|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.266
|.337
|233
|38
|62
|15
|0
|11
|38
|24
|44
|3
|1
|2
|Arenado
|.423
|.500
|26
|8
|11
|4
|0
|4
|12
|4
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Knizner
|.417
|.462
|12
|1
|5
|1
|0
|1
|5
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Sosa
|.400
|.400
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Edman
|.348
|.423
|23
|4
|8
|1
|0
|3
|4
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pujols
|.333
|.385
|12
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|O'Neill
|.280
|.333
|25
|5
|7
|1
|0
|1
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bader
|.259
|.286
|27
|4
|7
|3
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5
|1
|0
|0
|Carlson
|.214
|.273
|28
|5
|6
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|1
|0
|1
|DeJong
|.190
|.292
|21
|1
|4
|2
|0
|1
|3
|3
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Dickerson
|.182
|.250
|11
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Goldschmidt
|.160
|.300
|25
|6
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|5
|1
|0
|0
|Molina
|.133
|.133
|15
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Nootbaar
|.000
|.400
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|5
|2
|3.34
|7
|7
|2
|62.0
|58
|23
|23
|6
|16
|61
|Gallegos
|0
|0
|0.00
|3
|0
|2
|3.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Woodford
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|3.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Helsley
|0
|0
|0.00
|3
|0
|0
|2.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Hicks
|1
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Whitley
|1
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|McFarland
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Mikolas
|1
|0
|2.61
|2
|2
|0
|10.1
|9
|3
|3
|0
|3
|8
|Brooks
|0
|0
|3.00
|2
|0
|0
|3.0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Pallante
|0
|0
|3.00
|2
|0
|0
|3.0
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Wittgren
|0
|0
|3.00
|4
|0
|0
|3.0
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|VerHagen
|0
|0
|3.38
|1
|0
|0
|2.2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Wainwright
|1
|1
|3.48
|2
|2
|0
|10.1
|13
|4
|4
|1
|2
|13
|Cabrera
|0
|0
|4.91
|3
|0
|0
|3.2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Hudson
|0
|0
|6.75
|1
|1
|0
|4.0
|5
|3
|3
|2
|0
|4
|Matz
|1
|1
|7.27
|2
|2
|0
|8.2
|12
|7
|7
|1
|1
|11
