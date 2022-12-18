American Athletic Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tulane
|7
|1
|278
|191
|11
|2
|458
|266
|Cincinnati
|6
|2
|203
|162
|9
|4
|380
|268
|UCF
|6
|2
|282
|202
|9
|4
|447
|301
|Houston
|5
|3
|315
|259
|7
|5
|446
|402
|SMU
|5
|3
|307
|314
|7
|6
|484
|440
|East Carolina
|4
|4
|235
|248
|7
|5
|370
|324
|Navy
|4
|4
|197
|210
|4
|8
|263
|292
|Memphis
|3
|5
|251
|213
|6
|6
|421
|328
|Tulsa
|3
|5
|211
|270
|5
|7
|367
|397
|Temple
|1
|7
|191
|291
|3
|9
|263
|351
|South Florida
|0
|8
|242
|352
|1
|11
|336
|494
Atlantic Coast Conference
Atlantic
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Clemson
|8
|0
|285
|153
|11
|2
|451
|261
|Florida St.
|5
|3
|269
|151
|9
|3
|434
|236
|NC State
|4
|4
|160
|186
|8
|4
|304
|233
|Louisville
|4
|4
|218
|189
|8
|5
|350
|249
|Syracuse
|4
|4
|177
|188
|7
|5
|340
|272
|Wake Forest
|3
|5
|271
|270
|7
|5
|442
|351
|Boston College
|2
|6
|151
|268
|3
|9
|213
|364
Coastal
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|North Carolina
|6
|2
|259
|206
|9
|4
|455
|403
|Duke
|5
|3
|260
|196
|8
|4
|397
|274
|Pittsburgh
|5
|3
|226
|179
|8
|4
|370
|281
|Georgia Tech
|4
|4
|147
|218
|5
|7
|206
|341
|Miami
|3
|5
|143
|239
|5
|7
|283
|321
|Virginia
|1
|6
|117
|185
|3
|7
|170
|240
|Virginia Tech
|1
|6
|135
|190
|3
|8
|212
|272
Atlantic Sun Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville St.
|5
|0
|204
|109
|9
|2
|398
|252
|Austin Peay
|3
|2
|136
|158
|7
|4
|347
|250
|E. Kentucky
|3
|2
|180
|178
|7
|5
|434
|422
|Cent. Arkansas
|3
|2
|195
|155
|5
|6
|353
|351
|Kennesaw St.
|1
|4
|144
|196
|5
|6
|302
|385
|North Alabama
|0
|5
|182
|245
|1
|10
|314
|457
Big 12 Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|TCU
|9
|0
|357
|230
|12
|1
|524
|325
|Kansas St.
|7
|2
|317
|204
|10
|3
|432
|261
|Texas
|6
|3
|316
|204
|8
|4
|428
|254
|Texas Tech
|5
|4
|293
|287
|7
|5
|403
|354
|Oklahoma St.
|4
|5
|226
|284
|7
|5
|381
|352
|Baylor
|4
|5
|272
|276
|6
|6
|403
|319
|Kansas
|3
|6
|271
|339
|6
|6
|410
|406
|Oklahoma
|3
|6
|268
|325
|6
|6
|395
|355
|West Virginia
|3
|6
|238
|340
|5
|7
|367
|395
|Iowa St.
|1
|8
|147
|216
|4
|8
|242
|243
Big Sky Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sacramento St.
|8
|0
|323
|176
|12
|1
|558
|337
|Montana St.
|8
|0
|364
|204
|12
|2
|601
|373
|Weber St.
|6
|2
|274
|175
|10
|3
|457
|265
|Idaho
|6
|2
|308
|187
|7
|5
|431
|305
|UC Davis
|5
|3
|317
|168
|6
|5
|395
|239
|Montana
|4
|4
|290
|183
|8
|5
|470
|277
|Portland St.
|3
|5
|211
|328
|4
|7
|282
|407
|E. Washington
|2
|6
|204
|315
|3
|8
|271
|466
|N. Arizona
|2
|6
|208
|252
|3
|8
|245
|322
|N. Colorado
|2
|6
|164
|319
|3
|8
|229
|412
|Cal Poly
|1
|7
|185
|367
|2
|9
|241
|467
|Idaho St.
