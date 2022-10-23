American Athletic Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Tulane401349271269139
Cincinnati30887261258154
UCF211246652261120
Houston21957943226222
East Carolina3215813353266185
Memphis2316613444277249
Navy2314315625160183
SMU128610434240206
Tulsa126910034225227
Temple033212125104181
South Florida038312116177263

Atlantic Coast Conference

Atlantic

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Clemson6021412780297159
Syracuse31986361237106
Wake Forest211198761290168
Florida St.2314512943216159
Louisville2312912743190144
NC State12487152192118
Boston College147617825135217

Coastal

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
North Carolina301066961292227
Duke221389953275177
Georgia Tech22689834113184
Pittsburgh12767943220181
Miami12658634205168
Virginia137010334123158
Virginia Tech138011625134176

Atlantic Sun Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Jacksonville St.20825962276202
Cent. Arkansas201004434224233
Austin Peay11516952262127
E. Kentucky11768443261253
Kennesaw St.129212034176262
North Alabama0311814316223261

Big 12 Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
TCU4017412370313187
Oklahoma St.3115813361313201
Kansas St.3111610952200138
Texas3217911953291169
Baylor2213112643262169
Texas Tech2214412243254189
Kansas2316517853304245
Oklahoma1311018743237217
West Virginia1311518134244236
Iowa St.04657934160106

Big Sky Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Sacramento St.401878070321144
Montana St.5019611771327215
Idaho401688952249162
Weber St.311428361262109
Montana221289752248118
UC Davis221509534228166
N. Arizona2311915735156227
E. Washington1310114525168296
Portland St.137917825150257
N. Colorado1410121926166312
Idaho St.149015517134276
Cal Poly049113716147237

Big South Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Campbell20753843197174
NC A&T20622743184181
Gardner-Webb20761435224190
Charleston Southern12668516143256
Bryant02364825219204
Robert Morris03241270770239

Big Ten Conference

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Michigan40133687029985
Ohio St.402046170347104
Penn St.311149661234132
Maryland3215213562273193
Rutgers135710743161149
Michigan St.137413834189190
Indiana1410414835196245

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Illinois3189536118262
Purdue3214914653262204
Nebraska2211410834208219
Wisconsin2313615144254175
Minnesota13759843224115
Iowa13571003498113
Northwestern136911816130197

Colonial Athletic Association

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
New Hampshire501609462208183
Delaware31122616120984
William & Mary311299061241142
Rhode Island3112111252218188
Richmond311395752217118
Elon3212412553211191
Villanova2212811843221205
Maine2211612525151225
Monmouth (NJ)2318219044311255
Hampton137514443165189
Stony Brook14731641690229
Towson045813225108231
Albany (NY)0412013516220278

Conference USA

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
UTSA401379562285235
W. Kentucky311566553300176
North Texas311509944280276
Rice21848243210213
UAB221168243224124
UTEP2210912844179223
FAU221099635229214
FIU124411834127236
Louisiana Tech1210912025219275
Middle Tennessee036112134196221
Charlotte048315217190346

Ivy League

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Penn3077446017386
Princeton3096356018768
Harvard21809342170169
Yale21755542152128
Cornell12669442147162
Dartmouth12657124131136
Columbia03448533152101
Brown03689424149190

Mid-American Conference

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Buffalo401468553247198
Ohio311369653256275
Bowling Green31899744211277
Kent St.2211913035227257
Miami (Ohio)13708135148184
Akron0411014717158306

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Toledo3116911453296218
E. Michigan2210612853219245
Ball St.2210711144196225
W. Michigan229011835166228
Cent. Michigan137911026202239
N. Illinois1312613026246264

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
SC State10262434156200
Howard10351725178188
NC Central11834652274148
Delaware St.11454243150131
Norfolk St.1131491688260
Morgan St.02418325144228

Missouri Valley Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
S. Dakota St.501628371234129
S. Illinois411458653236208
Illinois St.31767152139137
N. Dakota St.311138052240128
North Dakota3216417143208233
N. Iowa3216110344240202
Youngstown St.2212013143200192
South Dakota13579825102177
Missouri St.048615525175237
Indiana St.0410312616134245
W. Illinois046114407106265

