Cardinals first. Brendan Donovan singles to center field. Paul Goldschmidt reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Brendan Donovan out at second. Nolan Gorman flies out to shallow center field to Leody Taveras. Nolan Arenado homers to center field. Paul Goldschmidt scores. Willson Contreras hit by pitch. Alec Burleson singles to center field. Willson Contreras to second. Paul DeJong flies out to deep right field to Adolis Garcia.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Cardinals 2, Rangers 0.
Rangers second. Adolis Garcia singles to left field. Josh Jung reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Adolis Garcia out at second. Robbie Grossman lines out to right center field to Tommy Edman. Mitch Garver doubles to deep left field. Josh Jung scores. Ezequiel Duran walks. Leody Taveras grounds out to second base, Nolan Gorman to Paul Goldschmidt.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Cardinals 2, Rangers 1.
Rangers third. Marcus Semien grounds out to shallow infield, Nolan Arenado to Paul Goldschmidt. Corey Seager strikes out swinging. Nathaniel Lowe homers to center field. Adolis Garcia singles to right field. Josh Jung lines out to deep right field to Jordan Walker.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cardinals 2, Rangers 2.
Rangers fourth. Robbie Grossman flies out to deep left center field to Tommy Edman. Mitch Garver walks. Ezequiel Duran singles to second base. Mitch Garver to second. Leody Taveras singles to left field. Ezequiel Duran to second. Mitch Garver to third. Marcus Semien doubles to deep right center field, advances to 3rd. Leody Taveras scores. Ezequiel Duran scores. Mitch Garver scores. Throwing error by Nolan Gorman. Corey Seager grounds out to shallow infield to Paul Goldschmidt. Nathaniel Lowe grounds out to shallow infield, Nolan Gorman to Paul Goldschmidt.
3 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Rangers 5, Cardinals 2.
Rangers fifth. Adolis Garcia homers to center field. Josh Jung lines out to right field to Jordan Walker. Robbie Grossman strikes out swinging. Mitch Garver grounds out to shallow infield, Nolan Arenado to Paul Goldschmidt.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rangers 6, Cardinals 2.
Cardinals sixth. Willson Contreras homers to center field. Alec Burleson grounds out to first base to Nathaniel Lowe. Paul DeJong pops out to shallow center field to Marcus Semien. Jordan Walker homers to left field. Tommy Edman walks. Brendan Donovan walks. Paul Goldschmidt grounds out to shallow infield, Ezequiel Duran to Nathaniel Lowe.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rangers 6, Cardinals 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.