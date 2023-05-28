|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.257
|.332
|1858
|268
|478
|96
|5
|73
|258
|199
|447
|43
|10
|23
|Mercado
|.375
|.400
|24
|3
|9
|3
|0
|0
|5
|1
|3
|2
|1
|2
|Goldschmidt
|.290
|.398
|200
|36
|58
|16
|0
|9
|25
|34
|49
|7
|0
|1
|Gorman
|.282
|.376
|163
|22
|46
|10
|0
|13
|40
|24
|49
|4
|2
|1
|Nootbaar
|.275
|.388
|149
|25
|41
|7
|0
|4
|21
|28
|38
|5
|1
|2
|Walker
|.274
|.321
|73
|8
|20
|3
|0
|2
|11
|3
|20
|2
|0
|0
|Edman
|.271
|.324
|166
|28
|45
|10
|2
|6
|21
|13
|29
|7
|1
|6
|DeJong
|.258
|.339
|97
|21
|25
|4
|0
|8
|18
|9
|29
|3
|0
|1
|Donovan
|.257
|.349
|152
|24
|39
|4
|0
|5
|13
|20
|27
|4
|0
|1
|Arenado
|.256
|.303
|203
|26
|52
|5
|1
|9
|35
|15
|46
|2
|2
|3
|Yepez
|.250
|.308
|36
|5
|9
|1
|0
|2
|2
|2
|10
|0
|1
|0
|Burleson
|.231
|.288
|121
|15
|28
|6
|1
|3
|13
|9
|15
|0
|1
|0
|Carlson
|.230
|.278
|100
|12
|23
|4
|1
|2
|12
|6
|22
|1
|0
|1
|Knizner
|.230
|.260
|74
|10
|17
|5
|0
|3
|10
|3
|21
|1
|0
|1
|O'Neill
|.228
|.283
|92
|12
|21
|4
|0
|2
|6
|7
|34
|1
|0
|1
|Contreras
|.220
|.308
|186
|21
|41
|12
|0
|5
|25
|23
|47
|4
|1
|3
|Motter
|.200
|.273
|20
|0
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Barrera
|.000
|.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|24
|30
|4.32
|54
|54
|12
|477.0
|494
|254
|229
|56
|191
|458
|Naughton
|0
|0
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|5.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Zuñiga
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Gallegos
|1
|2
|2.08
|20
|0
|6
|21.2
|17
|6
|5
|2
|4
|20
|Helsley
|3
|3
|2.82
|19
|0
|6
|22.1
|17
|8
|7
|1
|9
|29
|VerHagen
|3
|0
|3.51
|23
|0
|0
|25.2
|20
|11
|10
|1
|10
|27
|Romero
|0
|0
|3.52
|6
|0
|0
|7.2
|4
|3
|3
|1
|5
|6
|Stratton
|1
|0
|3.86
|20
|0
|0
|30.1
|24
|13
|13
|2
|5
|32
|Pallante
|2
|0
|4.12
|17
|0
|0
|19.2
|20
|9
|9
|3
|8
|17
|Naile
|0
|0
|4.15
|3
|0
|0
|4.1
|8
|5
|2
|0
|3
|1
|Mikolas
|3
|1
|4.23
|11
|11
|0
|61.2
|72
|30
|29
|8
|14
|48
|Montgomery
|2
|6
|4.55
|10
|10
|0
|55.1
|63
|29
|28
|7
|16
|52
|Thompson
|1
|2
|4.63
|11
|0
|0
|11.2
|12
|7
|6
|1
|9
|18
|Hicks
|0
|3
|4.79
|20
|0
|0
|20.2
|17
|13
|11
|2
|17
|33
|Flaherty
|3
|4
|4.81
|11
|11
|0
|58.0
|55
|33
|31
|6
|34
|58
|Liberatore
|1
|1
|4.91
|3
|2
|0
|11.0
|9
|6
|6
|0
|6
|9
|Cabrera
|1
|0
|5.12
|19
|0
|0
|19.1
|18
|11
|11
|4
|13
|28
|Woodford
|1
|2
|5.40
|7
|6
|0
|30.0
|40
|19
|18
|7
|11
|18
|Matz
|0
|6
|5.72
|10
|10
|0
|50.1
|68
|33
|32
|8
|20
|45
|Wainwright
|2
|0
|6.33
|4
|4
|0
|21.1
|28
|18
|15
|3
|6
|10
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.