ST. PETER'S (11-16)
Sow 2-3 0-0 5, Washington 6-7 6-8 18, Dasher 3-9 2-3 8, Murray 5-12 2-2 13, Reid 2-6 1-2 5, Saddler 4-5 0-0 9, Cardaci 3-3 1-1 8, Tut 0-1 0-0 0, Bland 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-47 12-16 66.
NIAGARA (15-13)
Gray 4-10 2-4 13, Iorio 4-6 1-1 9, Bayless 5-10 2-2 12, Mitchell 1-4 2-2 4, Thomasson 7-11 4-6 22, Erving 1-3 0-0 3, Obioha 1-2 0-0 2, Kasperzyk 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-47 11-15 65.
Halftime_Niagara 36-27. 3-Point Goals_St. Peter's 4-12 (Cardaci 1-1, Saddler 1-1, Sow 1-1, Murray 1-4, Bland 0-1, Dasher 0-2, Reid 0-2), Niagara 8-20 (Thomasson 4-6, Gray 3-6, Erving 1-3, Bayless 0-1, Kasperzyk 0-1, Mitchell 0-1, Iorio 0-2). Fouled Out_Saddler. Rebounds_St. Peter's 20 (Washington 5), Niagara 21 (Mitchell 6). Assists_St. Peter's 9 (Reid 5), Niagara 12 (Erving 5). Total Fouls_St. Peter's 18, Niagara 15. A_1,109 (2,400).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.