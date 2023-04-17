BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.274.347558671532811766611321025
Arenado.333.3846682230213614001
Gorman.333.4214851640414814111
Yepez.333.3331214001100000
Goldschmidt.322.45259101950181310200
Nootbaar.286.667732001283100
Burleson.279.32643512411437000
Donovan.267.3186010163025513201
Walker.267.302605162028117100
Edman.264.33953514101269111
O'Neill.255.286476121024217100
Motter.231.2861303200116000
Carlson.214.2672846100026000
Contreras.200.286505102004611101
Knizner.083.0831201000005000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals794.3416164143.015674691758142
Thompson100.007008.16100411
Gallegos100.005015.0100008
Naughton000.004005.0200015
Flaherty111.7633015.194311413
VerHagen102.358007.2632018
Montgomery212.4533018.115550517
Helsley012.576037.08220310
Stratton003.246008.1633016
Cabrera004.504004.0322206
Woodford025.6533014.120994511
Pallante106.147007.11155135
Matz026.4833016.22212123817
Mikolas018.1044020.03619184519
Hicks0112.717005.21198286

