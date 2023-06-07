BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.250.3252116289530105584279221501461226
Baker.375.375803000004000
Mercado.310.3332939300514212
Goldschmidt.291.390230416718010273655701
Gorman.268.353190255110014442559422
Nootbaar.266.3801542541704212938512
Arenado.263.31223228618111411748234
Edman.255.31619230491226211631916
Walker.253.30691102330312522200
Donovan.247.3451782544406152430401
DeJong.242.3291242130508191337311
Knizner.232.25982121950512324101
Carlson.230.278100122341212622101
O'Neill.228.2839212214026734101
Burleson.224.2771431632714141017010
Yepez.214.28342591022313010
Contreras.213.29920724441207272455513
Motter.200.2732004200128000
Barrera.000.000200000000000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals25374.30626213544.057828926063210523
Naughton000.004005.0200015
Zuñiga000.001001.0000002
Helsley343.38210624.01810911131
Stratton103.48230033.22713132637
Romero003.526007.2433156
Mikolas423.741313074.285323181560
Gallegos133.86220723.12211104522
Hicks034.07230024.120131121839
Naile004.153004.1852031
Montgomery274.231212066.074353181860
VerHagen304.50270028.029151441230
Pallante204.50190022.02211113921
Flaherty344.551212063.161343263564
Thompson124.63110011.212761918
Cabrera114.70230023.021121241429
Matz065.371310055.172343382050
Woodford125.4076030.040191871118
Wainwright215.9766031.245242131019
Liberatore126.0043015.01611101811

