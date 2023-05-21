BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.261.33316212354238246622716638037620
Mercado.429.429733100000200
Gorman.302.39113919428013392040321
Goldschmidt.301.40917633531607233041701
Walker.274.3217382030211320200
Edman.273.3291392338716171123615
Arenado.268.3131832349419341339223
Nootbaar.267.3901202232503152528502
DeJong.267.34575142030610723201
Contreras.250.33316421411205252039413
Donovan.241.3151331732303111326201
Yepez.241.2672947002217000
Burleson.231.279104142461311611000
Carlson.230.278100122341212622101
O'Neill.228.2839212214026734101
Knizner.209.23267101440310219001
Motter.200.2732004200128000
Barrera.000.000000000000000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals20274.3047479414.243122219853168405
Liberatore100.001105.0300036
Naughton000.004005.0200015
Zuñiga000.001001.0000002
Gallegos122.08160417.115542316
Helsley223.38160518.216771624
Romero003.526007.2433156
Stratton103.91170025.12011112526
VerHagen203.97210022.22011101823
Naile004.153004.1852031
Montgomery264.2199051.156252461348
Pallante204.50140016.016883613
Thompson124.63110011.212761918
Mikolas214.771010054.267302981443
Hicks035.03190019.217131121732
Matz055.0599046.157272671843
Cabrera105.06170016.0149941224
Flaherty345.2499046.144292762949
Woodford125.4076030.040191871118
Wainwright105.7433015.2201310258

