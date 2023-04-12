|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.286
|.358
|381
|49
|109
|15
|1
|13
|48
|41
|80
|3
|1
|4
|Goldschmidt
|.350
|.480
|40
|7
|14
|2
|0
|1
|6
|9
|6
|1
|0
|0
|Arenado
|.333
|.380
|45
|5
|15
|2
|0
|1
|11
|4
|7
|0
|0
|1
|Yepez
|.333
|.333
|12
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Walker
|.326
|.370
|43
|3
|14
|2
|0
|2
|8
|1
|9
|1
|0
|0
|Gorman
|.321
|.457
|28
|4
|9
|2
|0
|3
|8
|7
|8
|0
|0
|1
|Burleson
|.308
|.357
|26
|4
|8
|3
|1
|1
|3
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Carlson
|.300
|.333
|20
|4
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Edman
|.289
|.372
|38
|5
|11
|1
|0
|1
|1
|5
|6
|1
|1
|1
|O'Neill
|.257
|.297
|35
|3
|9
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2
|11
|0
|0
|0
|Nootbaar
|.250
|.500
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Motter
|.222
|.300
|9
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Donovan
|.216
|.286
|37
|9
|8
|0
|0
|2
|5
|4
|9
|0
|0
|0
|Contreras
|.206
|.270
|34
|3
|7
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|7
|0
|0
|1
|Knizner
|.100
|.100
|10
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|4
|7
|5.06
|11
|11
|2
|96.0
|114
|55
|54
|12
|38
|98
|VerHagen
|0
|0
|0.00
|5
|0
|0
|5.1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Naughton
|0
|0
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|5.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Thompson
|0
|0
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|4.2
|5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|Cabrera
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Gallegos
|1
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Flaherty
|1
|1
|1.80
|2
|2
|0
|10.0
|4
|2
|2
|0
|13
|7
|Stratton
|0
|0
|1.80
|4
|0
|0
|5.0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Montgomery
|2
|0
|2.25
|2
|2
|0
|12.0
|9
|3
|3
|0
|3
|12
|Helsley
|0
|1
|3.86
|4
|0
|2
|4.2
|6
|2
|2
|0
|2
|6
|Matz
|0
|2
|8.18
|2
|2
|0
|11.0
|19
|10
|10
|2
|3
|11
|Pallante
|0
|0
|8.44
|5
|0
|0
|5.1
|10
|5
|5
|1
|1
|4
|Woodford
|0
|2
|9.00
|2
|2
|0
|9.0
|13
|9
|9
|4
|4
|8
|Mikolas
|0
|1
|10.05
|3
|3
|0
|14.1
|29
|16
|16
|4
|3
|15
|Hicks
|0
|0
|10.80
|5
|0
|0
|5.0
|8
|6
|6
|1
|6
|5
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.