American Athletic Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|2
|0
|59
|45
|5
|1
|229
|127
|Tulane
|2
|0
|51
|33
|5
|1
|186
|80
|UCF
|1
|0
|41
|19
|4
|1
|178
|73
|Memphis
|2
|1
|93
|49
|4
|2
|204
|164
|Navy
|2
|1
|89
|78
|2
|3
|106
|105
|Houston
|1
|1
|57
|59
|3
|3
|188
|202
|East Carolina
|1
|2
|77
|75
|3
|3
|185
|127
|SMU
|0
|1
|19
|41
|2
|3
|173
|143
|Temple
|0
|1
|3
|24
|2
|3
|75
|84
|Tulsa
|0
|2
|42
|84
|2
|4
|198
|211
|South Florida
|0
|2
|52
|76
|1
|5
|146
|218
Atlantic Coast Conference
Atlantic
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Clemson
|4
|0
|153
|78
|6
|0
|236
|110
|Syracuse
|2
|0
|53
|27
|5
|0
|192
|70
|NC State
|1
|1
|39
|47
|5
|1
|183
|94
|Wake Forest
|1
|1
|76
|72
|5
|1
|247
|153
|Florida St.
|2
|2
|117
|95
|4
|2
|188
|125
|Louisville
|1
|3
|105
|117
|3
|3
|166
|134
|Boston College
|1
|3
|61
|135
|2
|4
|120
|174
Coastal
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|North Carolina
|2
|0
|68
|34
|5
|1
|254
|192
|Georgia Tech
|2
|1
|59
|82
|3
|3
|104
|168
|Duke
|1
|1
|58
|40
|4
|2
|195
|118
|Pittsburgh
|1
|1
|66
|55
|4
|2
|210
|157
|Virginia Tech
|1
|2
|66
|96
|2
|4
|120
|156
|Miami
|0
|1
|24
|27
|2
|3
|164
|109
|Virginia
|0
|3
|54
|94
|2
|4
|107
|149
Atlantic Sun Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville St.
|1
|0
|35
|28
|5
|1
|215
|140
|Cent. Arkansas
|1
|0
|49
|20
|2
|4
|173
|209
|Austin Peay
|1
|1
|51
|69
|4
|2
|210
|110
|Kennesaw St.
|1
|1
|68
|69
|2
|3
|119
|181
|E. Kentucky
|0
|1
|20
|31
|3
|2
|188
|175
|North Alabama
|0
|1
|34
|40
|1
|4
|139
|158
Big 12 Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oklahoma St.
|2
|0
|77
|56
|5
|0
|232
|124
|TCU
|2
|0
|93
|55
|5
|0
|232
|119
|Kansas St.
|3
|0
|88
|71
|5
|1
|172
|100
|Kansas
|2
|1
|100
|91
|5
|1
|239
|158
|Texas
|2
|1
|121
|57
|4
|2
|233
|107
|Baylor
|1
|1
|56
|60
|3
|2
|187
|103
|Texas Tech
|1
|2
|96
|112
|3
|3
|206
|179
|Iowa St.
|0
|3
|44
|55
|3
|3
|139
|82
|Oklahoma
|0
|3
|58
|145
|3
|3
|185
|175
|West Virginia
|0
|2
|62
|93
|2
|3
|191
|148
Big Sky Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Montana
|2
|0
|81
|36
|5
|0
|201
|57
|Sacramento St.
|2
|0
|104
|28
|5
|0
|238
|92
|Weber St.
|2
|0
|62
|33
|5
|0
|182
|59
|Montana St.
|3
|0
|116
|65
|5
|1
|247
|163
|Idaho
|2
|0
|82
|45
|3
|2
|163
|118
|Portland St.
|1
|1
|51
|80
|2
|3
|122
|159
|N. Arizona
|1
|2
|68
|91
|2
|4
|105
|161
|N. Colorado
|1
|2
|77
|124
|2
|4
|142
|217
|Cal Poly
|0
|2
|50
|80
|1
|4
|106
|180
|E. Washington
|0
|2
|56
|83
|1
|4
|123
|234
|UC Davis
|0
|2
|36
|58
|1
|4
|114
|129
|Idaho St.
