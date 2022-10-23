American Athletic Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tulane
|4
|0
|134
|92
|7
|1
|269
|139
|Cincinnati
|3
|0
|88
|72
|6
|1
|258
|154
|UCF
|2
|1
|124
|66
|5
|2
|261
|120
|Houston
|2
|1
|95
|79
|4
|3
|226
|222
|East Carolina
|3
|2
|158
|133
|5
|3
|266
|185
|Memphis
|2
|3
|166
|134
|4
|4
|277
|249
|Navy
|2
|3
|143
|156
|2
|5
|160
|183
|SMU
|1
|2
|86
|104
|3
|4
|240
|206
|Tulsa
|1
|2
|69
|100
|3
|4
|225
|227
|Temple
|0
|3
|32
|121
|2
|5
|104
|181
|South Florida
|0
|3
|83
|121
|1
|6
|177
|263
Atlantic Coast Conference
Atlantic
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Clemson
|6
|0
|214
|127
|8
|0
|297
|159
|Syracuse
|3
|1
|98
|63
|6
|1
|237
|106
|Wake Forest
|2
|1
|119
|87
|6
|1
|290
|168
|Florida St.
|2
|3
|145
|129
|4
|3
|216
|159
|Louisville
|2
|3
|129
|127
|4
|3
|190
|144
|NC State
|1
|2
|48
|71
|5
|2
|192
|118
|Boston College
|1
|4
|76
|178
|2
|5
|135
|217
Coastal
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|North Carolina
|3
|0
|106
|69
|6
|1
|292
|227
|Duke
|2
|2
|138
|99
|5
|3
|275
|177
|Georgia Tech
|2
|2
|68
|98
|3
|4
|113
|184
|Pittsburgh
|1
|2
|76
|79
|4
|3
|220
|181
|Miami
|1
|2
|65
|86
|3
|4
|205
|168
|Virginia
|1
|3
|70
|103
|3
|4
|123
|158
|Virginia Tech
|1
|3
|80
|116
|2
|5
|134
|176
Atlantic Sun Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville St.
|2
|0
|82
|59
|6
|2
|276
|202
|Cent. Arkansas
|2
|0
|100
|44
|3
|4
|224
|233
|Austin Peay
|1
|1
|51
|69
|5
|2
|262
|127
|E. Kentucky
|1
|1
|76
|84
|4
|3
|261
|253
|Kennesaw St.
|1
|2
|92
|120
|3
|4
|176
|262
|North Alabama
|0
|3
|118
|143
|1
|6
|223
|261
Big 12 Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|TCU
|4
|0
|174
|123
|7
|0
|313
|187
|Oklahoma St.
|3
|1
|158
|133
|6
|1
|313
|201
|Kansas St.
|3
|1
|116
|109
|5
|2
|200
|138
|Texas
|3
|2
|179
|119
|5
|3
|291
|169
|Baylor
|2
|2
|131
|126
|4
|3
|262
|169
|Texas Tech
|2
|2
|144
|122
|4
|3
|254
|189
|Kansas
|2
|3
|165
|178
|5
|3
|304
|245
|Oklahoma
|1
|3
|110
|187
|4
|3
|237
|217
|West Virginia
|1
|3
|115
|181
|3
|4
|244
|236
|Iowa St.
|0
|4
|65
|79
|3
|4
|160
|106
Big Sky Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sacramento St.
|4
|0
|187
|80
|7
|0
|321
|144
|Montana St.
|5
|0
|196
|117
|7
|1
|327
|215
|Idaho
|4
|0
|168
|89
|5
|2
|249
|162
|Weber St.
|3
|1
|142
|83
|6
|1
|262
|109
|Montana
|2
|2
|128
|97
|5
|2
|248
|118
|UC Davis
|2
|2
|150
|95
|3
|4
|228
|166
|N. Arizona
|2
|3
|119
|157
|3
|5
|156
|227
|E. Washington
|1
|3
|101
|145
|2
|5
|168
|296
|Portland St.
|1
|3
|79
|178
|2
|5
|150
|257
|N. Colorado
|1
|4
|101
|219
|2
|6
|166
|312
|Idaho St.
