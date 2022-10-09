American Athletic Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Cincinnati20594551229127
Tulane2051335118680
UCF1041194117873
Memphis21934942204164
Navy21897823106105
Houston11575933188202
East Carolina12777533185127
SMU01194123173143
Temple01324237584
Tulsa02428424198211
South Florida02527615146218

Atlantic Coast Conference

Atlantic

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Clemson401537860236110
Syracuse2053275019270
NC State1139475118394
Wake Forest11767251247153
Florida St.221179542188125
Louisville1310511733166134
Boston College136113524120174

Coastal

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
North Carolina20683451254192
Georgia Tech21598233104168
Duke11584042195118
Pittsburgh11665542210157
Virginia Tech12669624120156
Miami01242723164109
Virginia03549424107149

Atlantic Sun Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Jacksonville St.10352851215140
Cent. Arkansas10492024173209
Austin Peay11516942210110
Kennesaw St.11686923119181
E. Kentucky01203132188175
North Alabama01344014139158

Big 12 Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Oklahoma St.20775650232124
TCU20935550232119
Kansas St.30887151172100
Kansas211009151239158
Texas211215742233107
Baylor11566032187103
Texas Tech129611233206179
Iowa St.0344553313982
Oklahoma035814533185175
West Virginia02629323191148

Big Sky Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Montana2081365020157
Sacramento St.20104285023892
Weber St.2062335018259
Montana St.301166551247163
Idaho20824532163118
Portland St.11518023122159
N. Arizona12689124105161
N. Colorado127712424142217
Cal Poly02508014106180
E. Washington02568314123234
UC Davis02365814114129
Idaho St.03401000684221

Big South Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Campbell10342832142142
NC A&T10241323101160
Gardner-Webb1048024176155
Bryant01132424196180
Charleston Southern01283405105205
Robert Morris010480546160

Big Ten Conference

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Michigan3092516025868
Ohio St.30150516029394
Penn St.2052385017274
Maryland12837842204136
Indiana12548633146183
Rutgers03339033137132
Michigan St.034011024155162

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Illinois2163395115648
Purdue21827442195132
Nebraska21776533171176
Minnesota1144274119344
Iowa124746338859
Wisconsin12739333191117
Northwestern12458715106166

Colonial Athletic Association

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Elon30926851179134
New Hampshire401207242154161
Delaware31122615117177
William & Mary21856651197118
Monmouth (NJ)2110810442237169
Rhode Island11565632153132
Richmond1178373215698
Villanova11876932180156
Maine1151691486169
Hampton02276632117111
Towson0334882484187
Albany (NY)02546614154209
Stony Brook04451370548157

Conference USA

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
UTSA20765842224198
Rice10282432154155
North Texas20764133206218
Louisiana Tech10413123151186
UAB1165423217384
W. Kentucky111013133245142
FAU11715824191176
UTEP128510734155202
Middle Tennessee02448633179186
FIU010732383191
Charlotte02488415155278

Ivy League

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Penn1023174011959
Princeton102464011539
Harvard20705631119107
Yale2062353111099
Columbia016243111440
Brown01283522109131
Cornell02427322104126
Dartmouth0238471310498

Mid-American Conference

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Buffalo301125833179164
Miami (Ohio)11474833125151
Ohio11796533199244
Bowling Green11386624160246
Kent St.11555124163178
Akron02628615110245

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Toledo20904942217153
Ball St.21919133155184
E. Michigan11767342189190
W. Michigan11607524136185
Cent. Michigan02335515156184
N. Illinois02709615190230

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Norfolk St.1024211581232
NC Central000041191102
Delaware St.00003210589
Morgan St.01212423117131
Howard000014118130
SC State00001494176

Missouri Valley Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
N. Dakota St.30925751219105
S. Dakota St.3090275116273
S. Illinois30915242182174
North Dakota3112912242173184
Illinois St.11374032100106
N. Iowa221208324158168
Youngstown St.02446223124123
Missouri St.036611424155196
Indiana St.0240511471170
South Dakota0220621465141
W. Illinois0227860572207

