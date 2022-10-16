American Athletic Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Tulane30966461231111
Cincinnati20594551229127
UCF20111325124886
East Carolina2212412043232172
Memphis221389643249211
Houston11575933188202
SMU11597533213177
Navy2212311824140145
Temple0216942488154
Tulsa02428424198211
South Florida038312116177263

Atlantic Coast Conference

Atlantic

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Clemson5018710670270138
Syracuse3077366021679
Wake Forest11767251247153
Florida St.2314512943216159
NC State12487152192118
Louisville1310511733166134
Boston College136113524120174

Coastal

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
North Carolina301066961292227
Georgia Tech21598233104168
Pittsburgh11665542210157
Miami11444133184123
Duke12937843230156
Virginia Tech138011625134176
Virginia03549424107149

Atlantic Sun Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Jacksonville St.20825961262171
Cent. Arkansas201004434224233
Austin Peay11516952262127
Kennesaw St.129212024143232
E. Kentucky01203133205200
North Alabama02658715170205

Big 12 Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
TCU301369560275159
Kansas St.30887151172100
Texas311457852257128
Oklahoma St.211179951272167
Kansas2214214352281210
Baylor129610333227146
Texas Tech129611233206179
West Virginia1210513333234188
Oklahoma1311018743237217
Iowa St.04657934160106

Big Sky Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Sacramento St.301565660290120
Weber St.30104406022466
Montana St.401537961284177
Idaho301126842193141
Montana21104665122487
Portland St.125812224129201
UC Davis12928524170156
N. Arizona139514725132217
N. Colorado139116125156254
Idaho St.138013116124252
Cal Poly038112015137220
E. Washington038413515151286

Big South Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Campbell20753842183152
NC A&T10241333146167
Gardner-Webb1048025196176
Charleston Southern11525715129228
Bryant02364825219204
Robert Morris0210890656201

Big Ten Conference

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Michigan40133687029985
Ohio St.30150516029394
Penn St.21697951189115
Maryland2212111152242169
Indiana138712434179221
Michigan St.137413834189190
Rutgers03339033137132

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Illinois3189536118262
Purdue3112511152238169
Nebraska2211410834208219
Minnesota1258534220770
Iowa124746338859
Northwestern12458715106166
Wisconsin1310112734219151

Colonial Athletic Association

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
New Hampshire401207252168161
Delaware31122615117177
Elon311028552189151
William & Mary21856651197118
Rhode Island21736642170142
Richmond21984742176108
Maine21899724124197
Monmouth (NJ)2213614243265207
Hampton126510342155148
Villanova12978933190176
Towson0334882484187
Albany (NY)039110415191247
Stony Brook04451370662202

Conference USA

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
UTSA301066852254208
North Texas301236843253245
UAB21996242207104
W. Kentucky211364843280159
FAU21887234208190
Rice11424133168172
Louisiana Tech11687824178233
UTEP128510734155202
Middle Tennessee036112134196221
FIU02101032493221
Charlotte036811816175312

Ivy League

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Penn2057315015373
Princeton2059255015058
Harvard20705641160132
Yale20623541139108
Columbia0220583212874
Cornell02427332123141
Brown02477023128166
Dartmouth02384714104112

Mid-American Conference

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Buffalo301125843213171
Ohio211127943232258
Bowling Green21557934177259
Miami (Ohio)12606534138168
Kent St.128610325194230
Akron038311416131273

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Toledo301428052269184
Ball St.21919143180205
E. Michigan128611243199229
Cent. Michigan12617625184205
N. Illinois1210910625229240
W. Michigan127410825150218

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
NC Central10592051250122
Delaware St.102874213396
Norfolk St.1131491688260
Morgan St.02418324137190
SC State000024130176
Howard000015143171

Missouri Valley Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
S. Dakota St.40113486118594
S. Illinois401215952212181
N. Dakota St.311138052240128
North Dakota3112912242173184
Illinois St.21495042112116
N. Iowa221208334199182
Youngstown St.129210433172165
Missouri St.036611424155196
Indiana St.03829915113218
South Dakota0330741575153
W. Illinois03341160679237