|1
|4
|90
|155
|1
|7
|134
|276
|Cal Poly
|0
|4
|91
|137
|1
|6
|147
|237
Big South Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Campbell
|2
|0
|75
|38
|4
|3
|197
|174
|NC A&T
|2
|0
|62
|27
|4
|3
|184
|181
|Gardner-Webb
|2
|0
|76
|14
|3
|5
|224
|190
|Charleston Southern
|1
|2
|66
|85
|1
|6
|143
|256
|Bryant
|0
|2
|36
|48
|2
|5
|219
|204
|Robert Morris
|0
|3
|24
|127
|0
|7
|70
|239
Big Ten Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Michigan
|4
|0
|133
|68
|7
|0
|299
|85
|Ohio St.
|4
|0
|204
|61
|7
|0
|347
|104
|Penn St.
|3
|1
|114
|96
|6
|1
|234
|132
|Maryland
|3
|2
|152
|135
|6
|2
|273
|193
|Rutgers
|1
|3
|57
|107
|4
|3
|161
|149
|Michigan St.
|1
|3
|74
|138
|3
|4
|189
|190
|Indiana
|1
|4
|104
|148
|3
|5
|196
|245
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Illinois
|3
|1
|89
|53
|6
|1
|182
|62
|Purdue
|3
|2
|149
|146
|5
|3
|262
|204
|Nebraska
|2
|2
|114
|108
|3
|4
|208
|219
|Wisconsin
|2
|3
|136
|151
|4
|4
|254
|175
|Minnesota
|1
|3
|75
|98
|4
|3
|224
|115
|Iowa
|1
|3
|57
|100
|3
|4
|98
|113
|Northwestern
|1
|3
|69
|118
|1
|6
|130
|197
Colonial Athletic Association
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|New Hampshire
|5
|0
|160
|94
|6
|2
|208
|183
|Delaware
|3
|1
|122
|61
|6
|1
|209
|84
|William & Mary
|3
|1
|129
|90
|6
|1
|241
|142
|Rhode Island
|3
|1
|121
|112
|5
|2
|218
|188
|Richmond
|3
|1
|139
|57
|5
|2
|217
|118
|Elon
|3
|2
|124
|125
|5
|3
|211
|191
|Villanova
|2
|2
|128
|118
|4
|3
|221
|205
|Maine
|2
|2
|116
|125
|2
|5
|151
|225
|Monmouth (NJ)
|2
|3
|182
|190
|4
|4
|311
|255
|Hampton
|1
|3
|75
|144
|4
|3
|165
|189
|Stony Brook
|1
|4
|73
|164
|1
|6
|90
|229
|Towson
|0
|4
|58
|132
|2
|5
|108
|231
|Albany (NY)
|0
|4
|120
|135
|1
|6
|220
|278
Conference USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UTSA
|4
|0
|137
|95
|6
|2
|285
|235
|W. Kentucky
|3
|1
|156
|65
|5
|3
|300
|176
|North Texas
|3
|1
|150
|99
|4
|4
|280
|276
|Rice
|2
|1
|84
|82
|4
|3
|210
|213
|UAB
|2
|2
|116
|82
|4
|3
|224
|124
|UTEP
|2
|2
|109
|128
|4
|4
|179
|223
|FAU
|2
|2
|109
|96
|3
|5
|229
|214
|FIU
|1
|2
|44
|118
|3
|4
|127
|236
|Louisiana Tech
|1
|2
|109
|120
|2
|5
|219
|275
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|3
|61
|121
|3
|4
|196
|221
|Charlotte
|0
|4
|83
|152
|1
|7
|190
|346
Ivy League
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Penn
|3
|0
|77
|44
|6
|0
|173
|86
|Princeton
|3
|0
|96
|35
|6
|0
|187
|68
|Harvard
|2
|1
|80
|93
|4
|2
|170
|169
|Yale
|2
|1
|75
|55
|4
|2
|152
|128
|Cornell
|1
|2
|66
|94
|4
|2
|147
|162
|Dartmouth
|1
|2
|65
|71
|2
|4
|131
|136
|Columbia
|0
|3
|44
|85
|3
|3
|152
|101
|Brown
|0
|3
|68
|94
|2
|4
|149
|190
Mid-American Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|4
|0
|146
|85
|5
|3
|247
|198
|Ohio
|3
|1
|136
|96
|5
|3
|256
|275
|Bowling Green
|3
|1
|89
|97
|4
|4
|211
|277
|Kent St.
