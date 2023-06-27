BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.250.32426303546581247105343264640531731
Mercado.310.3332939300514212
Walker.302.3661391642606201135341
Goldschmidt.286.376294488420013404173811
Baker.286.2861414000005000
Donovan.272.3642393465707232841402
Arenado.268.315291337810215502161234
Nootbaar.262.3681722745804223042512
Edman.242.313244415914372723421416
Carlson.241.3231371733515191230101
Gorman.237.323236285610015473081423
DeJong.232.29818128427011231460313
O'Neill.228.2839212214026734101
Burleson.219.2701511733715151018010
Contreras.216.30425030541508312763513
Yepez.214.28342591022313010
Knizner.206.23897142050512430101
Motter.200.2732004200128000
Barrera.000.000200000000000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals32454.43777719678.072237033476258629
Naughton000.004005.0200015
Zuñiga000.001001.0000002
Helsley343.24220725.01810911133
Romero003.526007.2433156
Gallegos133.64280829.22413125629
Montgomery473.691515085.188393582279
Pallante204.08260028.228131331426
Naile004.153004.1852031
Hicks144.18310432.127171522151
Mikolas454.231616093.21084544101966
Stratton114.30270037.234181831040
VerHagen404.33330035.134201751336
Thompson124.63110011.212761918
Flaherty454.951515080.084464464480
Cabrera115.02280028.226161661634
Woodford225.06116037.146222171524
Matz075.191610060.277373582154
Liberatore125.6076027.131221721421
Wainwright326.5699046.271373481424

