|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.239
|.318
|398
|54
|95
|18
|1
|13
|52
|42
|88
|8
|1
|6
|Arenado
|.413
|.481
|46
|10
|19
|5
|0
|5
|14
|6
|8
|0
|0
|1
|Edman
|.341
|.413
|41
|4
|14
|1
|1
|3
|7
|5
|7
|1
|0
|1
|Pujols
|.333
|.417
|21
|5
|7
|1
|0
|2
|4
|2
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Knizner
|.263
|.300
|19
|1
|5
|1
|0
|1
|5
|1
|8
|0
|0
|1
|Sosa
|.250
|.333
|8
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|O'Neill
|.205
|.288
|44
|8
|9
|1
|0
|1
|7
|6
|10
|1
|0
|0
|Bader
|.205
|.279
|39
|4
|8
|3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|10
|1
|0
|0
|Carlson
|.196
|.250
|46
|7
|9
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|7
|1
|0
|1
|Goldschmidt
|.196
|.302
|46
|7
|9
|2
|0
|0
|3
|7
|9
|2
|0
|0
|Molina
|.160
|.160
|25
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Dickerson
|.158
|.273
|19
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|DeJong
|.152
|.263
|33
|2
|5
|2
|0
|1
|4
|5
|12
|2
|0
|1
|Nootbaar
|.091
|.286
|11
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|7
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|8
|4
|3.00
|12
|12
|4
|105.0
|94
|37
|35
|9
|34
|104
|Helsley
|0
|0
|0.00
|5
|0
|0
|5.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Whitley
|1
|0
|0.00
|3
|0
|0
|3.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|McFarland
|0
|0
|0.00
|3
|0
|0
|3.0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Woodford
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|3.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Hicks
|1
|1
|1.29
|3
|1
|0
|7.0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|4
|8
|Gallegos
|0
|0
|1.42
|6
|0
|4
|6.1
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|5
|Mikolas
|1
|0
|1.76
|3
|3
|0
|15.1
|13
|3
|3
|0
|3
|13
|Pallante
|0
|0
|1.80
|3
|0
|0
|5.0
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|Wittgren
|0
|0
|2.08
|6
|0
|0
|4.1
|5
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|Wainwright
|2
|1
|2.81
|3
|3
|0
|16.0
|18
|5
|5
|2
|4
|19
|Cabrera
|1
|0
|3.38
|5
|0
|0
|5.1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|3
|6
|Matz
|2
|1
|5.27
|3
|3
|0
|13.2
|19
|8
|8
|1
|3
|17
|VerHagen
|0
|0
|5.79
|3
|0
|0
|4.2
|5
|4
|3
|0
|4
|4
|Brooks
|0
|0
|6.35
|3
|0
|0
|5.2
|5
|4
|4
|2
|1
|4
|Hudson
|0
|1
|7.71
|2
|2
|0
|7.0
|8
|7
|6
|2
|2
|6
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.