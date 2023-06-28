BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.250.32526603586661267106346268649531732
Mercado.310.3332939300514212
Walker.303.3691421743606201235341
Baker.286.2861414000005000
Goldschmidt.283.374297498420013404276811
Arenado.272.321294348011215512261234
Donovan.269.3622423465707232941403
Nootbaar.262.3681722745804223042512
Carlson.248.3271411735515191231101
Edman.238.308248415914372723441416
Gorman.237.323236285610015473081423
DeJong.234.29718429437012251462313
O'Neill.228.2839212214026734101
Burleson.219.2701511733715151018010
Contreras.217.30325430551608312764513
Yepez.214.28342591022313010
Knizner.210.240100142150512430101
Motter.200.2732004200128000
Barrera.000.000200000000000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals33454.39787820687.072937233577259636
Naughton000.004005.0200015
Zuñiga000.001001.0000002
Helsley343.24220725.01810911133
Gallegos133.48290831.02513125629
Montgomery573.521616092.094413692385
Romero003.526007.2433156
Hicks144.05320533.127171522152
Pallante204.08260028.228131331426
Naile004.153004.1852031
Mikolas454.231616093.21084544101966
Stratton114.30270037.234181831040
VerHagen404.33330035.134201751336
Thompson124.63110011.212761918
Flaherty454.951515080.084464464480
Cabrera115.02280028.226161661634
Woodford225.06116037.146222171524
Matz075.191610060.277373582154
Liberatore125.6076027.131221721421
Wainwright326.5699046.271373481424

