BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.239.318398549518113524288816
Arenado.413.4814610195051468001
Edman.341.41341414113757101
Pujols.333.4172157102424010
Knizner.263.3001915101518001
Sosa.250.333822000002000
O'Neill.205.28844891017610100
Bader.205.27939483002210100
Carlson.196.2504679200227101
Goldschmidt.196.3024679200379200
Molina.160.1602504000001001
Dickerson.158.2731913000333000
DeJong.152.26333252014512201
Nootbaar.091.2861131000137000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals843.0012124105.0943735934104
Helsley000.005005.11000011
Whitley100.003003.1000010
McFarland000.003003.0500022
Woodford000.001003.0200013
Hicks111.293107.0311048
Gallegos001.426046.1411025
Mikolas101.7633015.113330313
Pallante001.803005.0411024
Wittgren002.086004.1511022
Wainwright212.8133016.018552419
Cabrera103.385005.1222236
Matz215.2733013.219881317
VerHagen005.793004.2543044
Brooks006.353005.2544214
Hudson017.712207.0876226

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you