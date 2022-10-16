American Athletic Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tulane
|3
|0
|96
|64
|6
|1
|231
|111
|Cincinnati
|2
|0
|59
|45
|5
|1
|229
|127
|UCF
|2
|0
|111
|32
|5
|1
|248
|86
|East Carolina
|2
|2
|124
|120
|4
|3
|232
|172
|Memphis
|2
|2
|138
|96
|4
|3
|249
|211
|Houston
|1
|1
|57
|59
|3
|3
|188
|202
|SMU
|1
|1
|59
|75
|3
|3
|213
|177
|Navy
|2
|2
|123
|118
|2
|4
|140
|145
|Temple
|0
|2
|16
|94
|2
|4
|88
|154
|Tulsa
|0
|2
|42
|84
|2
|4
|198
|211
|South Florida
|0
|3
|83
|121
|1
|6
|177
|263
Atlantic Coast Conference
Atlantic
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Clemson
|5
|0
|187
|106
|7
|0
|270
|138
|Syracuse
|3
|0
|77
|36
|6
|0
|216
|79
|Wake Forest
|1
|1
|76
|72
|5
|1
|247
|153
|Florida St.
|2
|3
|145
|129
|4
|3
|216
|159
|NC State
|1
|2
|48
|71
|5
|2
|192
|118
|Louisville
|1
|3
|105
|117
|3
|3
|166
|134
|Boston College
|1
|3
|61
|135
|2
|4
|120
|174
Coastal
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|North Carolina
|3
|0
|106
|69
|6
|1
|292
|227
|Georgia Tech
|2
|1
|59
|82
|3
|3
|104
|168
|Pittsburgh
|1
|1
|66
|55
|4
|2
|210
|157
|Miami
|1
|1
|44
|41
|3
|3
|184
|123
|Duke
|1
|2
|93
|78
|4
|3
|230
|156
|Virginia Tech
|1
|3
|80
|116
|2
|5
|134
|176
|Virginia
|0
|3
|54
|94
|2
|4
|107
|149
Atlantic Sun Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville St.
|2
|0
|82
|59
|6
|1
|262
|171
|Cent. Arkansas
|2
|0
|100
|44
|3
|4
|224
|233
|Austin Peay
|1
|1
|51
|69
|5
|2
|262
|127
|Kennesaw St.
|1
|2
|92
|120
|2
|4
|143
|232
|E. Kentucky
|0
|1
|20
|31
|3
|3
|205
|200
|North Alabama
|0
|2
|65
|87
|1
|5
|170
|205
Big 12 Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|TCU
|3
|0
|136
|95
|6
|0
|275
|159
|Kansas St.
|3
|0
|88
|71
|5
|1
|172
|100
|Texas
|3
|1
|145
|78
|5
|2
|257
|128
|Oklahoma St.
|2
|1
|117
|99
|5
|1
|272
|167
|Kansas
|2
|2
|142
|143
|5
|2
|281
|210
|Baylor
|1
|2
|96
|103
|3
|3
|227
|146
|Texas Tech
|1
|2
|96
|112
|3
|3
|206
|179
|West Virginia
|1
|2
|105
|133
|3
|3
|234
|188
|Oklahoma
|1
|3
|110
|187
|4
|3
|237
|217
|Iowa St.
|0
|4
|65
|79
|3
|4
|160
|106
Big Sky Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sacramento St.
|3
|0
|156
|56
|6
|0
|290
|120
|Weber St.
|3
|0
|104
|40
|6
|0
|224
|66
|Montana St.
|4
|0
|153
|79
|6
|1
|284
|177
|Idaho
|3
|0
|112
|68
|4
|2
|193
|141
|Montana
|2
|1
|104
|66
|5
|1
|224
|87
|Portland St.
|1
|2
|58
|122
|2
|4
|129
|201
|UC Davis
|1
|2
|92
|85
|2
|4
|170
|156
|N. Arizona
|1
|3
|95
|147
|2
|5
|132
|217
|N. Colorado
|1
|3
|91
|161
|2
|5
|156
|254
|Idaho St.
|1
|3
|80
|131
|1
|6
|124
|252
|Cal Poly
|0
|3
|81
|120
|1
|5
|137
|220
|E. Washington
|0
|3
|84
|135
|1
|5
|151
|286
Big South Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Campbell
|2
|0
|75
|38
|4
|2
|183
|152
|NC A&T
|1
|0
|24
|13
|3
|3
|146
|167
|Gardner-Webb
|1
|0
|48
|0
|2
|5
|196
|176
|Charleston Southern
|1
|1
|52
|57
|1
|5
|129
|228
|Bryant
|0
|2
|36
|48
|2
|5
|219
|204
|Robert Morris
|0
|2
|10
|89
|0
|6
|56
|201
Big Ten Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Michigan
|4
|0
|133
|68
|7
|0
|299
|85
|Ohio St.
|3
|0
|150
|51
|6
|0
|293
|94
|Penn St.
|2
|1
|69
|79
|5
|1
|189
|115
|Maryland
|2
|2
|121
|111
|5
|2
|242
|169
|Indiana
|1
|3
|87
|124
|3
|4
|179
|221
|Michigan St.
