BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.272.345518621412411661561261024
Yepez.333.3331214001100000
Arenado.328.3826182020213613001
Goldschmidt.327.4565581850181210200
Gorman.326.4234351420413813111
Burleson.293.34141512411437000
Donovan.273.3285510153025513200
Walker.273.310555152028115100
O'Neill.255.286475121024217100
Edman.250.33348512101169111
Carlson.240.2962546100026000
Motter.231.2861303200116000
Nootbaar.200.600521000052100
Contreras.174.25546481003510101
Knizner.083.0831201000005000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals694.5315154133.014870671754136
Thompson100.006007.06100411
Naughton000.004005.0200015
Gallegos100.004014.0100007
Flaherty111.7633015.194311413
Montgomery212.4533018.115550517
Helsley012.576037.08220310
VerHagen002.707006.2622018
Stratton003.246008.1633016
Cabrera004.504004.0322206
Woodford025.6533014.120994511
Matz026.4833016.22212123817
Pallante107.116006.11055114
Mikolas0110.0533014.12916164315
Hicks0112.717005.21198286

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you