|1
|7
|107
|281
|1
|10
|151
|402
Big South Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Gardner-Webb
|5
|0
|204
|106
|7
|6
|418
|377
|NC A&T
|4
|1
|144
|113
|7
|4
|315
|291
|Campbell
|2
|3
|185
|168
|5
|6
|341
|311
|Bryant
|2
|3
|154
|139
|4
|7
|366
|331
|Charleston Southern
|2
|3
|110
|126
|2
|8
|207
|327
|Robert Morris
|0
|5
|51
|196
|0
|11
|109
|377
Big Ten Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Michigan
|9
|0
|312
|135
|13
|0
|521
|174
|Ohio St.
|8
|1
|391
|188
|11
|1
|534
|231
|Penn St.
|7
|2
|310
|180
|10
|2
|430
|216
|Maryland
|4
|5
|229
|231
|7
|5
|350
|289
|Michigan St.
|3
|6
|178
|277
|5
|7
|293
|329
|Indiana
|2
|7
|187
|310
|4
|8
|279
|407
|Rutgers
|1
|8
|105
|309
|4
|8
|209
|351
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Purdue
|6
|3
|230
|219
|8
|5
|365
|320
|Illinois
|5
|4
|212
|138
|8
|4
|305
|147
|Minnesota
|5
|4
|190
|143
|8
|4
|339
|160
|Iowa
|5
|4
|168
|160
|7
|5
|209
|173
|Wisconsin
|4
|5
|200
|222
|6
|6
|318
|246
|Nebraska
|3
|6
|177
|220
|4
|8
|271
|331
|Northwestern
|1
|8
|104
|261
|1
|11
|165
|340
Colonial Athletic Association
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|William & Mary
|7
|1
|262
|172
|11
|2
|435
|293
|New Hampshire
|7
|1
|267
|203
|9
|4
|386
|369
|Richmond
|6
|2
|257
|162
|9
|4
|407
|261
|Elon
|6
|2
|216
|159
|8
|4
|309
|256
|Rhode Island
|5
|3
|240
|217
|7
|4
|337
|293
|Delaware
|4
|4
|217
|155
|8
|5
|366
|237
|Towson
|4
|4
|185
|207
|6
|5
|235
|306
|Villanova
|4
|4
|196
|226
|6
|5
|289
|313
|Monmouth (NJ)
|3
|5
|271
|312
|5
|6
|400
|377
|Albany (NY)
|2
|6
|226
|232
|3
|8
|326
|375
|Maine
|2
|6
|221
|247
|2
|9
|256
|347
|Hampton
|1
|7
|130
|253
|4
|7
|220
|298
|Stony Brook
|1
|7
|125
|268
|2
|9
|166
|355
Conference USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UTSA
|8
|0
|307
|178
|11
|3
|515
|363
|W. Kentucky
|6
|2
|305
|153
|8
|5
|466
|305
|North Texas
|6
|2
|284
|184
|7
|7
|473
|444
|Middle Tennessee
|4
|4
|215
|237
|7
|5
|350
|337
|UAB
|4
|4
|249
|198
|7
|6
|391
|301
|FAU
|4
|4
|237
|201
|5
|7
|357
|319
|UTEP
|3
|5
|223
|229
|5
|7
|293
|324
|Rice
|3
|5
|178
|275
|5
|8
|328
|444
|FIU
|2
|6
|141
|329
|4
|8
|224
|447
|Charlotte
|2
|6
|186
|279
|3
|9
|293
|473
|Louisiana Tech
|2
|6
|238
|300
|3
|9
|348
|455
Ivy League
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Yale
|6
|1
|228
|122
|8
|2
|305
|195
|Penn
|5
|2
|170
|155
|8
|2
|266
|197
|Princeton
|5
|2
|187
|102
|8
|2
|278
|135
|Harvard
|4
|3
|179
|160
|6
|4
|269
|236
|Columbia
|3
|4
|157
|192
|6
|4
|265
|208
|Cornell
|2
|5
|135
|215
|5
|5
|216
|283
|Dartmouth
|2
|5
|135
|140
|3
|7
|201
|205
|Brown
|1
|6
|150
|255
|3
|7
|231
|351
Mid-American Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ohio
|7
|1
|288
|173
|9
|4
|415
|369
|Bowling Green
|5
|3
|164
|219
|6
|6
|286
|399
|Buffalo
|5
|3
|247
|213
|6
|6
|348
|326
|Miami (Ohio)
|4
|4
|165
|167
|6
|7
|263
|294
|Kent St.
