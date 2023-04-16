|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.272
|.345
|518
|62
|141
|24
|1
|16
|61
|56
|126
|10
|2
|4
|Yepez
|.333
|.333
|12
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arenado
|.328
|.382
|61
|8
|20
|2
|0
|2
|13
|6
|13
|0
|0
|1
|Goldschmidt
|.327
|.456
|55
|8
|18
|5
|0
|1
|8
|12
|10
|2
|0
|0
|Gorman
|.326
|.423
|43
|5
|14
|2
|0
|4
|13
|8
|13
|1
|1
|1
|Burleson
|.293
|.341
|41
|5
|12
|4
|1
|1
|4
|3
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Donovan
|.273
|.328
|55
|10
|15
|3
|0
|2
|5
|5
|13
|2
|0
|0
|Walker
|.273
|.310
|55
|5
|15
|2
|0
|2
|8
|1
|15
|1
|0
|0
|O'Neill
|.255
|.286
|47
|5
|12
|1
|0
|2
|4
|2
|17
|1
|0
|0
|Edman
|.250
|.333
|48
|5
|12
|1
|0
|1
|1
|6
|9
|1
|1
|1
|Carlson
|.240
|.296
|25
|4
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Motter
|.231
|.286
|13
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Nootbaar
|.200
|.600
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Contreras
|.174
|.255
|46
|4
|8
|1
|0
|0
|3
|5
|10
|1
|0
|1
|Knizner
|.083
|.083
|12
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|6
|9
|4.53
|15
|15
|4
|133.0
|148
|70
|67
|17
|54
|136
|Thompson
|1
|0
|0.00
|6
|0
|0
|7.0
|6
|1
|0
|0
|4
|11
|Naughton
|0
|0
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|5.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Gallegos
|1
|0
|0.00
|4
|0
|1
|4.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Flaherty
|1
|1
|1.76
|3
|3
|0
|15.1
|9
|4
|3
|1
|14
|13
|Montgomery
|2
|1
|2.45
|3
|3
|0
|18.1
|15
|5
|5
|0
|5
|17
|Helsley
|0
|1
|2.57
|6
|0
|3
|7.0
|8
|2
|2
|0
|3
|10
|VerHagen
|0
|0
|2.70
|7
|0
|0
|6.2
|6
|2
|2
|0
|1
|8
|Stratton
|0
|0
|3.24
|6
|0
|0
|8.1
|6
|3
|3
|0
|1
|6
|Cabrera
|0
|0
|4.50
|4
|0
|0
|4.0
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|6
|Woodford
|0
|2
|5.65
|3
|3
|0
|14.1
|20
|9
|9
|4
|5
|11
|Matz
|0
|2
|6.48
|3
|3
|0
|16.2
|22
|12
|12
|3
|8
|17
|Pallante
|1
|0
|7.11
|6
|0
|0
|6.1
|10
|5
|5
|1
|1
|4
|Mikolas
|0
|1
|10.05
|3
|3
|0
|14.1
|29
|16
|16
|4
|3
|15
|Hicks
|0
|1
|12.71
|7
|0
|0
|5.2
|11
|9
|8
|2
|8
|6
