BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.257.332185826847896573258199447431023
Mercado.375.4002439300513212
Goldschmidt.290.39820036581609253449701
Gorman.282.376163224610013402449421
Nootbaar.275.3881492541704212838512
Walker.274.3217382030211320200
Edman.271.32416628451026211329716
DeJong.258.33997212540818929301
Donovan.257.3491522439405132027401
Arenado.256.3032032652519351546223
Yepez.250.30836591022210010
Burleson.231.288121152861313915010
Carlson.230.278100122341212622101
Knizner.230.26074101750310321101
O'Neill.228.2839212214026734101
Contreras.220.30818621411205252347413
Motter.200.2732004200128000
Barrera.000.000200000000000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals24304.32545412477.049425422956191458
Naughton000.004005.0200015
Zuñiga000.001001.0000002
Gallegos122.08200621.217652420
Helsley332.82190622.117871929
VerHagen303.51230025.220111011027
Romero003.526007.2433156
Stratton103.86200030.12413132532
Pallante204.12170019.220993817
Naile004.153004.1852031
Mikolas314.231111061.272302981448
Montgomery264.551010055.163292871652
Thompson124.63110011.212761918
Hicks034.79200020.217131121733
Flaherty344.811111058.055333163458
Liberatore114.9132011.0966069
Cabrera105.12190019.118111141328
Woodford125.4076030.040191871118
Matz065.721010050.168333282045
Wainwright206.3344021.12818153610