|4
|4
|233
|221
|5
|7
|341
|348
|Akron
|1
|7
|213
|243
|2
|10
|261
|402
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|E. Michigan
|5
|3
|233
|226
|8
|4
|346
|343
|Toledo
|5
|3
|273
|221
|8
|5
|417
|332
|W. Michigan
|4
|4
|152
|179
|5
|7
|228
|289
|Ball St.
|3
|5
|190
|209
|5
|7
|279
|323
|Cent. Michigan
|3
|5
|174
|209
|4
|8
|297
|338
|N. Illinois
|2
|6
|207
|259
|3
|9
|327
|393
Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|NC Central
|4
|1
|209
|102
|10
|2
|463
|258
|Howard
|4
|1
|168
|108
|5
|6
|311
|279
|Delaware St.
|2
|3
|100
|131
|5
|6
|212
|254
|Morgan St.
|2
|3
|125
|139
|4
|7
|250
|308
|Norfolk St.
|2
|3
|108
|184
|2
|9
|189
|444
|SC State
|1
|4
|116
|162
|3
|8
|246
|338
Missouri Valley Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|S. Dakota St.
|8
|0
|273
|125
|13
|1
|468
|216
|N. Dakota St.
|7
|1
|256
|143
|12
|2
|494
|258
|Youngstown St.
|5
|3
|234
|218
|7
|4
|314
|279
|North Dakota
|5
|3
|255
|239
|7
|5
|364
|370
|N. Iowa
|5
|3
|284
|184
|6
|5
|363
|283
|Illinois St.
|4
|4
|127
|158
|6
|5
|190
|224
|S. Illinois
|4
|4
|220
|172
|5
|6
|311
|294
|Missouri St.
|3
|5
|212
|218
|5
|6
|301
|300
|South Dakota
|2
|6
|134
|242
|3
|8
|179
|321
|Indiana St.
|1
|7
|145
|241
|2
|9
|176
|360
|W. Illinois
|0
|8
|105
|305
|0
|11
|150
|426
Mountain West Conference
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Fresno St.
|7
|1
|273
|144
|10
|4
|428
|272
|San Jose St.
|5
|3
|231
|176
|7
|4
|302
|223
|San Diego St.
|5
|3
|174
|148
|7
|5
|256
|242
|UNLV
|3
|5
|171
|230
|5
|7
|316
|342
|Hawaii
|2
|6
|170
|224
|3
|10
|257
|451
|Nevada
|0
|8
|124
|263
|2
|10
|226
|371
Mountain
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Boise St.
|8
|0
|277
|114
|10
|4
|413
|273
|Air Force
|5
|3
|217
|115
|9
|3
|332
|159
|Wyoming
|5
|3
|146
|158
|7
|5
|249
|281
|Utah St.
|5
|3
|215
|219
|6
|6
|279
|367
|Colorado St.
|3
|5
|115
|159
|3
|9
|158
|323
|New Mexico
|0
|8
|80
|243
|2
|10
|157
|312
Northeast Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|7
|0
|287
|91
|9
|3
|431
|258
|Merrimack
|6
|1
|197
|162
|8
|3
|306
|251
|LIU Brooklyn
|4
|3
|206
|248
|4
|7
|266
|417
|Sacred Heart
|3
|4
|193
|212
|5
|6
|271
|287
|Duquesne
|3
|4
|201
|187
|4
|7
|270
|303
|Stonehill
|2
|5
|166
|177
|4
|5
|275
|207
|CCSU
|2
|5
|136
|153
|2
|9
|191
|323
|Wagner
|1
|6
|106
|262
|1
|10
|151
|463
Ohio Valley Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SE Missouri
|5
|0
|208
|77
|9
|3
|427
|271
|UT Martin
|5
|0
|200
|104
|7
|4
|382
|331
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|2
|3
|158
|192
|7
|3
|395
|322
|Tennessee St.
