W. ILLINOIS (10-5)
Barisic 3-7 4-4 10, Carius 2-7 4-4 10, Pearson 6-9 1-3 13, Massner 6-11 0-0 13, Sandage 4-13 0-1 9, Dixon 3-5 0-0 6, Burrell 0-2 1-2 1, Flores 2-3 0-0 4, Anhold 0-0 0-0 0, Jeter 0-0 0-0 0, Lamar 0-0 0-0 0, Lee 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 26-57 10-16 66.
ST. THOMAS (MN) (8-7)
Bjorklund 5-10 1-2 12, Hedstrom 5-6 2-2 16, Lindberg 2-5 5-5 11, Miller 4-11 1-3 13, Nelson 8-11 4-4 20, Cunningham 5-10 0-0 13, Allen 1-2 0-0 2, Nau 1-3 0-0 2, Martinelli 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-58 13-16 89.
Halftime_St. Thomas (MN) 43-27. 3-Point Goals_W. Illinois 4-18 (Carius 2-5, Massner 1-3, Sandage 1-7, Flores 0-1, Barisic 0-2), St. Thomas (MN) 14-30 (Hedstrom 4-4, Miller 4-11, Cunningham 3-4, Lindberg 2-5, Bjorklund 1-2, Allen 0-1, Nelson 0-1, Nau 0-2). Rebounds_W. Illinois 27 (Sandage 7), St. Thomas (MN) 25 (Bjorklund, Nelson, Allen 5). Assists_W. Illinois 8 (Massner 3), St. Thomas (MN) 17 (Nelson 5). Total Fouls_W. Illinois 11, St. Thomas (MN) 17. A_797 (1,800).