|0
|3
|40
|100
|0
|6
|84
|221
Big South Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Campbell
|1
|0
|34
|28
|3
|2
|142
|142
|NC A&T
|1
|0
|24
|13
|2
|3
|101
|160
|Gardner-Webb
|1
|0
|48
|0
|2
|4
|176
|155
|Bryant
|0
|1
|13
|24
|2
|4
|196
|180
|Charleston Southern
|0
|1
|28
|34
|0
|5
|105
|205
|Robert Morris
|0
|1
|0
|48
|0
|5
|46
|160
Big Ten Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Michigan
|3
|0
|92
|51
|6
|0
|258
|68
|Ohio St.
|3
|0
|150
|51
|6
|0
|293
|94
|Penn St.
|2
|0
|52
|38
|5
|0
|172
|74
|Maryland
|1
|2
|83
|78
|4
|2
|204
|136
|Indiana
|1
|2
|54
|86
|3
|3
|146
|183
|Rutgers
|0
|3
|33
|90
|3
|3
|137
|132
|Michigan St.
|0
|3
|40
|110
|2
|4
|155
|162
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Illinois
|2
|1
|63
|39
|5
|1
|156
|48
|Purdue
|2
|1
|82
|74
|4
|2
|195
|132
|Nebraska
|2
|1
|77
|65
|3
|3
|171
|176
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|44
|27
|4
|1
|193
|44
|Iowa
|1
|2
|47
|46
|3
|3
|88
|59
|Wisconsin
|1
|2
|73
|93
|3
|3
|191
|117
|Northwestern
|1
|2
|45
|87
|1
|5
|106
|166
Colonial Athletic Association
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Elon
|3
|0
|92
|68
|5
|1
|179
|134
|New Hampshire
|4
|0
|120
|72
|4
|2
|154
|161
|Delaware
|3
|1
|122
|61
|5
|1
|171
|77
|William & Mary
|2
|1
|85
|66
|5
|1
|197
|118
|Monmouth (NJ)
|2
|1
|108
|104
|4
|2
|237
|169
|Rhode Island
|1
|1
|56
|56
|3
|2
|153
|132
|Richmond
|1
|1
|78
|37
|3
|2
|156
|98
|Villanova
|1
|1
|87
|69
|3
|2
|180
|156
|Maine
|1
|1
|51
|69
|1
|4
|86
|169
|Hampton
|0
|2
|27
|66
|3
|2
|117
|111
|Towson
|0
|3
|34
|88
|2
|4
|84
|187
|Albany (NY)
|0
|2
|54
|66
|1
|4
|154
|209
|Stony Brook
|0
|4
|45
|137
|0
|5
|48
|157
Conference USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UTSA
|2
|0
|76
|58
|4
|2
|224
|198
|Rice
|1
|0
|28
|24
|3
|2
|154
|155
|North Texas
|2
|0
|76
|41
|3
|3
|206
|218
|Louisiana Tech
|1
|0
|41
|31
|2
|3
|151
|186
|UAB
|1
|1
|65
|42
|3
|2
|173
|84
|W. Kentucky
|1
|1
|101
|31
|3
|3
|245
|142
|FAU
|1
|1
|71
|58
|2
|4
|191
|176
|UTEP
|1
|2
|85
|107
|3
|4
|155
|202
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|2
|44
|86
|3
|3
|179
|186
|FIU
|0
|1
|0
|73
|2
|3
|83
|191
|Charlotte
|0
|2
|48
|84
|1
|5
|155
|278
Ivy League
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Penn
|1
|0
|23
|17
|4
|0
|119
|59
|Princeton
|1
|0
|24
|6
|4
|0
|115
|39
|Harvard
|2
|0
|70
|56
|3
|1
|119
|107
|Yale
|2
|0
|62
|35
|3
|1
|110
|99
|Columbia
|0
|1
|6
|24
|3
|1
|114
|40
|Brown
|0
|1
|28
|35
|2
|2
|109
|131
|Cornell
|0
|2
|42
|73
|2
|2
|104
|126
|Dartmouth
|0
|2
|38
|47
|1
|3
|104
|98
Mid-American Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|3
|0
|112
|58
|3
|3
|179
|164
|Miami (Ohio)
|1
|1
|47
|48
|3
|3
|125
|151
|Ohio
|1
|1
|79
|65
|3
|3
|199
|244
|Bowling Green
|1
|1
|38
|66
|2
|4
|160
|246
|Kent St.
