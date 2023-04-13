BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.284.3554195611918116554493414
Goldschmidt.364.491448164017108100
Yepez.333.3331214001100000
Arenado.327.382496162021358001
Walker.319.360474152028111100
Gorman.313.436325102041078001
Burleson.300.3643049311335000
Carlson.300.3332046100013000
Edman.289.37238511101156111
O'Neill.282.317395110024213100
Nootbaar.250.500411000021000
Motter.231.2861303200116000
Donovan.214.27742990025411000
Contreras.179.2383947100238001
Knizner.100.1001001000005000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals574.8912123105.012159571341109
Thompson000.005005.1510037
Naughton000.004005.0200015
Gallegos100.003003.0100006
Cabrera000.002002.1100003
Flaherty111.7633015.194311413
Stratton001.804005.0311004
Montgomery202.2522012.09330312
Helsley013.185035.2622028
VerHagen003.186005.2622018
Pallante107.116006.11055114
Matz028.1822011.01910102311
Woodford029.002209.01399448
Mikolas0110.0533014.12916164315
Hicks0010.805005.0866165