|2
|2
|119
|130
|3
|5
|227
|257
|Miami (Ohio)
|1
|3
|70
|81
|3
|5
|148
|184
|Akron
|0
|4
|110
|147
|1
|7
|158
|306
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Toledo
|3
|1
|169
|114
|5
|3
|296
|218
|E. Michigan
|2
|2
|106
|128
|5
|3
|219
|245
|Ball St.
|2
|2
|107
|111
|4
|4
|196
|225
|W. Michigan
|2
|2
|90
|118
|3
|5
|166
|228
|Cent. Michigan
|1
|3
|79
|110
|2
|6
|202
|239
|N. Illinois
|1
|3
|126
|130
|2
|6
|246
|264
Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SC State
|1
|0
|26
|24
|3
|4
|156
|200
|Howard
|1
|0
|35
|17
|2
|5
|178
|188
|NC Central
|1
|1
|83
|46
|5
|2
|274
|148
|Delaware St.
|1
|1
|45
|42
|4
|3
|150
|131
|Norfolk St.
|1
|1
|31
|49
|1
|6
|88
|260
|Morgan St.
|0
|2
|41
|83
|2
|5
|144
|228
Missouri Valley Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|S. Dakota St.
|5
|0
|162
|83
|7
|1
|234
|129
|S. Illinois
|4
|1
|145
|86
|5
|3
|236
|208
|Illinois St.
|3
|1
|76
|71
|5
|2
|139
|137
|N. Dakota St.
|3
|1
|113
|80
|5
|2
|240
|128
|North Dakota
|3
|2
|164
|171
|4
|3
|208
|233
|N. Iowa
|3
|2
|161
|103
|4
|4
|240
|202
|Youngstown St.
|2
|2
|120
|131
|4
|3
|200
|192
|South Dakota
|1
|3
|57
|98
|2
|5
|102
|177
|Missouri St.
|0
|4
|86
|155
|2
|5
|175
|237
|Indiana St.
|0
|4
|103
|126
|1
|6
|134
|245
|W. Illinois
|0
|4
|61
|144
|0
|7
|106
|265
Mountain West Conference
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|San Jose St.
|2
|1
|83
|40
|4
|2
|154
|87
|San Diego St.
|2
|1
|52
|56
|4
|3
|134
|150
|Fresno St.
|2
|1
|78
|59
|3
|4
|176
|165
|UNLV
|2
|2
|79
|126
|4
|4
|224
|238
|Hawaii
|1
|2
|58
|49
|2
|6
|145
|276
|Nevada
|0
|4
|57
|119
|2
|6
|159
|227
Mountain
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Boise St.
|4
|0
|125
|61
|5
|2
|182
|129
|Wyoming
|3
|1
|88
|75
|5
|3
|191
|198
|Colorado St.
|2
|1
|47
|44
|2
|5
|90
|208
|Utah St.
|2
|2
|89
|102
|3
|5
|153
|250
|Air Force
|2
|3
|145
|97
|5
|3
|247
|134
|New Mexico
|0
|4
|57
|130
|2
|6
|134
|199
Northeast Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Merrimack
|4
|0
|137
|86
|6
|2
|246
|175
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|4
|0
|140
|40
|5
|2
|229
|127
|Sacred Heart
|2
|1
|79
|68
|4
|3
|157
|143
|Stonehill
|1
|2
|64
|77
|3
|2
|173
|107
|Duquesne
|1
|2
|71
|58
|2
|5
|140
|174
|Wagner
|1
|2
|61
|107
|1
|6
|106
|308
|CCSU
|0
|3
|29
|83
|0
|7
|84
|253
|LIU Brooklyn
|0
|3
|56
|118
|0
|7
|116
|287
Ohio Valley Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SE Missouri
|2
|0
|83
|48
|6
|1
|255
|180
|UT Martin
|3
|0
|146
|70
|4
|3
|249
|225
|Tennessee St.