|1
|1
|55
|51
|2
|4
|163
|178
|Akron
|0
|2
|62
|86
|1
|5
|110
|245
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Toledo
|2
|0
|90
|49
|4
|2
|217
|153
|Ball St.
|2
|1
|91
|91
|3
|3
|155
|184
|E. Michigan
|1
|1
|76
|73
|4
|2
|189
|190
|W. Michigan
|1
|1
|60
|75
|2
|4
|136
|185
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|2
|33
|55
|1
|5
|156
|184
|N. Illinois
|0
|2
|70
|96
|1
|5
|190
|230
Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Norfolk St.
|1
|0
|24
|21
|1
|5
|81
|232
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1
|191
|102
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|105
|89
|Morgan St.
|0
|1
|21
|24
|2
|3
|117
|131
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|118
|130
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|94
|176
Missouri Valley Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|3
|0
|92
|57
|5
|1
|219
|105
|S. Dakota St.
|3
|0
|90
|27
|5
|1
|162
|73
|S. Illinois
|3
|0
|91
|52
|4
|2
|182
|174
|North Dakota
|3
|1
|129
|122
|4
|2
|173
|184
|Illinois St.
|1
|1
|37
|40
|3
|2
|100
|106
|N. Iowa
|2
|2
|120
|83
|2
|4
|158
|168
|Youngstown St.
|0
|2
|44
|62
|2
|3
|124
|123
|Missouri St.
|0
|3
|66
|114
|2
|4
|155
|196
|Indiana St.
|0
|2
|40
|51
|1
|4
|71
|170
|South Dakota
|0
|2
|20
|62
|1
|4
|65
|141
|W. Illinois
|0
|2
|27
|86
|0
|5
|72
|207
Mountain West Conference
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|San Jose St.
|2
|0
|73
|23
|4
|1
|144
|70
|UNLV
|2
|1
|72
|84
|4
|2
|196
|152
|San Diego St.
|1
|1
|29
|49
|3
|3
|111
|143
|Nevada
|0
|2
|34
|65
|2
|4
|136
|173
|Fresno St.
|0
|1
|20
|40
|1
|4
|118
|146
|Hawaii
|0
|1
|14
|16
|1
|5
|101
|243
Mountain
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Boise St.
|3
|0
|106
|47
|4
|2
|163
|115
|Colorado St.
|1
|0
|17
|14
|1
|4
|60
|178
|Wyoming
|2
|1
|60
|61
|4
|3
|163
|184
|Utah St.
|1
|1
|58
|61
|2
|4
|122
|209
|Air Force
|1
|2
|89
|71
|4
|2
|191
|108
|New Mexico
|0
|3
|48
|89
|2
|4
|116
|137
Northeast Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Stonehill
|1
|0
|24
|20
|3
|0
|133
|50
|Merrimack
|2
|0
|52
|44
|4
|2
|161
|133
|Sacred Heart
|1
|0
|14
|10
|3
|2
|92
|85
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|2
|0
|66
|20
|3
|2
|155
|107
|Duquesne
|0
|2
|41
|52
|1
|5
|110
|168
|CCSU
|0
|2
|23
|53
|0
|6
|78
|223
|LIU Brooklyn
|0
|1
|23
|24
|0
|5
|83
|193
|Wagner
|0
|1
|7
|27
|0
|5
|52
|228
Ohio Valley Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SE Missouri
|2
|0
|83
|48
|5
|1
|204
|164
|UT Martin
|3
|0
|146
|70
|4
|2
|225
|160
|E. Illinois
|1
|0
|35
|21
|2
|3
|124
|155
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|0
|2
|54
|105
|3
|2
|164
|177
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|106
|146
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|2
|48
|79
|1
|4
|112
|193
|Murray St.
