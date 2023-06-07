|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.250
|.325
|2116
|289
|530
|105
|5
|84
|279
|221
|501
|46
|12
|26
|Baker
|.375
|.375
|8
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mercado
|.310
|.333
|29
|3
|9
|3
|0
|0
|5
|1
|4
|2
|1
|2
|Goldschmidt
|.291
|.390
|230
|41
|67
|18
|0
|10
|27
|36
|55
|7
|0
|1
|Gorman
|.268
|.353
|190
|25
|51
|10
|0
|14
|44
|25
|59
|4
|2
|2
|Nootbaar
|.266
|.380
|154
|25
|41
|7
|0
|4
|21
|29
|38
|5
|1
|2
|Arenado
|.263
|.312
|232
|28
|61
|8
|1
|11
|41
|17
|48
|2
|3
|4
|Edman
|.255
|.316
|192
|30
|49
|12
|2
|6
|21
|16
|31
|9
|1
|6
|Walker
|.253
|.306
|91
|10
|23
|3
|0
|3
|12
|5
|22
|2
|0
|0
|Donovan
|.247
|.345
|178
|25
|44
|4
|0
|6
|15
|24
|30
|4
|0
|1
|DeJong
|.242
|.329
|124
|21
|30
|5
|0
|8
|19
|13
|37
|3
|1
|1
|Knizner
|.232
|.259
|82
|12
|19
|5
|0
|5
|12
|3
|24
|1
|0
|1
|Carlson
|.230
|.278
|100
|12
|23
|4
|1
|2
|12
|6
|22
|1
|0
|1
|O'Neill
|.228
|.283
|92
|12
|21
|4
|0
|2
|6
|7
|34
|1
|0
|1
|Burleson
|.224
|.277
|143
|16
|32
|7
|1
|4
|14
|10
|17
|0
|1
|0
|Yepez
|.214
|.283
|42
|5
|9
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3
|13
|0
|1
|0
|Contreras
|.213
|.299
|207
|24
|44
|12
|0
|7
|27
|24
|55
|5
|1
|3
|Motter
|.200
|.273
|20
|0
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Barrera
|.000
|.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|25
|37
|4.30
|62
|62
|13
|544.0
|578
|289
|260
|63
|210
|523
|Naughton
|0
|0
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|5.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Zuñiga
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Helsley
|3
|4
|3.38
|21
|0
|6
|24.0
|18
|10
|9
|1
|11
|31
|Stratton
|1
|0
|3.48
|23
|0
|0
|33.2
|27
|13
|13
|2
|6
|37
|Romero
|0
|0
|3.52
|6
|0
|0
|7.2
|4
|3
|3
|1
|5
|6
|Mikolas
|4
|2
|3.74
|13
|13
|0
|74.2
|85
|32
|31
|8
|15
|60
|Gallegos
|1
|3
|3.86
|22
|0
|7
|23.1
|22
|11
|10
|4
|5
|22
|Hicks
|0
|3
|4.07
|23
|0
|0
|24.1
|20
|13
|11
|2
|18
|39
|Naile
|0
|0
|4.15
|3
|0
|0
|4.1
|8
|5
|2
|0
|3
|1
|Montgomery
|2
|7
|4.23
|12
|12
|0
|66.0
|74
|35
|31
|8
|18
|60
|VerHagen
|3
|0
|4.50
|27
|0
|0
|28.0
|29
|15
|14
|4
|12
|30
|Pallante
|2
|0
|4.50
|19
|0
|0
|22.0
|22
|11
|11
|3
|9
|21
|Flaherty
|3
|4
|4.55
|12
|12
|0
|63.1
|61
|34
|32
|6
|35
|64
|Thompson
|1
|2
|4.63
|11
|0
|0
|11.2
|12
|7
|6
|1
|9
|18
|Cabrera
|1
|1
|4.70
|23
|0
|0
|23.0
|21
|12
|12
|4
|14
|29
|Matz
|0
|6
|5.37
|13
|10
|0
|55.1
|72
|34
|33
|8
|20
|50
|Woodford
|1
|2
|5.40
|7
|6
|0
|30.0
|40
|19
|18
|7
|11
|18
|Wainwright
|2
|1
|5.97
|6
|6
|0
|31.2
|45
|24
|21
|3
|10
|19
|Liberatore
|1
|2
|6.00
|4
|3
|0
|15.0
|16
|11
|10
|1
|8
|11