|2
|0
|67
|31
|3
|4
|173
|177
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|2
|2
|124
|157
|5
|2
|234
|229
|E. Illinois
|1
|2
|86
|95
|2
|5
|175
|229
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|3
|62
|109
|1
|6
|156
|256
|Murray St.
|0
|3
|55
|113
|0
|8
|99
|341
Pacific-12 Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oregon
|4
|0
|183
|120
|6
|1
|297
|203
|Southern Cal
|4
|1
|172
|124
|6
|1
|283
|155
|UCLA
|3
|1
|157
|126
|6
|1
|279
|181
|Utah
|3
|1
|151
|113
|5
|2
|285
|156
|Oregon St.
|3
|2
|124
|105
|6
|2
|261
|182
|Washington
|3
|2
|187
|167
|6
|2
|323
|221
|Washington St.
|1
|3
|93
|107
|4
|3
|172
|145
|Arizona
|1
|3
|135
|167
|3
|4
|221
|254
|California
|1
|3
|92
|107
|3
|4
|163
|158
|Arizona St.
|1
|3
|97
|129
|2
|5
|175
|196
|Colorado
|1
|3
|66
|143
|1
|6
|96
|271
|Stanford
|1
|4
|119
|168
|3
|4
|176
|192
Patriot League
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Holy Cross
|3
|0
|116
|31
|7
|0
|252
|114
|Fordham
|2
|0
|99
|66
|6
|1
|344
|264
|Colgate
|1
|1
|44
|59
|2
|5
|137
|219
|Lafayette
|1
|1
|45
|38
|2
|5
|74
|137
|Bucknell
|1
|2
|33
|98
|1
|6
|69
|206
|Lehigh
|1
|2
|66
|78
|1
|7
|128
|236
|Georgetown
|0
|3
|81
|114
|1
|6
|164
|272
Pioneer League
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|4
|0
|137
|71
|6
|1
|225
|127
|Davidson
|4
|1
|179
|91
|6
|2
|289
|149
|Butler
|3
|1
|88
|66
|5
|2
|181
|147
|Dayton
|3
|1
|74
|72
|5
|2
|158
|144
|Valparaiso
|3
|1
|134
|103
|4
|3
|188
|183
|San Diego
|2
|1
|71
|41
|3
|3
|169
|112
|Marist
|2
|3
|116
|149
|2
|5
|131
|230
|Stetson
|1
|2
|89
|94
|3
|3
|172
|161
|Morehead St.
|1
|3
|101
|116
|2
|5
|176
|256
|Presbyterian
|0
|5
|75
|185
|1
|7
|117
|338
|Drake
|0
|5
|77
|153
|0
|8
|119
|268
Southeastern Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|4
|0
|171
|39
|7
|0
|292
|64
|Tennessee
|3
|0
|130
|95
|7
|0
|351
|162
|Kentucky
|2
|2
|86
|79
|5
|2
|185
|115
|South Carolina
|2
|2
|91
|130
|5
|2
|232
|174
|Florida
|1
|3
|108
|126
|4
|3
|220
|197
|Missouri
|1
|3
|70
|81
|3
|4
|168
|162
|Vanderbilt
|0
|4
|45
|179
|3
|5
|213
|293
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|4
|1
|207
|107
|7
|1
|345
|133
|LSU
|4
|1
|155
|128
|6
|2
|281
|169
|Mississippi
|3
|1
|142
|126
|7
|1
|306
|166
|Mississippi St.
