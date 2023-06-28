|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.250
|.325
|2660
|358
|666
|126
|7
|106
|346
|268
|649
|53
|17
|32
|Mercado
|.310
|.333
|29
|3
|9
|3
|0
|0
|5
|1
|4
|2
|1
|2
|Walker
|.303
|.369
|142
|17
|43
|6
|0
|6
|20
|12
|35
|3
|4
|1
|Baker
|.286
|.286
|14
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Goldschmidt
|.283
|.374
|297
|49
|84
|20
|0
|13
|40
|42
|76
|8
|1
|1
|Arenado
|.272
|.321
|294
|34
|80
|11
|2
|15
|51
|22
|61
|2
|3
|4
|Donovan
|.269
|.362
|242
|34
|65
|7
|0
|7
|23
|29
|41
|4
|0
|3
|Nootbaar
|.262
|.368
|172
|27
|45
|8
|0
|4
|22
|30
|42
|5
|1
|2
|Carlson
|.248
|.327
|141
|17
|35
|5
|1
|5
|19
|12
|31
|1
|0
|1
|Edman
|.238
|.308
|248
|41
|59
|14
|3
|7
|27
|23
|44
|14
|1
|6
|Gorman
|.237
|.323
|236
|28
|56
|10
|0
|15
|47
|30
|81
|4
|2
|3
|DeJong
|.234
|.297
|184
|29
|43
|7
|0
|12
|25
|14
|62
|3
|1
|3
|O'Neill
|.228
|.283
|92
|12
|21
|4
|0
|2
|6
|7
|34
|1
|0
|1
|Burleson
|.219
|.270
|151
|17
|33
|7
|1
|5
|15
|10
|18
|0
|1
|0
|Contreras
|.217
|.303
|254
|30
|55
|16
|0
|8
|31
|27
|64
|5
|1
|3
|Yepez
|.214
|.283
|42
|5
|9
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3
|13
|0
|1
|0
|Knizner
|.210
|.240
|100
|14
|21
|5
|0
|5
|12
|4
|30
|1
|0
|1
|Motter
|.200
|.273
|20
|0
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Barrera
|.000
|.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|33
|45
|4.39
|78
|78
|20
|687.0
|729
|372
|335
|77
|259
|636
|Naughton
|0
|0
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|5.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Zuñiga
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Helsley
|3
|4
|3.24
|22
|0
|7
|25.0
|18
|10
|9
|1
|11
|33
|Gallegos
|1
|3
|3.48
|29
|0
|8
|31.0
|25
|13
|12
|5
|6
|29
|Montgomery
|5
|7
|3.52
|16
|16
|0
|92.0
|94
|41
|36
|9
|23
|85
|Romero
|0
|0
|3.52
|6
|0
|0
|7.2
|4
|3
|3
|1
|5
|6
|Hicks
|1
|4
|4.05
|32
|0
|5
|33.1
|27
|17
|15
|2
|21
|52
|Pallante
|2
|0
|4.08
|26
|0
|0
|28.2
|28
|13
|13
|3
|14
|26
|Naile
|0
|0
|4.15
|3
|0
|0
|4.1
|8
|5
|2
|0
|3
|1
|Mikolas
|4
|5
|4.23
|16
|16
|0
|93.2
|108
|45
|44
|10
|19
|66
|Stratton
|1
|1
|4.30
|27
|0
|0
|37.2
|34
|18
|18
|3
|10
|40
|VerHagen
|4
|0
|4.33
|33
|0
|0
|35.1
|34
|20
|17
|5
|13
|36
|Thompson
|1
|2
|4.63
|11
|0
|0
|11.2
|12
|7
|6
|1
|9
|18
|Flaherty
|4
|5
|4.95
|15
|15
|0
|80.0
|84
|46
|44
|6
|44
|80
|Cabrera
|1
|1
|5.02
|28
|0
|0
|28.2
|26
|16
|16
|6
|16
|34
|Woodford
|2
|2
|5.06
|11
|6
|0
|37.1
|46
|22
|21
|7
|15
|24
|Matz
|0
|7
|5.19
|16
|10
|0
|60.2
|77
|37
|35
|8
|21
|54
|Liberatore
|1
|2
|5.60
|7
|6
|0
|27.1
|31
|22
|17
|2
|14
|21
|Wainwright
|3
|2
|6.56
|9
|9
|0
|46.2
|71
|37
|34
|8
|14
|24