|0
|2
|37
|80
|0
|6
|64
|256
Pacific-12 Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Southern Cal
|4
|0
|130
|81
|6
|0
|241
|112
|UCLA
|3
|0
|127
|81
|6
|0
|249
|136
|Oregon
|3
|0
|138
|90
|5
|1
|252
|173
|Utah
|2
|1
|108
|71
|4
|2
|242
|114
|California
|1
|1
|58
|59
|3
|2
|129
|110
|Oregon St.
|1
|2
|58
|86
|4
|2
|195
|163
|Washington
|1
|2
|110
|107
|4
|2
|246
|161
|Washington St.
|1
|2
|83
|83
|4
|2
|162
|121
|Arizona
|1
|2
|96
|118
|3
|3
|182
|205
|Arizona St.
|1
|2
|83
|114
|2
|4
|161
|181
|Stanford
|0
|4
|104
|154
|1
|4
|145
|164
|Colorado
|0
|2
|37
|88
|0
|5
|67
|216
Patriot League
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Holy Cross
|2
|0
|92
|10
|6
|0
|228
|93
|Fordham
|2
|0
|99
|66
|5
|1
|299
|250
|Lafayette
|1
|0
|24
|14
|2
|4
|53
|113
|Lehigh
|1
|1
|49
|59
|1
|5
|96
|198
|Colgate
|0
|1
|10
|35
|1
|4
|86
|153
|Georgetown
|0
|2
|57
|80
|1
|5
|140
|238
|Bucknell
|0
|2
|14
|81
|0
|5
|41
|160
Pioneer League
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|2
|0
|65
|40
|4
|1
|153
|96
|Valparaiso
|2
|0
|69
|42
|3
|2
|123
|122
|Davidson
|2
|1
|103
|51
|4
|2
|213
|109
|Marist
|2
|1
|99
|94
|2
|3
|114
|175
|Butler
|1
|1
|31
|31
|3
|2
|124
|112
|Dayton
|1
|1
|27
|45
|3
|2
|111
|117
|Stetson
|1
|1
|69
|71
|3
|2
|152
|138
|Morehead St.
|1
|1
|40
|48
|2
|3
|115
|188
|San Diego
|1
|1
|43
|38
|2
|3
|141
|109
|Presbyterian
|0
|3
|55
|111
|1
|5
|97
|264
|Drake
|0
|3
|49
|79
|0
|6
|91
|194
Southeastern Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|3
|0
|116
|39
|6
|0
|237
|64
|Tennessee
|2
|0
|78
|46
|5
|0
|234
|89
|Florida
|1
|2
|73
|81
|4
|2
|185
|152
|Kentucky
|1
|2
|59
|62
|4
|2
|158
|98
|South Carolina
|1
|2
|61
|106
|4
|2
|202
|150
|Vanderbilt
|0
|2
|31
|107
|3
|3
|199
|221
|Missouri
|0
|3
|53
|67
|2
|4
|151
|148
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|3
|0
|128
|49
|6
|0
|266
|75
|Mississippi
|2
|0
|74
|47
|6
|0
|238
|87
|Mississippi St.
|2
|1
|98
|72
|5
|1
|231
|126
|LSU
|2
|1
|65
|73
|4
|2
|191
|114
|Auburn
|1
|2
|44
|77
|3
|3
|122
|150
|Texas A&M
|1
|2
|67
|87
|3
|3
|129
|113
|Arkansas
|1
|3
|108
|142
|3
|3
|177
|193
Southern Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Mercer
|3
|0
|108
|13
|5
|1
|232
|82
|Samford
|3
|0
|97
|53
|5
|1
|157
|131
|Chattanooga
|2
|0
|55
|16
|4
|1
|134
|81
|Furman
|2
|1
|75
|58
|4
|2
|163
|112
|W. Carolina
|1
|2
|56
|101
|3
|3
|202
|195
|The Citadel
|1
|2
|30
|55
|1
|4
|40
|133
|ETSU
|1
|3
|91
|92
|3
|3
|180
|102
|VMI
|0
|2
|38
|82
|1
|4
|94
|168
|Wofford
|0
|3
|21
|101
|0
|6
|50
|178
Southland Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Texas A&M Commerce
|1
|0
|31
|28
|3
|2
|188
|91
|Northwestern St.