|2
|3
|73
|112
|4
|7
|201
|272
|Tennessee Tech
|2
|3
|117
|160
|4
|7
|266
|356
|Murray St.
|1
|4
|96
|168
|2
|9
|167
|405
|E. Illinois
|1
|5
|141
|180
|2
|9
|245
|343
Pacific-12 Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Southern Cal
|8
|1
|361
|258
|11
|2
|534
|363
|Washington
|7
|2
|353
|262
|10
|2
|489
|316
|Utah
|7
|2
|339
|198
|10
|3
|520
|265
|Oregon
|7
|2
|362
|246
|9
|3
|476
|329
|Oregon St.
|6
|3
|252
|180
|10
|3
|419
|260
|UCLA
|6
|3
|353
|285
|9
|3
|475
|340
|Washington St.
|4
|5
|254
|231
|7
|6
|339
|298
|Arizona
|3
|6
|284
|351
|5
|7
|370
|438
|California
|2
|7
|216
|283
|4
|8
|287
|334
|Arizona St.
|2
|7
|235
|310
|3
|9
|313
|377
|Stanford
|1
|8
|173
|327
|3
|9
|256
|386
|Colorado
|1
|8
|155
|406
|1
|11
|185
|534
Patriot League
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Holy Cross
|6
|0
|258
|107
|12
|1
|486
|280
|Fordham
|5
|1
|307
|184
|9
|3
|594
|434
|Lafayette
|3
|3
|110
|140
|4
|7
|139
|239
|Bucknell
|2
|4
|81
|191
|3
|8
|141
|312
|Colgate
|2
|4
|144
|175
|3
|8
|237
|335
|Lehigh
|2
|4
|127
|167
|2
|9
|189
|325
|Georgetown
|1
|5
|142
|205
|2
|9
|249
|401
Pioneer League
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|8
|0
|270
|133
|10
|1
|358
|189
|Dayton
|6
|2
|229
|175
|8
|3
|313
|247
|Davidson
|6
|2
|273
|193
|8
|4
|383
|292
|Butler
|5
|3
|207
|163
|7
|4
|300
|244
|San Diego
|4
|3
|181
|139
|5
|5
|279
|210
|Valparaiso
|4
|4
|210
|216
|5
|7
|267
|361
|Marist
|4
|4
|208
|222
|4
|7
|236
|327
|Drake
|3
|5
|152
|194
|3
|8
|194
|309
|Stetson
|2
|5
|196
|218
|4
|6
|279
|285
|Morehead St.
|1
|7
|178
|266
|2
|9
|253
|406
|Presbyterian
|0
|8
|131
|316
|1
|10
|173
|469
Southeastern Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|8
|0
|301
|97
|13
|0
|509
|166
|Tennessee
|6
|2
|347
|215
|10
|2
|568
|282
|South Carolina
|4
|4
|208
|256
|8
|4
|380
|330
|Kentucky
|3
|5
|140
|180
|7
|5
|265
|229
|Missouri
|3
|5
|163
|205
|6
|6
|306
|300
|Florida
|3
|5
|231
|229
|6
|7
|384
|375
|Vanderbilt
|2
|6
|127
|318
|5
|7
|295
|432
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|6
|2
|317
|190
|10
|2
|489
|216
|LSU
|6
|2
|223
|207
|9
|4
|420
|308
|Mississippi
|4
|4
|246
|250
|8
|4
|410
|290
|Mississippi St.
