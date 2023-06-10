BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.250.3232179297544106588287223521461326
Baker.375.375803000004000
Mercado.310.3332939300514212
Goldschmidt.280.378239416718010273659701
Walker.278.33397122730414522210
Arenado.272.31923929659112431749234
Nootbaar.266.3801542541704212938512
Gorman.264.347197265210015462565422
Donovan.251.3441872747406162431401
Edman.246.30619930491226211633916
DeJong.237.3201312231508191341311
Knizner.232.25982121950512324101
O'Neill.228.2839212214026734101
Burleson.226.2781461733715151017010
Carlson.225.286102122341212822101
Yepez.214.28342591022313010
Contreras.207.29521324441207272457513
Motter.200.2732004200128000
Barrera.000.000200000000000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals27374.23646415562.058929326463220544
Naughton000.004005.0200015
Zuñiga000.001001.0000002
Helsley343.24220725.01810911133
Gallegos133.51240825.22211104524
Romero003.526007.2433156
Mikolas423.741313074.285323181560
Montgomery373.881313072.077353181966
Stratton103.93240034.12915152838
Flaherty344.151313069.164343264072
Naile004.153004.1852031
Pallante204.37200022.22211113921
VerHagen304.50270028.029151441230
Hicks134.56250025.223151322041
Thompson124.63110011.212761918
Cabrera114.70230023.021121241429
Matz065.371310055.172343382050
Woodford125.4076030.040191871118
Wainwright215.9766031.245242131019
Liberatore126.0043015.01611101811

