0
|3.52
|6
|0
|0
|7.2
|4
|3
|3
|1
|5
|6
|Stratton
|1
|0
|3.86
|20
|0
|0
|30.1
|24
|13
|13
|2
|5
|32
|Naile
|0
|0
|4.15
|3
|0
|0
|4.1
|8
|5
|2
|0
|3
|1
|Mikolas
|3
|1
|4.23
|11
|11
|0
|61.2
|72
|30
|29
|8
|14
|48
|Pallante
|2
|0
|4.26
|16
|0
|0
|19.0
|19
|9
|9
|3
|7
|16
|Montgomery
|2
|6
|4.55
|10
|10
|0
|55.1
|63
|29
|28
|7
|16
|52
|Thompson
|1
|2
|4.63
|11
|0
|0
|11.2
|12
|7
|6
|1
|9
|18
|Hicks
|0
|3
|4.79
|20
|0
|0
|20.2
|17
|13
|11
|2
|17
|33
|Liberatore
|1
|1
|4.91
|3
|2
|0
|11.0
|9
|6
|6
|0
|6
|9
|Cabrera
|1
|0
|5.12
|19
|0
|0
|19.1
|18
|11
|11
|4
|13
|28
|Flaherty
|3
|4
|5.29
|10
|10
|0
|51.0
|48
|32
|30
|6
|33
|54
|Woodford
|1
|2
|5.40
|7
|6
|0
|30.0
|40
|19
|18
|7
|11
|18
|Matz
|0
|6
|5.72
|10
|10
|0
|50.1
|68
|33
|32
|8
|20
|45
|Wainwright
|2
|0
|6.33
|4
|4
|0
|21.1
|28
|18
|15
|3
|6
|10
