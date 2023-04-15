|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.276
|.344
|486
|59
|134
|22
|1
|16
|58
|49
|115
|6
|1
|4
|Arenado
|.357
|.413
|56
|8
|20
|2
|0
|2
|13
|6
|9
|0
|0
|1
|Goldschmidt
|.333
|.460
|51
|8
|17
|5
|0
|1
|7
|11
|10
|1
|0
|0
|Gorman
|.333
|.447
|39
|5
|13
|2
|0
|4
|12
|8
|11
|1
|0
|1
|Yepez
|.333
|.333
|12
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Walker
|.294
|.333
|51
|5
|15
|2
|0
|2
|8
|1
|13
|1
|0
|0
|Burleson
|.289
|.341
|38
|4
|11
|3
|1
|1
|3
|3
|7
|0
|0
|0
|O'Neill
|.255
|.286
|47
|5
|12
|1
|0
|2
|4
|2
|17
|1
|0
|0
|Carlson
|.250
|.280
|24
|4
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Nootbaar
|.250
|.500
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Edman
|.244
|.320
|45
|5
|11
|1
|0
|1
|1
|5
|9
|1
|1
|1
|Donovan
|.235
|.286
|51
|9
|12
|2
|0
|2
|5
|4
|13
|0
|0
|0
|Motter
|.231
|.286
|13
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Contreras
|.178
|.260
|45
|4
|8
|1
|0
|0
|3
|5
|9
|1
|0
|1
|Knizner
|.100
|.100
|10
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|6
|8
|4.54
|14
|14
|4
|123.0
|138
|64
|62
|15
|48
|126
|Thompson
|1
|0
|0.00
|6
|0
|0
|7.0
|6
|1
|0
|0
|4
|11
|Naughton
|0
|0
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|5.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Gallegos
|1
|0
|0.00
|4
|0
|1
|4.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Flaherty
|1
|1
|1.76
|3
|3
|0
|15.1
|9
|4
|3
|1
|14
|13
|Montgomery
|2
|1
|2.45
|3
|3
|0
|18.1
|15
|5
|5
|0
|5
|17
|VerHagen
|0
|0
|2.70
|7
|0
|0
|6.2
|6
|2
|2
|0
|1
|8
|Stratton
|0
|0
|2.84
|5
|0
|0
|6.1
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|5
|Helsley
|0
|1
|3.18
|5
|0
|3
|5.2
|6
|2
|2
|0
|2
|8
|Cabrera
|0
|0
|5.40
|3
|0
|0
|3.1
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|6
|Woodford
|0
|2
|5.65
|3
|3
|0
|14.1
|20
|9
|9
|4
|5
|11
|Pallante
|1
|0
|7.11
|6
|0
|0
|6.1
|10
|5
|5
|1
|1
|4
|Matz
|0
|2
|8.18
|2
|2
|0
|11.0
|19
|10
|10
|2
|3
|11
|Mikolas
|0
|1
|10.05
|3
|3
|0
|14.1
|29
|16
|16
|4
|3
|15
|Hicks
|0
|0
|10.13
|6
|0
|0
|5.1
|8
|6
|6
|1
|8
|5
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.