Mountain West Conference

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
San Jose St.2073234114470
UNLV21728442196152
San Diego St.11294933111143
Nevada02346524136173
Fresno St.01204014118146
Hawaii01141615101243

Mountain

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Boise St.301064742163115
Colorado St.1017141460178
Wyoming21606143163184
Utah St.11586124122209
Air Force12897142191108
New Mexico03488924116137

Northeast Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Stonehill1024203013350
Merrimack20524442161133
Sacred Heart101410329285
St. Francis (Pa.)20662032155107
Duquesne02415215110168
CCSU0223530678223
LIU Brooklyn0123240583193
Wagner017270552228

Ohio Valley Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
SE Missouri20834851204164
UT Martin301467042225160
E. Illinois10352123124155
Lindenwood (Mo.)025410532164177
Tennessee St.000014106146
Tennessee Tech02487914112193
Murray St.0237800664256

Pacific-12 Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Southern Cal401308160241112
UCLA301278160249136
Oregon301389051252173
Utah211087142242114
California11585932129110
Oregon St.12588642195163
Washington1211010742246161
Washington St.12838342162121
Arizona129611833182205
Arizona St.128311424161181
Stanford0410415414145164
Colorado0237880567216

Patriot League

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Holy Cross2092106022893
Fordham20996651299250
Lafayette1024142453113
Lehigh1149591596198
Colgate0110351486153
Georgetown02578015140238
Bucknell0214810541160

Pioneer League

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
St. Thomas (Minn.)2065404115396
Valparaiso20694232123122
Davidson211035142213109
Marist21999423114175
Butler11313132124112
Dayton11274532111117
Stetson11697132152138
Morehead St.11404823115188
San Diego11433823141109
Presbyterian03551111597264
Drake0349790691194

Southeastern Conference

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Georgia30116396023764
Tennessee2078465023489
Florida12738142185152
Kentucky1259624215898
South Carolina126110642202150
Vanderbilt023110733199221
Missouri03536724151148

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Alabama30128496026675
Mississippi2074476023887
Mississippi St.21987251231126
LSU21657342191114
Auburn12447733122150
Texas A&M12678733129113
Arkansas1310814233177193

Southern Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Mercer30108135123282
Samford30975351157131
Chattanooga2055164113481
Furman21755842163112
W. Carolina125610133202195
The Citadel1230551440133
ETSU13919233180102
VMI0238821494168
Wofford03211010650178

Southland Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Texas A&M Commerce1031283218891
Northwestern St.20716024129253
Incarnate Word211397851289162
SE Louisiana11696633203152
Houston Baptist11545323120142
Nicholls11525315103230
McNeese St.0120481498187
Lamar049215606122222

Southwestern Athletic Conference

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Jackson St.40200465021649
Florida A&M21759142142174
Alabama A&M21979624117221
Bethune-Cookman11635414102198
Alabama St.1243643394135
MVSU03211130651211

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Alcorn St.20682832125130
Prairie View311129733139149
Southern U.211044032207105
Texas Southern22847324135184
Ark.-Pine Bluff034112124172229
Grambling St.048817315138252

Sun Belt Conference

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Coastal Carolina301037560210156
James Madison30114615022175
Old Dominion10292623108136
Georgia St.11657424179200
Appalachian St.12849633211173
Marshall017163214781
Georgia Southern02637533222182

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
South Alabama1020174117594
Troy21714942153121
Texas State11496433145156
Arkansas St.12919924193191
Louisiana-Monroe12709024122212
Louisiana-Lafayette02344123128102
Southern Miss.01102723135120

Western Athletic Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Tarleton St.10424041172146
Abilene Christian20542442164119
Sam Houston St.101716224774
S. Utah11715933167190
Stephen F. Austin01161733220176
Utah Tech02275714130167

Major Independents

WLPFPA
Liberty51187138
BYU42192160
Notre Dame32128116
Uconn34124208
Army14139165
New Mexico St.1584194
Umass1577190

