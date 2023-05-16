BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.264.33514602083867745620214634327517
Goldschmidt.319.40316327521607232135500
Nootbaar.310.4441002131503132426502
DeJong.305.3695911183047517100
Gorman.283.37912016348010331833321
Walker.274.3217382030211320200
Arenado.264.3071632143417301135212
Edman.260.3211272133516171121315
Donovan.254.3331141529303101222201
Contreras.250.33514419361103181835213
Yepez.240.2692536001116000
Carlson.230.278100122341212622101
O'Neill.228.2839212214026734101
Knizner.226.25062101440310218001
Burleson.224.26998122251310511000
Motter.200.2732004200128000
Barrera.000.000000000000000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals17254.4642427369.238720118347152364
Naughton000.004005.0200015
Zuñiga000.001001.0000002
Gallegos122.45140314.213542212
Helsley122.76140416.112551521
Stratton102.82150022.116771323
Cabrera103.45160015.2126621124
Romero003.526007.2433156
Montgomery254.1188046.048222141241
Naile004.153004.1852031
VerHagen204.35190020.21711101822
Thompson124.63110011.212761918
Mikolas214.9199047.261272671441
Flaherty345.2499046.144292762949
Woodford125.4076030.040191871118
Matz045.6288041.251262671637
Pallante205.68110012.215883510
Hicks036.19160016.017131121627
Wainwright007.2022010.01588227