|2
|0
|71
|60
|2
|4
|129
|253
|Incarnate Word
|2
|1
|139
|78
|5
|1
|289
|162
|SE Louisiana
|1
|1
|69
|66
|3
|3
|203
|152
|Houston Baptist
|1
|1
|54
|53
|2
|3
|120
|142
|Nicholls
|1
|1
|52
|53
|1
|5
|103
|230
|McNeese St.
|0
|1
|20
|48
|1
|4
|98
|187
|Lamar
|0
|4
|92
|156
|0
|6
|122
|222
Southwestern Athletic Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jackson St.
|4
|0
|200
|46
|5
|0
|216
|49
|Florida A&M
|2
|1
|75
|91
|4
|2
|142
|174
|Alabama A&M
|2
|1
|97
|96
|2
|4
|117
|221
|Bethune-Cookman
|1
|1
|63
|54
|1
|4
|102
|198
|Alabama St.
|1
|2
|43
|64
|3
|3
|94
|135
|MVSU
|0
|3
|21
|113
|0
|6
|51
|211
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alcorn St.
|2
|0
|68
|28
|3
|2
|125
|130
|Prairie View
|3
|1
|112
|97
|3
|3
|139
|149
|Southern U.
|2
|1
|104
|40
|3
|2
|207
|105
|Texas Southern
|2
|2
|84
|73
|2
|4
|135
|184
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|3
|41
|121
|2
|4
|172
|229
|Grambling St.
|0
|4
|88
|173
|1
|5
|138
|252
Sun Belt Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Coastal Carolina
|3
|0
|103
|75
|6
|0
|210
|156
|James Madison
|3
|0
|114
|61
|5
|0
|221
|75
|Old Dominion
|1
|0
|29
|26
|2
|3
|108
|136
|Georgia St.
|1
|1
|65
|74
|2
|4
|179
|200
|Appalachian St.
|1
|2
|84
|96
|3
|3
|211
|173
|Marshall
|0
|1
|7
|16
|3
|2
|147
|81
|Georgia Southern
|0
|2
|63
|75
|3
|3
|222
|182
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|South Alabama
|1
|0
|20
|17
|4
|1
|175
|94
|Troy
|2
|1
|71
|49
|4
|2
|153
|121
|Texas State
|1
|1
|49
|64
|3
|3
|145
|156
|Arkansas St.
|1
|2
|91
|99
|2
|4
|193
|191
|Louisiana-Monroe
|1
|2
|70
|90
|2
|4
|122
|212
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|2
|34
|41
|2
|3
|128
|102
|Southern Miss.
|0
|1
|10
|27
|2
|3
|135
|120
Western Athletic Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tarleton St.
|1
|0
|42
|40
|4
|1
|172
|146
|Abilene Christian
|2
|0
|54
|24
|4
|2
|164
|119
|Sam Houston St.
|1
|0
|17
|16
|2
|2
|47
|74
|S. Utah
|1
|1
|71
|59
|3
|3
|167
|190
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|1
|16
|17
|3
|3
|220
|176
|Utah Tech
|0
|2
|27
|57
|1
|4
|130
|167
Major Independents
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Liberty
|5
|1
|187
|138
|BYU
|4
|2
|192
|160
|Notre Dame
|3
|2
|128
|116
|Uconn
|3
|4
|124
|208
|Army
|1
|4
|139
|165
|New Mexico St.
|1
|5
|84
|194
|Umass
|1
|5
|77
|190
