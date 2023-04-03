|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.356
|.409
|149
|26
|53
|6
|0
|7
|25
|13
|25
|3
|0
|0
|Carlson
|.600
|.600
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Goldschmidt
|.500
|.579
|16
|3
|8
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Gorman
|.500
|.647
|12
|3
|6
|0
|0
|2
|6
|5
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Contreras
|.385
|.385
|13
|3
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Arenado
|.333
|.368
|18
|3
|6
|1
|0
|0
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Edman
|.333
|.375
|15
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Walker
|.313
|.353
|16
|0
|5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Burleson
|.308
|.308
|13
|3
|4
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|O'Neill
|.308
|.357
|13
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Donovan
|.263
|.250
|19
|5
|5
|0
|0
|2
|5
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Nootbaar
|.250
|.500
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Knizner
|.200
|.200
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|2
|2
|5.75
|4
|4
|1
|36.0
|42
|23
|23
|3
|19
|34
|Flaherty
|1
|0
|0.00
|1
|1
|0
|5.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|4
|Naughton
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|3.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Thompson
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|3.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|VerHagen
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|1.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Pallante
|0
|0
|3.86
|2
|0
|0
|2.1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Montgomery
|1
|0
|5.40
|1
|1
|0
|5.0
|6
|3
|3
|0
|1
|3
|Stratton
|0
|0
|5.40
|1
|0
|0
|1.2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Helsley
|0
|1
|6.75
|2
|0
|1
|2.2
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|Woodford
|0
|1
|12.46
|1
|1
|0
|4.1
|7
|6
|6
|3
|3
|3
|Hicks
|0
|0
|13.50
|3
|0
|0
|3.1
|6
|5
|5
|0
|5
|3
|Mikolas
|0
|0
|13.50
|1
|1
|0
|3.1
|10
|5
|5
|0
|0
|6
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.