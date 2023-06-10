|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.250
|.323
|2179
|297
|544
|106
|5
|88
|287
|223
|521
|46
|13
|26
|Baker
|.375
|.375
|8
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mercado
|.310
|.333
|29
|3
|9
|3
|0
|0
|5
|1
|4
|2
|1
|2
|Goldschmidt
|.280
|.378
|239
|41
|67
|18
|0
|10
|27
|36
|59
|7
|0
|1
|Walker
|.278
|.333
|97
|12
|27
|3
|0
|4
|14
|5
|22
|2
|1
|0
|Arenado
|.272
|.319
|239
|29
|65
|9
|1
|12
|43
|17
|49
|2
|3
|4
|Nootbaar
|.266
|.380
|154
|25
|41
|7
|0
|4
|21
|29
|38
|5
|1
|2
|Gorman
|.264
|.347
|197
|26
|52
|10
|0
|15
|46
|25
|65
|4
|2
|2
|Donovan
|.251
|.344
|187
|27
|47
|4
|0
|6
|16
|24
|31
|4
|0
|1
|Edman
|.246
|.306
|199
|30
|49
|12
|2
|6
|21
|16
|33
|9
|1
|6
|DeJong
|.237
|.320
|131
|22
|31
|5
|0
|8
|19
|13
|41
|3
|1
|1
|Knizner
|.232
|.259
|82
|12
|19
|5
|0
|5
|12
|3
|24
|1
|0
|1
|O'Neill
|.228
|.283
|92
|12
|21
|4
|0
|2
|6
|7
|34
|1
|0
|1
|Burleson
|.226
|.278
|146
|17
|33
|7
|1
|5
|15
|10
|17
|0
|1
|0
|Carlson
|.225
|.286
|102
|12
|23
|4
|1
|2
|12
|8
|22
|1
|0
|1
|Yepez
|.214
|.283
|42
|5
|9
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3
|13
|0
|1
|0
|Contreras
|.207
|.295
|213
|24
|44
|12
|0
|7
|27
|24
|57
|5
|1
|3
|Motter
|.200
|.273
|20
|0
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Barrera
|.000
|.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|27
|37
|4.23
|64
|64
|15
|562.0
|589
|293
|264
|63
|220
|544
|Naughton
|0
|0
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|5.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Zuñiga
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Helsley
|3
|4
|3.24
|22
|0
|7
|25.0
|18
|10
|9
|1
|11
|33
|Gallegos
|1
|3
|3.51
|24
|0
|8
|25.2
|22
|11
|10
|4
|5
|24
|Romero
|0
|0
|3.52
|6
|0
|0
|7.2
|4
|3
|3
|1
|5
|6
|Mikolas
|4
|2
|3.74
|13
|13
|0
|74.2
|85
|32
|31
|8
|15
|60
|Montgomery
|3
|7
|3.88
|13
|13
|0
|72.0
|77
|35
|31
|8
|19
|66
|Stratton
|1
|0
|3.93
|24
|0
|0
|34.1
|29
|15
|15
|2
|8
|38
|Flaherty
|3
|4
|4.15
|13
|13
|0
|69.1
|64
|34
|32
|6
|40
|72
|Naile
|0
|0
|4.15
|3
|0
|0
|4.1
|8
|5
|2
|0
|3
|1
|Pallante
|2
|0
|4.37
|20
|0
|0
|22.2
|22
|11
|11
|3
|9
|21
|VerHagen
|3
|0
|4.50
|27
|0
|0
|28.0
|29
|15
|14
|4
|12
|30
|Hicks
|1
|3
|4.56
|25
|0
|0
|25.2
|23
|15
|13
|2
|20
|41
|Thompson
|1
|2
|4.63
|11
|0
|0
|11.2
|12
|7
|6
|1
|9
|18
|Cabrera
|1
|1
|4.70
|23
|0
|0
|23.0
|21
|12
|12
|4
|14
|29
|Matz
|0
|6
|5.37
|13
|10
|0
|55.1
|72
|34
|33
|8
|20
|50
|Woodford
|1
|2
|5.40
|7
|6
|0
|30.0
|40
|19
|18
|7
|11
|18
|Wainwright
|2
|1
|5.97
|6
|6
|0
|31.2
|45
|24
|21
|3
|10
|19
|Liberatore
|1
|2
|6.00
|4
|3
|0
|15.0
|16
|11
|10
|1
|8
|11
