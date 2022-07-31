Cardinals third. Corey Dickerson doubles to right field. Austin Romine grounds out to shortstop, Luis Garcia to Josh Bell. Dylan Carlson grounds out to shallow infield, Josiah Gray to Josh Bell. Corey Dickerson scores. Brendan Donovan singles to shallow center field. Paul Goldschmidt called out on strikes.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cardinals 1, Nationals 0.
Cardinals fourth. Nolan Arenado pops out to shortstop to Luis Garcia. Nolan Gorman walks. Lars Nootbaar walks. Nolan Gorman to second. Paul DeJong grounds out to shallow infield, Luis Garcia to Josh Bell. Lars Nootbaar to second. Nolan Gorman to third. Corey Dickerson homers to right field. Lars Nootbaar scores. Nolan Gorman scores. Austin Romine doubles to deep left field. Dylan Carlson flies out to deep right field to Juan Soto.
3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cardinals 4, Nationals 0.
Cardinals sixth. Lars Nootbaar lines out to left field to Yadiel Hernandez. Paul DeJong homers to center field. Corey Dickerson singles to center field. Austin Romine pops out to shallow infield to Josh Bell. Dylan Carlson pops out to shallow infield to Luis Garcia.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cardinals 5, Nationals 0.
