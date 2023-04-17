|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.274
|.347
|558
|67
|153
|28
|1
|17
|66
|61
|132
|10
|2
|5
|Arenado
|.333
|.384
|66
|8
|22
|3
|0
|2
|13
|6
|14
|0
|0
|1
|Gorman
|.333
|.421
|48
|5
|16
|4
|0
|4
|14
|8
|14
|1
|1
|1
|Yepez
|.333
|.333
|12
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Goldschmidt
|.322
|.452
|59
|10
|19
|5
|0
|1
|8
|13
|10
|2
|0
|0
|Nootbaar
|.286
|.667
|7
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|8
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Burleson
|.279
|.326
|43
|5
|12
|4
|1
|1
|4
|3
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Donovan
|.267
|.318
|60
|10
|16
|3
|0
|2
|5
|5
|13
|2
|0
|1
|Walker
|.267
|.302
|60
|5
|16
|2
|0
|2
|8
|1
|17
|1
|0
|0
|Edman
|.264
|.339
|53
|5
|14
|1
|0
|1
|2
|6
|9
|1
|1
|1
|O'Neill
|.255
|.286
|47
|6
|12
|1
|0
|2
|4
|2
|17
|1
|0
|0
|Motter
|.231
|.286
|13
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Carlson
|.214
|.267
|28
|4
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Contreras
|.200
|.286
|50
|5
|10
|2
|0
|0
|4
|6
|11
|1
|0
|1
|Knizner
|.083
|.083
|12
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|7
|9
|4.34
|16
|16
|4
|143.0
|156
|74
|69
|17
|58
|142
|Thompson
|1
|0
|0.00
|7
|0
|0
|8.1
|6
|1
|0
|0
|4
|11
|Gallegos
|1
|0
|0.00
|5
|0
|1
|5.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Naughton
|0
|0
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|5.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Flaherty
|1
|1
|1.76
|3
|3
|0
|15.1
|9
|4
|3
|1
|14
|13
|VerHagen
|1
|0
|2.35
|8
|0
|0
|7.2
|6
|3
|2
|0
|1
|8
|Montgomery
|2
|1
|2.45
|3
|3
|0
|18.1
|15
|5
|5
|0
|5
|17
|Helsley
|0
|1
|2.57
|6
|0
|3
|7.0
|8
|2
|2
|0
|3
|10
|Stratton
|0
|0
|3.24
|6
|0
|0
|8.1
|6
|3
|3
|0
|1
|6
|Cabrera
|0
|0
|4.50
|4
|0
|0
|4.0
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|6
|Woodford
|0
|2
|5.65
|3
|3
|0
|14.1
|20
|9
|9
|4
|5
|11
|Pallante
|1
|0
|6.14
|7
|0
|0
|7.1
|11
|5
|5
|1
|3
|5
|Matz
|0
|2
|6.48
|3
|3
|0
|16.2
|22
|12
|12
|3
|8
|17
|Mikolas
|0
|1
|8.10
|4
|4
|0
|20.0
|36
|19
|18
|4
|5
|19
|Hicks
|0
|1
|12.71
|7
|0
|0
|5.2
|11
|9
|8
|2
|8
|6
