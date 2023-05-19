BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.261.33315922294158046522116437335520
Mercado.429.429733100000200
Goldschmidt.301.40717331521607232940701
Gorman.294.38213618408012361940321
Nootbaar.274.4011172232503142527502
DeJong.274.34673132030610721101
Walker.274.3217382030211320200
Edman.272.3291362237616171123615
Arenado.263.3091792347419341338213
Contreras.250.33516021401205242039313
Yepez.250.2762847002217000
Donovan.248.3241291732303111324201
Carlson.230.278100122341212622101
O'Neill.228.2839212214026734101
Burleson.225.275102132351310611000
Knizner.209.23267101440310219001
Motter.200.2732004200128000
Barrera.000.000000000000000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals19274.2846468405.242221719352168400
Liberatore100.001105.0300036
Naughton000.004005.0200015
Zuñiga000.001001.0000002
Gallegos122.20150316.115542315
Helsley122.55150517.213551622
Romero003.526007.2433156
Stratton103.91170025.12011112526
VerHagen203.97210022.22011101823
Naile004.153004.1852031
Montgomery264.2199051.156252461348
Pallante204.50140016.016883613
Thompson124.63110011.212761918
Mikolas214.9199047.261272671441
Hicks035.03190019.217131121732
Matz055.0599046.157272671843
Cabrera105.06170016.0149941224
Flaherty345.2499046.144292762949
Woodford125.4076030.040191871118
Wainwright105.7433015.2201310258

