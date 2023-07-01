|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.250
|.324
|2725
|365
|681
|127
|7
|109
|353
|271
|662
|53
|18
|32
|Walker
|.306
|.375
|144
|17
|44
|6
|0
|6
|20
|13
|35
|3
|4
|1
|Mercado
|.300
|.323
|30
|3
|9
|3
|0
|0
|5
|1
|4
|2
|1
|2
|Baker
|.286
|.286
|14
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Goldschmidt
|.285
|.374
|305
|50
|87
|20
|0
|14
|42
|42
|76
|8
|1
|1
|Arenado
|.274
|.322
|299
|35
|82
|11
|2
|16
|54
|22
|61
|2
|3
|4
|Donovan
|.272
|.365
|250
|36
|68
|7
|0
|8
|24
|30
|42
|4
|0
|3
|Nootbaar
|.254
|.357
|181
|28
|46
|8
|0
|4
|22
|30
|45
|5
|1
|2
|Carlson
|.248
|.325
|145
|17
|36
|5
|1
|5
|19
|12
|33
|1
|0
|1
|Gorman
|.235
|.319
|243
|29
|57
|10
|0
|15
|47
|30
|82
|4
|2
|3
|DeJong
|.234
|.300
|188
|29
|44
|7
|0
|12
|25
|15
|63
|3
|2
|3
|Edman
|.232
|.301
|254
|41
|59
|14
|3
|7
|27
|23
|46
|14
|1
|6
|O'Neill
|.228
|.283
|92
|12
|21
|4
|0
|2
|6
|7
|34
|1
|0
|1
|Burleson
|.218
|.272
|156
|18
|34
|8
|1
|5
|16
|10
|19
|0
|1
|0
|Contreras
|.215
|.303
|260
|30
|56
|16
|0
|8
|31
|27
|66
|5
|1
|3
|Yepez
|.214
|.283
|42
|5
|9
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3
|13
|0
|1
|0
|Knizner
|.210
|.240
|100
|14
|21
|5
|0
|5
|12
|4
|30
|1
|0
|1
|Motter
|.200
|.273
|20
|0
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Barrera
|.000
|.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|33
|47
|4.58
|80
|80
|20
|705.0
|758
|396
|359
|81
|275
|652
|Naughton
|0
|0
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|5.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Zuñiga
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Helsley
|3
|4
|3.24
|22
|0
|7
|25.0
|18
|10
|9
|1
|11
|33
|Montgomery
|5
|7
|3.52
|16
|16
|0
|92.0
|94
|41
|36
|9
|23
|85
|Romero
|0
|0
|3.52
|6
|0
|0
|7.2
|4
|3
|3
|1
|5
|6
|Pallante
|2
|0
|4.03
|27
|0
|0
|29.0
|28
|13
|13
|3
|16
|27
|Hicks
|1
|4
|4.05
|32
|0
|5
|33.1
|27
|17
|15
|2
|21
|52
|Naile
|0
|0
|4.15
|3
|0
|0
|4.1
|8
|5
|2
|0
|3
|1
|VerHagen
|4
|0
|4.17
|34
|0
|0
|36.2
|34
|20
|17
|5
|15
|38
|Stratton
|1
|1
|4.19
|28
|0
|0
|38.2
|34
|18
|18
|3
|10
|41
|Mikolas
|4
|5
|4.44
|17
|17
|0
|99.1
|115
|50
|49
|10
|22
|70
|Thompson
|1
|2
|4.63
|11
|0
|0
|11.2
|12
|7
|6
|1
|9
|18
|Gallegos
|1
|4
|4.83
|30
|0
|8
|31.2
|29
|18
|17
|7
|7
|29
|Cabrera
|1
|1
|4.91
|29
|0
|0
|29.1
|27
|16
|16
|6
|16
|35
|Matz
|0
|7
|4.92
|17
|10
|0
|64.0
|78
|37
|35
|8
|24
|58
|Flaherty
|4
|5
|4.95
|15
|15
|0
|80.0
|84
|46
|44
|6
|44
|80
|Liberatore
|1
|2
|5.60
|7
|6
|0
|27.1
|31
|22
|17
|2
|14
|21
|Woodford
|2
|2
|5.67
|12
|6
|0
|39.2
|50
|26
|25
|8
|17
|25
|Wainwright
|3
|3
|7.45
|10
|10
|0
|48.1
|77
|43
|40
|8
|17
|25
|Burleson
|0
|0
|36.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|6
|4
|4
|1
|0
|1
