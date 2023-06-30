BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.250.32427253656811277109353271662531832
Walker.306.3751441744606201335341
Mercado.300.3233039300514212
Baker.286.2861414000005000
Goldschmidt.285.374305508720014424276811
Arenado.274.322299358211216542261234
Donovan.272.3652503668708243042403
Nootbaar.254.3571812846804223045512
Carlson.248.3251451736515191233101
Gorman.235.319243295710015473082423
DeJong.234.30018829447012251563323
Edman.232.301254415914372723461416
O'Neill.228.2839212214026734101
Burleson.218.2721561834815161019010
Contreras.215.30326030561608312766513
Yepez.214.28342591022313010
Knizner.210.240100142150512430101
Motter.200.2732004200128000
Barrera.000.000200000000000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals33474.58808020705.075839635981275652
Naughton000.004005.0200015
Zuñiga000.001001.0000002
Helsley343.24220725.01810911133
Montgomery573.521616092.094413692385
Romero003.526007.2433156
Pallante204.03270029.028131331627
Hicks144.05320533.127171522152
Naile004.153004.1852031
VerHagen404.17340036.234201751538
Stratton114.19280038.234181831041
Mikolas454.441717099.11155049102270
Thompson124.63110011.212761918
Gallegos144.83300831.22918177729
Cabrera114.91290029.127161661635
Matz074.921710064.078373582458
Flaherty454.951515080.084464464480
Liberatore125.6076027.131221721421
Woodford225.67126039.250262581725
Wainwright337.451010048.177434081725
Burleson0036.001001.0644101

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you