BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.252.3272052282517104581272215489441125
Baker.500.500402000001000
Mercado.333.3572739300514212
Goldschmidt.296.396223406618010263554701
Gorman.270.357185245010014442558421
Nootbaar.266.3801542541704212938512
Arenado.263.31422427597110381748234
Edman.259.31918530481226211530816
Walker.259.3088582230211421200
Donovan.246.3401712542406152229401
DeJong.239.3261172128508181235301
Knizner.232.25982121950512324101
Carlson.230.278100122341212622101
O'Neill.228.2839212214026734101
Burleson.223.2781391631714141016010
Contreras.215.30120022431206262454413
Yepez.214.28342591022313010
Motter.200.2732004200128000
Barrera.000.000200000000000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals25354.28606013527.255527925161204511
Naughton000.004005.0200015
Zuñiga000.001001.0000002
Helsley343.52200623.01810911129
Romero003.526007.2433156
Stratton103.66220032.02413132536
Mikolas423.741313074.285323181560
Gallegos133.86220723.12211104522
Hicks034.07230024.120131121839
Naile004.153004.1852031
Montgomery274.231212066.074353181860
Cabrera104.37220022.219111141329
VerHagen304.39250026.227141331229
Flaherty344.551212063.161343263564
Thompson124.63110011.212761918
Pallante204.79180020.22111113918
Liberatore114.9132011.0966069
Woodford125.4076030.040191871118
Matz065.501210054.072343382050
Wainwright216.1555026.13721183816