|1
|3
|74
|138
|3
|4
|189
|190
|Rutgers
|0
|3
|33
|90
|3
|3
|137
|132
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Illinois
|3
|1
|89
|53
|6
|1
|182
|62
|Purdue
|3
|1
|125
|111
|5
|2
|238
|169
|Nebraska
|2
|2
|114
|108
|3
|4
|208
|219
|Minnesota
|1
|2
|58
|53
|4
|2
|207
|70
|Iowa
|1
|2
|47
|46
|3
|3
|88
|59
|Northwestern
|1
|2
|45
|87
|1
|5
|106
|166
|Wisconsin
|1
|3
|101
|127
|3
|4
|219
|151
Colonial Athletic Association
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|New Hampshire
|4
|0
|120
|72
|5
|2
|168
|161
|Delaware
|3
|1
|122
|61
|5
|1
|171
|77
|Elon
|3
|1
|102
|85
|5
|2
|189
|151
|William & Mary
|2
|1
|85
|66
|5
|1
|197
|118
|Rhode Island
|2
|1
|73
|66
|4
|2
|170
|142
|Richmond
|2
|1
|98
|47
|4
|2
|176
|108
|Maine
|2
|1
|89
|97
|2
|4
|124
|197
|Monmouth (NJ)
|2
|2
|136
|142
|4
|3
|265
|207
|Hampton
|1
|2
|65
|103
|4
|2
|155
|148
|Villanova
|1
|2
|97
|89
|3
|3
|190
|176
|Towson
|0
|3
|34
|88
|2
|4
|84
|187
|Albany (NY)
|0
|3
|91
|104
|1
|5
|191
|247
|Stony Brook
|0
|4
|45
|137
|0
|6
|62
|202
Conference USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UTSA
|3
|0
|106
|68
|5
|2
|254
|208
|North Texas
|3
|0
|123
|68
|4
|3
|253
|245
|UAB
|2
|1
|99
|62
|4
|2
|207
|104
|W. Kentucky
|2
|1
|136
|48
|4
|3
|280
|159
|FAU
|2
|1
|88
|72
|3
|4
|208
|190
|Rice
|1
|1
|42
|41
|3
|3
|168
|172
|Louisiana Tech
|1
|1
|68
|78
|2
|4
|178
|233
|UTEP
|1
|2
|85
|107
|3
|4
|155
|202
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|3
|61
|121
|3
|4
|196
|221
|FIU
|0
|2
|10
|103
|2
|4
|93
|221
|Charlotte
|0
|3
|68
|118
|1
|6
|175
|312
Ivy League
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Penn
|2
|0
|57
|31
|5
|0
|153
|73
|Princeton
|2
|0
|59
|25
|5
|0
|150
|58
|Harvard
|2
|0
|70
|56
|4
|1
|160
|132
|Yale
|2
|0
|62
|35
|4
|1
|139
|108
|Columbia
|0
|2
|20
|58
|3
|2
|128
|74
|Cornell
|0
|2
|42
|73
|3
|2
|123
|141
|Brown
|0
|2
|47
|70
|2
|3
|128
|166
|Dartmouth
|0
|2
|38
|47
|1
|4
|104
|112
Mid-American Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|3
|0
|112
|58
|4
|3
|213
|171
|Ohio
|2
|1
|112
|79
|4
|3
|232
|258
|Bowling Green
|2
|1
|55
|79
|3
|4
|177
|259
|Miami (Ohio)
|1
|2
|60
|65
|3
|4
|138
|168
|Kent St.
|1
|2
|86
|103
|2
|5
|194
|230
|Akron
|0
|3
|83
|114
|1
|6
|131
|273
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Toledo
|3
|0
|142
|80
|5
|2
|269
|184
|Ball St.
|2
|1
|91
|91
|4
|3
|180
|205
|E. Michigan
|1
|2
|86
|112
|4
|3
|199
|229
|Cent. Michigan
|1
|2
|61
|76
|2
|5
|184
|205
|N. Illinois
|1
|2
|109
|106
|2
|5
|229
|240
|W. Michigan
|1
|2
|74
|108
|2
|5
|150
|218
Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|NC Central
|1
|0
|59
|20
|5
|1
|250
|122
|Delaware St.
|1
|0
|28
|7
|4
|2
|133
|96
|Norfolk St.
|1
|1
|31
|49
|1
|6
|88
|260
|Morgan St.
|0
|2
|41
|83
|2
|4
|137
|190
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|130
|176
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|143
|171
Missouri Valley Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|S. Dakota St.
|4
|0
|113
|48
|6
|1
|185
|94
|S. Illinois
|4
|0
|121
|59
|5
|2
|212
|181
|N. Dakota St.
|3
|1
|113
|80
|5
|2
|240
|128
|North Dakota
|3
|1
|129
|122
|4
|2
|173
|184
|Illinois St.
|2
|1
|49
|50
|4
|2
|112
|116
|N. Iowa
|2
|2
|120
|83
|3
|4
|199
|182
|Youngstown St.