Mountain West Conference

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
San Jose St.2183404215487
UNLV227912643203194
San Diego St.11294933111143
Fresno St.11375024135156
Hawaii11453225132259
Nevada03509625152204

Mountain

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Boise St.301064742163115
Wyoming21606143163184
Utah St.21757434139222
Air Force221317852233115
Colorado St.1130311573195
New Mexico03488925125158

Northeast Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Merrimack301066152215150
Sacred Heart20543742132112
St. Francis (Pa.)301232742212114
Stonehill1151603116090
Duquesne02415215110168
CCSU0223530678223
LIU Brooklyn0230810690250
Wagner0224810669282

Ohio Valley Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
SE Missouri20834851204164
UT Martin301467042225160
Tennessee St.10301424136160
E. Illinois11695824158192
Lindenwood (Mo.)129113942201211
Tennessee Tech036210915126223
Murray St.0237800781308

Pacific-12 Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
UCLA301278160249136
Oregon301389051252173
Southern Cal4117212461283155
Utah3115111352285156
Oregon St.22829652219173
Washington2215914652295200
California12717933142130
Arizona St.128311424161181
Colorado12571011587229
Washington St.139310743172145
Arizona1313516734221254
Stanford0410415424161178

Patriot League

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Holy Cross2092106022893
Fordham20996661344264
Lafayette1024142453113
Lehigh11495916111217
Colgate01103515103195
Georgetown02578015140238
Bucknell0214810650189

Pioneer League

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
St. Thomas (Minn.)30915451179110
Davidson311317752241135
Butler21575642150137
Dayton21515242135124
San Diego21714133169112
Valparaiso21946833148148
Stetson11697132152138
Marist2210611824121199
Morehead St.12667624141216
Presbyterian045813916100292
Drake046310507105220

Southeastern Conference

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Georgia40171397029264
Tennessee301309560286138
Kentucky22867952185115
South Carolina126110642202150
Florida1310812643220197
Vanderbilt033116234199276
Missouri03536724151148

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Mississippi301228170286121
Alabama3117710161315127
LSU3111010852236149
Mississippi St.221159952248153
Texas A&M12678733129113
Arkansas1310814243229228
Auburn137812534156198

Southern Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Mercer401634661287115
Chattanooga3096295117594
Samford30975351157131
Furman311229852210152
W. Carolina139614834242242
The Citadel1346861556164
Wofford13521171681194
ETSU1412414734213157
VMI035112315107209

Southland Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Texas A&M Commerce20714342228106
Northwestern St.301087034166263
Incarnate Word211397861338176
SE Louisiana11696633203152
Nicholls11525316117279
Houston Baptist12649024130179
McNeese St.02358815113227
Lamar037812806122222

Southwestern Athletic Conference

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Jackson St.40182306026457
Florida A&M319510752162190
Alabama A&M21979624117221
Alabama St.22677343118144
Bethune-Cookman127110215110246
MVSU04301370760235

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Southern U.311255742228122
Prairie View311129733139149
Alcorn St.21854933142151
Texas Southern22847324135184
Ark.-Pine Bluff034112124172229
Grambling St.048012716154272

Sun Belt Conference

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Old Dominion20784733157157
Coastal Carolina3112412461231205
James Madison3115210651259120
Georgia St.11657424179200
Georgia Southern1210811343267220
Appalachian St.12849633211173
Marshall02203933160104

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
South Alabama20615151216128
Troy31886352170135
Southern Miss.11304633155139
Louisiana-Lafayette12575433151115
Texas State12638134159173
Arkansas St.1311011925212211
Louisiana-Monroe1310413125156253

Western Athletic Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Abilene Christian20472852185137
Sam Houston St.101716327291
Tarleton St.11668142196187
Stephen F. Austin11574143261200
S. Utah12898034185211
Utah Tech02275715144208

Major Independents

WLPFPA
Liberty61208158
BYU43227212
Notre Dame33142132
Uconn35145233
Army24181182
New Mexico St.25105203
Umass1684224

