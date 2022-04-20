|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.251
|.333
|299
|48
|75
|18
|1
|12
|47
|34
|60
|6
|1
|4
|Sosa
|.400
|.400
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pujols
|.389
|.476
|18
|5
|7
|1
|0
|2
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Arenado
|.382
|.462
|34
|9
|13
|5
|0
|4
|12
|5
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Edman
|.355
|.412
|31
|4
|11
|1
|1
|3
|7
|3
|5
|0
|0
|1
|Knizner
|.333
|.375
|15
|1
|5
|1
|0
|1
|5
|1
|7
|0
|0
|1
|O'Neill
|.281
|.359
|32
|7
|9
|1
|0
|1
|7
|5
|6
|1
|0
|0
|Bader
|.219
|.306
|32
|4
|7
|3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|8
|1
|0
|0
|DeJong
|.185
|.313
|27
|2
|5
|2
|0
|1
|4
|5
|9
|2
|0
|0
|Dickerson
|.182
|.308
|11
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Goldschmidt
|.176
|.300
|34
|7
|6
|2
|0
|0
|1
|6
|7
|1
|0
|0
|Carlson
|.158
|.209
|38
|6
|6
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|7
|1
|0
|1
|Molina
|.105
|.105
|19
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Nootbaar
|.000
|.400
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|6
|3
|3.30
|9
|9
|2
|79.0
|73
|30
|29
|7
|25
|78
|Gallegos
|0
|0
|0.00
|4
|0
|2
|4.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Helsley
|0
|0
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|4.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Hicks
|1
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|4.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|McFarland
|0
|0
|0.00
|3
|0
|0
|3.0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Woodford
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|3.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Whitley
|1
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Mikolas
|1
|0
|2.61
|2
|2
|0
|10.1
|9
|3
|3
|0
|3
|8
|Wainwright
|2
|1
|2.81
|3
|3
|0
|16.0
|18
|5
|5
|2
|4
|19
|Brooks
|0
|0
|3.00
|2
|0
|0
|3.0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Pallante
|0
|0
|3.00
|2
|0
|0
|3.0
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Wittgren
|0
|0
|3.00
|4
|0
|0
|3.0
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Cabrera
|0
|0
|4.91
|3
|0
|0
|3.2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Matz
|1
|1
|7.27
|2
|2
|0
|8.2
|12
|7
|7
|1
|1
|11
|VerHagen
|0
|0
|7.36
|2
|0
|0
|3.2
|3
|3
|3
|0
|3
|4
|Hudson
|0
|1
|7.71
|2
|2
|0
|7.0
|8
|7
|6
|2
|2
|6
