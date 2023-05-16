|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.264
|.335
|1460
|208
|386
|77
|4
|56
|202
|146
|343
|27
|5
|17
|Goldschmidt
|.319
|.403
|163
|27
|52
|16
|0
|7
|23
|21
|35
|5
|0
|0
|Nootbaar
|.310
|.444
|100
|21
|31
|5
|0
|3
|13
|24
|26
|5
|0
|2
|DeJong
|.305
|.369
|59
|11
|18
|3
|0
|4
|7
|5
|17
|1
|0
|0
|Gorman
|.283
|.379
|120
|16
|34
|8
|0
|10
|33
|18
|33
|3
|2
|1
|Walker
|.274
|.321
|73
|8
|20
|3
|0
|2
|11
|3
|20
|2
|0
|0
|Arenado
|.264
|.307
|163
|21
|43
|4
|1
|7
|30
|11
|35
|2
|1
|2
|Edman
|.260
|.321
|127
|21
|33
|5
|1
|6
|17
|11
|21
|3
|1
|5
|Donovan
|.254
|.333
|114
|15
|29
|3
|0
|3
|10
|12
|22
|2
|0
|1
|Contreras
|.250
|.335
|144
|19
|36
|11
|0
|3
|18
|18
|35
|2
|1
|3
|Yepez
|.240
|.269
|25
|3
|6
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Carlson
|.230
|.278
|100
|12
|23
|4
|1
|2
|12
|6
|22
|1
|0
|1
|O'Neill
|.228
|.283
|92
|12
|21
|4
|0
|2
|6
|7
|34
|1
|0
|1
|Knizner
|.226
|.250
|62
|10
|14
|4
|0
|3
|10
|2
|18
|0
|0
|1
|Burleson
|.224
|.269
|98
|12
|22
|5
|1
|3
|10
|5
|11
|0
|0
|0
|Motter
|.200
|.273
|20
|0
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Barrera
|.000
|.000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|17
|25
|4.46
|42
|42
|7
|369.2
|387
|201
|183
|47
|152
|364
|Naughton
|0
|0
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|5.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Zuñiga
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Gallegos
|1
|2
|2.45
|14
|0
|3
|14.2
|13
|5
|4
|2
|2
|12
|Helsley
|1
|2
|2.76
|14
|0
|4
|16.1
|12
|5
|5
|1
|5
|21
|Stratton
|1
|0
|2.82
|15
|0
|0
|22.1
|16
|7
|7
|1
|3
|23
|Cabrera
|1
|0
|3.45
|16
|0
|0
|15.2
|12
|6
|6
|2
|11
|24
|Romero
|0
|0
|3.52
|6
|0
|0
|7.2
|4
|3
|3
|1
|5
|6
|Montgomery
|2
|5
|4.11
|8
|8
|0
|46.0
|48
|22
|21
|4
|12
|41
|Naile
|0
|0
|4.15
|3
|0
|0
|4.1
|8
|5
|2
|0
|3
|1
|VerHagen
|2
|0
|4.35
|19
|0
|0
|20.2
|17
|11
|10
|1
|8
|22
|Thompson
|1
|2
|4.63
|11
|0
|0
|11.2
|12
|7
|6
|1
|9
|18
|Mikolas
|2
|1
|4.91
|9
|9
|0
|47.2
|61
|27
|26
|7
|14
|41
|Flaherty
|3
|4
|5.24
|9
|9
|0
|46.1
|44
|29
|27
|6
|29
|49
|Woodford
|1
|2
|5.40
|7
|6
|0
|30.0
|40
|19
|18
|7
|11
|18
|Matz
|0
|4
|5.62
|8
|8
|0
|41.2
|51
|26
|26
|7
|16
|37
|Pallante
|2
|0
|5.68
|11
|0
|0
|12.2
|15
|8
|8
|3
|5
|10
|Hicks
|0
|3
|6.19
|16
|0
|0
|16.0
|17
|13
|11
|2
|16
|27
|Wainwright
|0
|0
|7.20
|2
|2
|0
|10.0
|15
|8
|8
|2
|2
|7
