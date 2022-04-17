BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.266.337233386215011382444312
Arenado.423.500268114041243001
Knizner.417.4621215101516000
Sosa.400.400512000001000
Edman.348.4232348103434000
Pujols.333.3851224001110010
O'Neill.280.3332557101633000
Bader.259.2862747300205100
Carlson.214.2732856200215101
DeJong.190.2922114201337000
Dickerson.182.2501102000212000
Goldschmidt.160.3002564100155100
Molina.133.1331502000001000
Nootbaar.000.400310000022000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals523.3477262.058232361661
Gallegos000.003023.1100012
Woodford000.001003.0200013
Helsley000.003002.2000005
Hicks100.001002.0000012
Whitley100.001001.1000010
McFarland000.001001.0200001
Mikolas102.6122010.1933038
Brooks003.002003.0211003
Pallante003.002003.0411021
Wittgren003.004003.0511011
VerHagen003.381002.2111013
Wainwright113.4822010.113441213
Cabrera004.913003.2222224
Hudson006.751104.0533204
Matz117.272208.212771111