Mountain West Conference

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
San Jose St.2183404215487
San Diego St.21525643134150
Fresno St.21785934176165
UNLV227912644224238
Hawaii12584926145276
Nevada045711926159227

Mountain

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Boise St.401256152182129
Wyoming31887553191198
Colorado St.2147442590208
Utah St.228910235153250
Air Force231459753247134
New Mexico045713026134199

Northeast Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Merrimack401378662246175
St. Francis (Pa.)401404052229127
Sacred Heart21796843157143
Stonehill12647732173107
Duquesne12715825140174
Wagner126110716106308
CCSU0329830784253
LIU Brooklyn035611807116287

Ohio Valley Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
SE Missouri20834861255180
UT Martin301467043249225
Tennessee St.20673134173177
Lindenwood (Mo.)2212415752234229
E. Illinois12869525175229
Tennessee Tech036210916156256
Murray St.03551130899341

Pacific-12 Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Oregon4018312061297203
Southern Cal4117212461283155
UCLA3115712661279181
Utah3115111352285156
Oregon St.3212410562261182
Washington3218716762323221
Washington St.139310743172145
Arizona1313516734221254
California139210734163158
Arizona St.139712925175196
Colorado13661431696271
Stanford1411916834176192

Patriot League

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Holy Cross301163170252114
Fordham20996661344264
Colgate11445925137219
Lafayette1145382574137
Bucknell1233981669206
Lehigh12667817128236
Georgetown038111416164272

Pioneer League

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
St. Thomas (Minn.)401377161225127
Davidson411799162289149
Butler31886652181147
Dayton31747252158144
Valparaiso3113410343188183
San Diego21714133169112
Marist2311614925131230
Stetson12899433172161
Morehead St.1310111625176256
Presbyterian057518517117338
Drake057715308119268

Southeastern Conference

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Georgia40171397029264
Tennessee301309570351162
Kentucky22867952185115
South Carolina229113052232174
Florida1310812643220197
Missouri13708134168162
Vanderbilt044517935213293

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Alabama4120710771345133
LSU4115512862281169
Mississippi3114212671306166
Mississippi St.2312112953254183
Arkansas1310814243229228
Auburn137812534156198
Texas A&M139111734153143

Southern Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Chattanooga401375061216115
Samford401529861212176
Furman4116310162251155
Mercer411848762308156
The Citadel23801072590185
Wofford13521171681194
W. Carolina1411718235263276
ETSU1516920235258212
VMI045416416110250

Southland Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Texas A&M Commerce301024652259109
Northwestern St.301087035182314
Incarnate Word211397871408176
Nicholls21928826157314
SE Louisiana11696643234166
Houston Christian136712125133210
McNeese St.037012816148267
Lamar037812807143276

Southwestern Athletic Conference

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Jackson St.40182307028671
Florida A&M319510752162190
Alabama A&M3113112734151252
Alabama St.22677343118144
Bethune-Cookman2211613725155281
MVSU05651820895280

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Southern U.311255752279129
Prairie View311129743193170
Texas Southern3211810034169211
Alcorn St.221128334169185
Ark.-Pine Bluff047215525203263
Grambling St.048012716154272

Sun Belt Conference

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Coastal Carolina3112412461231205
Old Dominion211017534180185
James Madison3216413252271146
Georgia Southern2213613653295243
Appalachian St.2212611343253190
Marshall12465143186116
Georgia St.128211625196242

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Troy41986962180141
South Alabama21676152222138
Southern Miss.21506043175153
Louisiana-Lafayette22957243189133
Texas State137710135173193
Louisiana-Monroe1310413126180301
Arkansas St.1412815726230249

Western Athletic Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Abilene Christian20472852185137
Sam Houston St.2035294290104
Stephen F. Austin21987953302238
Tarleton St.11668152220197
S. Utah1312712135223252
Utah Tech03407516157226

Major Independents

WLPFPA
Liberty71249172
Notre Dame43186153
BYU44241253
Army34229206
Uconn35145233
New Mexico St.25105203
Umass1684224

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you