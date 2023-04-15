BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.276.34448659134221165849115614
Arenado.357.413568202021369001
Goldschmidt.333.4605181750171110100
Gorman.333.4473951320412811101
Yepez.333.3331214001100000
Walker.294.333515152028113100
Burleson.289.34138411311337000
O'Neill.255.286475121024217100
Carlson.250.2802446100015000
Nootbaar.250.500411000021000
Edman.244.32045511101159111
Donovan.235.286519122025413000
Motter.231.2861303200116000
Contreras.178.2604548100359101
Knizner.100.1001001000005000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals684.5414144123.013864621548126
Thompson100.006007.06100411
Naughton000.004005.0200015
Gallegos100.004014.0100007
Flaherty111.7633015.194311413
Montgomery212.4533018.115550517
VerHagen002.707006.2622018
Stratton002.845006.1422015
Helsley013.185035.2622028
Cabrera005.403003.1322206
Woodford025.6533014.120994511
Pallante107.116006.11055114
Matz028.1822011.01910102311
Mikolas0110.0533014.12916164315
Hicks0010.136005.1866185

