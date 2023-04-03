BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.356.4091492653607251325300
Carlson.600.600513000000000
Goldschmidt.500.5791638101232100
Gorman.500.6471236002654000
Contreras.385.3851335100001000
Arenado.333.3681836100512000
Edman.333.3751525000013100
Walker.313.3531605100301100
Burleson.308.3081334201202000
O'Neill.308.3571324001213000
Donovan.263.2501955002504000
Nootbaar.250.500411000021000
Knizner.200.200501000002000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals225.7544136.042232331934
Flaherty100.001105.0000074
Naughton000.002003.1100004
Thompson000.002003.1100015
VerHagen000.002001.2100003
Pallante003.862002.1311010
Montgomery105.401105.0633013
Stratton005.401001.2311001
Helsley016.752012.2422012
Woodford0112.461104.1766333
Hicks0013.503003.1655053
Mikolas0013.501103.11055006

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you