|2
|3
|121
|129
|5
|3
|254
|183
|Arkansas
|1
|3
|108
|142
|4
|3
|229
|228
|Auburn
|1
|3
|78
|125
|3
|4
|156
|198
|Texas A&M
|1
|3
|91
|117
|3
|4
|153
|143
Southern Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Chattanooga
|4
|0
|137
|50
|6
|1
|216
|115
|Samford
|4
|0
|152
|98
|6
|1
|212
|176
|Furman
|4
|1
|163
|101
|6
|2
|251
|155
|Mercer
|4
|1
|184
|87
|6
|2
|308
|156
|The Citadel
|2
|3
|80
|107
|2
|5
|90
|185
|Wofford
|1
|3
|52
|117
|1
|6
|81
|194
|W. Carolina
|1
|4
|117
|182
|3
|5
|263
|276
|ETSU
|1
|5
|169
|202
|3
|5
|258
|212
|VMI
|0
|4
|54
|164
|1
|6
|110
|250
Southland Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Texas A&M Commerce
|3
|0
|102
|46
|5
|2
|259
|109
|Northwestern St.
|3
|0
|108
|70
|3
|5
|182
|314
|Incarnate Word
|2
|1
|139
|78
|7
|1
|408
|176
|Nicholls
|2
|1
|92
|88
|2
|6
|157
|314
|SE Louisiana
|1
|1
|69
|66
|4
|3
|234
|166
|Houston Christian
|1
|3
|67
|121
|2
|5
|133
|210
|McNeese St.
|0
|3
|70
|128
|1
|6
|148
|267
|Lamar
|0
|3
|78
|128
|0
|7
|143
|276
Southwestern Athletic Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jackson St.
|4
|0
|182
|30
|7
|0
|286
|71
|Florida A&M
|3
|1
|95
|107
|5
|2
|162
|190
|Alabama A&M
|3
|1
|131
|127
|3
|4
|151
|252
|Alabama St.
|2
|2
|67
|73
|4
|3
|118
|144
|Bethune-Cookman
|2
|2
|116
|137
|2
|5
|155
|281
|MVSU
|0
|5
|65
|182
|0
|8
|95
|280
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Southern U.
|3
|1
|125
|57
|5
|2
|279
|129
|Prairie View
|3
|1
|112
|97
|4
|3
|193
|170
|Texas Southern
|3
|2
|118
|100
|3
|4
|169
|211
|Alcorn St.
|2
|2
|112
|83
|3
|4
|169
|185
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|4
|72
|155
|2
|5
|203
|263
|Grambling St.
|0
|4
|80
|127
|1
|6
|154
|272
Sun Belt Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Coastal Carolina
|3
|1
|124
|124
|6
|1
|231
|205
|Old Dominion
|2
|1
|101
|75
|3
|4
|180
|185
|James Madison
|3
|2
|164
|132
|5
|2
|271
|146
|Georgia Southern
|2
|2
|136
|136
|5
|3
|295
|243
|Appalachian St.
|2
|2
|126
|113
|4
|3
|253
|190
|Marshall
|1
|2
|46
|51
|4
|3
|186
|116
|Georgia St.
|1
|2
|82
|116
|2
|5
|196
|242
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Troy
|4
|1
|98
|69
|6
|2
|180
|141
|South Alabama
|2
|1
|67
|61
|5
|2
|222
|138
|Southern Miss.
|2
|1
|50
|60
|4
|3
|175
|153
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|2
|2
|95
|72
|4
|3
|189
|133
|Texas State
|1
|3
|77
|101
|3
|5
|173
|193
|Louisiana-Monroe
|1
|3
|104
|131
|2
|6
|180
|301
|Arkansas St.
|1
|4
|128
|157
|2
|6
|230
|249
Western Athletic Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Abilene Christian
|2
|0
|47
|28
|5
|2
|185
|137
|Sam Houston St.
|2
|0
|35
|29
|4
|2
|90
|104
|Stephen F. Austin
|2
|1
|98
|79
|5
|3
|302
|238
|Tarleton St.
|1
|1
|66
|81
|5
|2
|220
|197
|S. Utah
|1
|3
|127
|121
|3
|5
|223
|252
|Utah Tech
|0
|3
|40
|75
|1
|6
|157
|226
Major Independents
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Liberty
|7
|1
|249
|172
|Notre Dame
|4
|3
|186
|153
|BYU
|4
|4
|241
|253
|Army
|3
|4
|229
|206
|Uconn
|3
|5
|145
|233
|New Mexico St.
|2
|5
|105
|203
|Umass
|1
|6
|84
|224
