BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.269.345624771683312176691481125
Yepez.333.3331214001100000
Goldschmidt.328.44964122160291312200
Gorman.315.4065451740414914111
Arenado.310.3597182230213615001
O'Neill.278.328548152024420100
Donovan.270.3296311173025513201
Walker.254.288635162028117100
Contreras.254.323597154028613201
Burleson.250.29152613412738000
Edman.241.333586141012711111
Nootbaar.231.56513430013105100
Carlson.212.2783347200138000
Motter.188.2781603200127000
Knizner.083.0831201000005000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals7114.6418184161.017588832063158
Thompson100.007008.16100411
Gallegos100.005015.0100008
Naughton000.004005.0200015
Romero000.001001.2100011
VerHagen102.358007.2632018
Helsley012.576037.08220310
Flaherty122.9544021.1138721717
Cabrera003.005006.0322209
Stratton003.3870010.2844017
Montgomery224.8444022.12512121519
Woodford025.6533014.120994511
Matz026.4833016.22212123817
Pallante107.568008.11277247
Mikolas018.1044020.03619184519
Hicks0110.808006.21298289

