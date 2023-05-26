BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.261.335182626647696572257194435421022
Mercado.375.3752439300503211
Goldschmidt.296.40519636581609253447701
Gorman.289.384159224610013402448421
Nootbaar.285.3991442541704212834512
Edman.278.33116228451026211327716
Walker.274.3217382030211320200
DeJong.269.35293212540818928301
Arenado.260.3042002652519351446223
Yepez.257.3163559102229010
Donovan.253.3391502238404121827301
Carlson.230.278100122341212622101
Knizner.230.26074101750310321101
O'Neill.228.2839212214026734101
Burleson.227.285119152761313915010
Contreras.224.30918321411205252246413
Motter.200.2732004200128000
Barrera.000.000200000000000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals23304.39535311467.048625322856189452
Naughton000.004005.0200015
Zuñiga000.001001.0000002
Gallegos122.18190520.217652420
Helsley233.00180621.017871928
VerHagen303.51230025.220111011027
Romero003.526007.2433156
Stratton103.86200030.12413132532
Naile004.153004.1852031
Mikolas314.231111061.272302981448
Pallante204.26160019.019993716
Montgomery264.551010055.163292871652
Thompson124.63110011.212761918
Hicks034.79200020.217131121733
Liberatore114.9132011.0966069
Cabrera105.12190019.118111141328
Flaherty345.291010051.048323063354
Woodford125.4076030.040191871118
Matz065.721010050.168333282045
Wainwright206.3344021.12818153610

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you