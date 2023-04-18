|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.269
|.345
|624
|77
|168
|33
|1
|21
|76
|69
|148
|11
|2
|5
|Yepez
|.333
|.333
|12
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Goldschmidt
|.328
|.449
|64
|12
|21
|6
|0
|2
|9
|13
|12
|2
|0
|0
|Gorman
|.315
|.406
|54
|5
|17
|4
|0
|4
|14
|9
|14
|1
|1
|1
|Arenado
|.310
|.359
|71
|8
|22
|3
|0
|2
|13
|6
|15
|0
|0
|1
|O'Neill
|.278
|.328
|54
|8
|15
|2
|0
|2
|4
|4
|20
|1
|0
|0
|Donovan
|.270
|.329
|63
|11
|17
|3
|0
|2
|5
|5
|13
|2
|0
|1
|Walker
|.254
|.288
|63
|5
|16
|2
|0
|2
|8
|1
|17
|1
|0
|0
|Contreras
|.254
|.323
|59
|7
|15
|4
|0
|2
|8
|6
|13
|2
|0
|1
|Burleson
|.250
|.291
|52
|6
|13
|4
|1
|2
|7
|3
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Edman
|.241
|.333
|58
|6
|14
|1
|0
|1
|2
|7
|11
|1
|1
|1
|Nootbaar
|.231
|.565
|13
|4
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|10
|5
|1
|0
|0
|Carlson
|.212
|.278
|33
|4
|7
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Motter
|.188
|.278
|16
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Knizner
|.083
|.083
|12
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|7
|11
|4.64
|18
|18
|4
|161.0
|175
|88
|83
|20
|63
|158
|Thompson
|1
|0
|0.00
|7
|0
|0
|8.1
|6
|1
|0
|0
|4
|11
|Gallegos
|1
|0
|0.00
|5
|0
|1
|5.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Naughton
|0
|0
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|5.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Romero
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|VerHagen
|1
|0
|2.35
|8
|0
|0
|7.2
|6
|3
|2
|0
|1
|8
|Helsley
|0
|1
|2.57
|6
|0
|3
|7.0
|8
|2
|2
|0
|3
|10
|Flaherty
|1
|2
|2.95
|4
|4
|0
|21.1
|13
|8
|7
|2
|17
|17
|Cabrera
|0
|0
|3.00
|5
|0
|0
|6.0
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|9
|Stratton
|0
|0
|3.38
|7
|0
|0
|10.2
|8
|4
|4
|0
|1
|7
|Montgomery
|2
|2
|4.84
|4
|4
|0
|22.1
|25
|12
|12
|1
|5
|19
|Woodford
|0
|2
|5.65
|3
|3
|0
|14.1
|20
|9
|9
|4
|5
|11
|Matz
|0
|2
|6.48
|3
|3
|0
|16.2
|22
|12
|12
|3
|8
|17
|Pallante
|1
|0
|7.56
|8
|0
|0
|8.1
|12
|7
|7
|2
|4
|7
|Mikolas
|0
|1
|8.10
|4
|4
|0
|20.0
|36
|19
|18
|4
|5
|19
|Hicks
|0
|1
|10.80
|8
|0
|0
|6.2
|12
|9
|8
|2
|8
|9