|4
|4
|203
|229
|8
|4
|392
|290
|Arkansas
|3
|5
|228
|238
|6
|6
|368
|345
|Auburn
|2
|6
|178
|264
|5
|7
|297
|354
|Texas A&M
|2
|6
|191
|225
|5
|7
|273
|254
Southern Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Samford
|8
|0
|309
|184
|11
|2
|426
|331
|Furman
|7
|1
|273
|162
|10
|3
|430
|263
|Chattanooga
|5
|3
|241
|162
|7
|4
|320
|227
|Mercer
|5
|3
|296
|174
|7
|4
|420
|243
|W. Carolina
|4
|4
|205
|257
|6
|5
|351
|351
|The Citadel
|3
|5
|130
|198
|4
|7
|206
|276
|Wofford
|3
|5
|191
|273
|3
|8
|220
|350
|ETSU
|1
|7
|227
|270
|3
|8
|323
|336
|VMI
|0
|8
|121
|313
|1
|10
|177
|399
Southland Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Incarnate Word
|5
|1
|313
|112
|12
|2
|721
|346
|SE Louisiana
|5
|1
|207
|148
|9
|4
|459
|338
|Northwestern St.
|4
|2
|163
|173
|4
|7
|237
|417
|Texas A&M Commerce
|3
|3
|133
|134
|5
|6
|304
|219
|Nicholls
|3
|3
|138
|162
|3
|8
|203
|388
|McNeese St.
|2
|4
|142
|186
|4
|7
|249
|340
|Houston Christian
|1
|5
|97
|215
|2
|9
|198
|405
|Lamar
|1
|5
|153
|216
|1
|10
|232
|415
Southwestern Athletic Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jackson St.
|8
|0
|309
|70
|12
|1
|490
|176
|Florida A&M
|7
|1
|214
|163
|9
|2
|281
|246
|Alabama St.
|4
|4
|156
|152
|6
|5
|207
|223
|Alabama A&M
|4
|4
|205
|228
|4
|7
|225
|353
|Bethune-Cookman
|2
|6
|220
|290
|2
|9
|259
|434
|MVSU
|2
|6
|129
|236
|2
|9
|159
|334
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Southern U.
|5
|3
|202
|146
|7
|5
|380
|261
|Prairie View
|5
|3
|248
|219
|6
|5
|329
|292
|Alcorn St.
|4
|4
|171
|172
|5
|6
|228
|274
|Texas Southern
|4
|4
|193
|172
|5
|6
|281
|285
|Grambling St.
|2
|6
|175
|218
|3
|8
|249
|363
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|1
|7
|131
|287
|3
|8
|262
|395
Sun Belt Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Coastal Carolina
|6
|2
|216
|235
|9
|3
|349
|361
|James Madison
|6
|2
|290
|182
|8
|3
|407
|230
|Marshall
|5
|3
|150
|129
|8
|4
|290
|194
|Appalachian St.
|3
|5
|250
|241
|6
|6
|419
|321
|Georgia Southern
|3
|5
|245
|281
|6
|6
|404
|388
|Georgia St.
|3
|5
|246
|248
|4
|8
|360
|374
|Old Dominion
|2
|6
|155
|209
|3
|9
|234
|319
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Troy
|7
|1
|203
|121
|12
|2
|358
|240
|South Alabama
|7
|1
|228
|156
|10
|2
|383
|233
|Southern Miss.
|4
|4
|166
|189
|7
|6
|329
|306
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|4
|4
|213
|164
|6
|6
|324
|274
|Louisiana-Monroe
|3
|5
|192
|243
|4
|8
|268
|413
|Texas State
|2
|6
|157
|224
|4
|8
|253
|316
|Arkansas St.
|1
|7
|163
|252
|3
|9
|300
|377
Western Athletic Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Abilene Christian
|4
|1
|141
|103
|7
|4
|310
|246
|Sam Houston St.
|3
|2
|110
|112
|5
|4
|165
|187
|Stephen F. Austin
|3
|2
|166
|147
|6
|5
|377
|340
|S. Utah
|2
|3
|144
|128
|5
|6
|331
|307
|Utah Tech
|2
|3
|121
|147
|4
|7
|312
|386
|Tarleton St.
|1
|4
|138
|183
|6
|5
|341
|306
Major Independents
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Liberty
|8
|4
|339
|299
|Notre Dame
|8
|4
|368
|261
|BYU
|8
|5
|407
|383
|Army
|6
|6
|343
|270
|New Mexico St.
|6
|6
|307
|292
|Uconn
|6
|6
|238
|313
|Umass
|1
|11
|150
|373
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.