|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.261
|.333
|1621
|235
|423
|82
|4
|66
|227
|166
|380
|37
|6
|20
|Mercado
|.429
|.429
|7
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Gorman
|.302
|.391
|139
|19
|42
|8
|0
|13
|39
|20
|40
|3
|2
|1
|Goldschmidt
|.301
|.409
|176
|33
|53
|16
|0
|7
|23
|30
|41
|7
|0
|1
|Walker
|.274
|.321
|73
|8
|20
|3
|0
|2
|11
|3
|20
|2
|0
|0
|Edman
|.273
|.329
|139
|23
|38
|7
|1
|6
|17
|11
|23
|6
|1
|5
|Arenado
|.268
|.313
|183
|23
|49
|4
|1
|9
|34
|13
|39
|2
|2
|3
|Nootbaar
|.267
|.390
|120
|22
|32
|5
|0
|3
|15
|25
|28
|5
|0
|2
|DeJong
|.267
|.345
|75
|14
|20
|3
|0
|6
|10
|7
|23
|2
|0
|1
|Contreras
|.250
|.333
|164
|21
|41
|12
|0
|5
|25
|20
|39
|4
|1
|3
|Donovan
|.241
|.315
|133
|17
|32
|3
|0
|3
|11
|13
|26
|2
|0
|1
|Yepez
|.241
|.267
|29
|4
|7
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Burleson
|.231
|.279
|104
|14
|24
|6
|1
|3
|11
|6
|11
|0
|0
|0
|Carlson
|.230
|.278
|100
|12
|23
|4
|1
|2
|12
|6
|22
|1
|0
|1
|O'Neill
|.228
|.283
|92
|12
|21
|4
|0
|2
|6
|7
|34
|1
|0
|1
|Knizner
|.209
|.232
|67
|10
|14
|4
|0
|3
|10
|2
|19
|0
|0
|1
|Motter
|.200
|.273
|20
|0
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Barrera
|.000
|.000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|20
|27
|4.30
|47
|47
|9
|414.2
|431
|222
|198
|53
|168
|405
|Liberatore
|1
|0
|0.00
|1
|1
|0
|5.0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6
|Naughton
|0
|0
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|5.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Zuñiga
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Gallegos
|1
|2
|2.08
|16
|0
|4
|17.1
|15
|5
|4
|2
|3
|16
|Helsley
|2
|2
|3.38
|16
|0
|5
|18.2
|16
|7
|7
|1
|6
|24
|Romero
|0
|0
|3.52
|6
|0
|0
|7.2
|4
|3
|3
|1
|5
|6
|Stratton
|1
|0
|3.91
|17
|0
|0
|25.1
|20
|11
|11
|2
|5
|26
|VerHagen
|2
|0
|3.97
|21
|0
|0
|22.2
|20
|11
|10
|1
|8
|23
|Naile
|0
|0
|4.15
|3
|0
|0
|4.1
|8
|5
|2
|0
|3
|1
|Montgomery
|2
|6
|4.21
|9
|9
|0
|51.1
|56
|25
|24
|6
|13
|48
|Pallante
|2
|0
|4.50
|14
|0
|0
|16.0
|16
|8
|8
|3
|6
|13
|Thompson
|1
|2
|4.63
|11
|0
|0
|11.2
|12
|7
|6
|1
|9
|18
|Mikolas
|2
|1
|4.77
|10
|10
|0
|54.2
|67
|30
|29
|8
|14
|43
|Hicks
|0
|3
|5.03
|19
|0
|0
|19.2
|17
|13
|11
|2
|17
|32
|Matz
|0
|5
|5.05
|9
|9
|0
|46.1
|57
|27
|26
|7
|18
|43
|Cabrera
|1
|0
|5.06
|17
|0
|0
|16.0
|14
|9
|9
|4
|12
|24
|Flaherty
|3
|4
|5.24
|9
|9
|0
|46.1
|44
|29
|27
|6
|29
|49
|Woodford
|1
|2
|5.40
|7
|6
|0
|30.0
|40
|19
|18
|7
|11
|18
|Wainwright
|1
|0
|5.74
|3
|3
|0
|15.2
|20
|13
|10
|2
|5
|8
