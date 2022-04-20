BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.251.333299487518112473460614
Sosa.400.400512000001000
Pujols.389.4761857102421010
Arenado.382.462349135041254001
Edman.355.41231411113735001
Knizner.333.3751515101517001
O'Neill.281.3593279101756100
Bader.219.3063247300228100
DeJong.185.3132725201459200
Dickerson.182.3081102000322000
Goldschmidt.176.3003476200167100
Carlson.158.2093866200217101
Molina.105.1051902000001000
Nootbaar.000.400320000022000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals633.3099279.073302972578
Gallegos000.004024.1100013
Helsley000.004004.0100008
Hicks100.002004.0100025
McFarland000.003003.0500022
Woodford000.001003.0200013
Whitley100.002002.1000010
Mikolas102.6122010.1933038
Wainwright212.8133016.018552419
Brooks003.002003.0211003
Pallante003.002003.0411021
Wittgren003.004003.0511011
Cabrera004.913003.2222224
Matz117.272208.212771111
VerHagen007.362003.2333034
Hudson017.712207.0876226

