|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.284
|.355
|419
|56
|119
|18
|1
|16
|55
|44
|93
|4
|1
|4
|Goldschmidt
|.364
|.491
|44
|8
|16
|4
|0
|1
|7
|10
|8
|1
|0
|0
|Yepez
|.333
|.333
|12
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arenado
|.327
|.382
|49
|6
|16
|2
|0
|2
|13
|5
|8
|0
|0
|1
|Walker
|.319
|.360
|47
|4
|15
|2
|0
|2
|8
|1
|11
|1
|0
|0
|Gorman
|.313
|.436
|32
|5
|10
|2
|0
|4
|10
|7
|8
|0
|0
|1
|Burleson
|.300
|.364
|30
|4
|9
|3
|1
|1
|3
|3
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Carlson
|.300
|.333
|20
|4
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Edman
|.289
|.372
|38
|5
|11
|1
|0
|1
|1
|5
|6
|1
|1
|1
|O'Neill
|.282
|.317
|39
|5
|11
|0
|0
|2
|4
|2
|13
|1
|0
|0
|Nootbaar
|.250
|.500
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Motter
|.231
|.286
|13
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Donovan
|.214
|.277
|42
|9
|9
|0
|0
|2
|5
|4
|11
|0
|0
|0
|Contreras
|.179
|.238
|39
|4
|7
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|8
|0
|0
|1
|Knizner
|.100
|.100
|10
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|5
|7
|4.89
|12
|12
|3
|105.0
|121
|59
|57
|13
|41
|109
|Thompson
|0
|0
|0.00
|5
|0
|0
|5.1
|5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|7
|Naughton
|0
|0
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|5.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Gallegos
|1
|0
|0.00
|3
|0
|0
|3.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Cabrera
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Flaherty
|1
|1
|1.76
|3
|3
|0
|15.1
|9
|4
|3
|1
|14
|13
|Stratton
|0
|0
|1.80
|4
|0
|0
|5.0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Montgomery
|2
|0
|2.25
|2
|2
|0
|12.0
|9
|3
|3
|0
|3
|12
|Helsley
|0
|1
|3.18
|5
|0
|3
|5.2
|6
|2
|2
|0
|2
|8
|VerHagen
|0
|0
|3.18
|6
|0
|0
|5.2
|6
|2
|2
|0
|1
|8
|Pallante
|1
|0
|7.11
|6
|0
|0
|6.1
|10
|5
|5
|1
|1
|4
|Matz
|0
|2
|8.18
|2
|2
|0
|11.0
|19
|10
|10
|2
|3
|11
|Woodford
|0
|2
|9.00
|2
|2
|0
|9.0
|13
|9
|9
|4
|4
|8
|Mikolas
|0
|1
|10.05
|3
|3
|0
|14.1
|29
|16
|16
|4
|3
|15
|Hicks
|0
|0
|10.80
|5
|0
|0
|5.0
|8
|6
|6
|1
|6
|5