|1
|2
|92
|104
|3
|3
|172
|165
|Missouri St.
|0
|3
|66
|114
|2
|4
|155
|196
|Indiana St.
|0
|3
|82
|99
|1
|5
|113
|218
|South Dakota
|0
|3
|30
|74
|1
|5
|75
|153
|W. Illinois
|0
|3
|34
|116
|0
|6
|79
|237
Mountain West Conference
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|San Jose St.
|2
|1
|83
|40
|4
|2
|154
|87
|UNLV
|2
|2
|79
|126
|4
|3
|203
|194
|San Diego St.
|1
|1
|29
|49
|3
|3
|111
|143
|Fresno St.
|1
|1
|37
|50
|2
|4
|135
|156
|Hawaii
|1
|1
|45
|32
|2
|5
|132
|259
|Nevada
|0
|3
|50
|96
|2
|5
|152
|204
Mountain
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Boise St.
|3
|0
|106
|47
|4
|2
|163
|115
|Wyoming
|2
|1
|60
|61
|4
|3
|163
|184
|Utah St.
|2
|1
|75
|74
|3
|4
|139
|222
|Air Force
|2
|2
|131
|78
|5
|2
|233
|115
|Colorado St.
|1
|1
|30
|31
|1
|5
|73
|195
|New Mexico
|0
|3
|48
|89
|2
|5
|125
|158
Northeast Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Merrimack
|3
|0
|106
|61
|5
|2
|215
|150
|Sacred Heart
|2
|0
|54
|37
|4
|2
|132
|112
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|3
|0
|123
|27
|4
|2
|212
|114
|Stonehill
|1
|1
|51
|60
|3
|1
|160
|90
|Duquesne
|0
|2
|41
|52
|1
|5
|110
|168
|CCSU
|0
|2
|23
|53
|0
|6
|78
|223
|LIU Brooklyn
|0
|2
|30
|81
|0
|6
|90
|250
|Wagner
|0
|2
|24
|81
|0
|6
|69
|282
Ohio Valley Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SE Missouri
|2
|0
|83
|48
|5
|1
|204
|164
|UT Martin
|3
|0
|146
|70
|4
|2
|225
|160
|Tennessee St.
|1
|0
|30
|14
|2
|4
|136
|160
|E. Illinois
|1
|1
|69
|58
|2
|4
|158
|192
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|1
|2
|91
|139
|4
|2
|201
|211
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|3
|62
|109
|1
|5
|126
|223
|Murray St.
|0
|2
|37
|80
|0
|7
|81
|308
Pacific-12 Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UCLA
|3
|0
|127
|81
|6
|0
|249
|136
|Oregon
|3
|0
|138
|90
|5
|1
|252
|173
|Southern Cal
|4
|1
|172
|124
|6
|1
|283
|155
|Utah
|3
|1
|151
|113
|5
|2
|285
|156
|Oregon St.
|2
|2
|82
|96
|5
|2
|219
|173
|Washington
|2
|2
|159
|146
|5
|2
|295
|200
|California
|1
|2
|71
|79
|3
|3
|142
|130
|Arizona St.
|1
|2
|83
|114
|2
|4
|161
|181
|Colorado
|1
|2
|57
|101
|1
|5
|87
|229
|Washington St.
|1
|3
|93
|107
|4
|3
|172
|145
|Arizona
|1
|3
|135
|167
|3
|4
|221
|254
|Stanford
|0
|4
|104
|154
|2
|4
|161
|178
Patriot League
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Holy Cross
|2
|0
|92
|10
|6
|0
|228
|93
|Fordham
|2
|0
|99
|66
|6
|1
|344
|264
|Lafayette
|1
|0
|24
|14
|2
|4
|53
|113
|Lehigh
|1
|1
|49
|59
|1
|6
|111
|217
|Colgate
|0
|1
|10
|35
|1
|5
|103
|195
|Georgetown
|0
|2
|57
|80
|1
|5
|140
|238
|Bucknell
|0
|2
|14
|81
|0
|6
|50
|189
Pioneer League
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|3
|0
|91
|54
|5
|1
|179
|110
|Davidson
|3
|1
|131
|77
|5
|2
|241
|135
|Butler
|2
|1
|57
|56
|4
|2
|150
|137
|Dayton
|2
|1
|51
|52
|4
|2
|135
|124
|San Diego
|2
|1
|71
|41
|3
|3
|169
|112
|Valparaiso
|2
|1
|94
|68
|3
|3
|148
|148
|Stetson
|1
|1
|69
|71
|3
|2
|152
|138
|Marist
|2
|2
|106
|118
|2
|4
|121
|199
|Morehead St.
|1
|2
|66
|76
|2
|4
|141
|216
|Presbyterian
|0
|4
|58
|139
|1
|6
|100
|292
|Drake
|0
|4
|63
|105
|0
|7
|105
|220
Southeastern Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|4
|0
|171
|39
|7
|0
|292
|64
|Tennessee
|3
|0
|130
|95
|6
|0
|286
|138
|Kentucky
|2
|2
|86
|79
|5
|2
|185
|115
|South Carolina
|1
|2
|61
|106
|4
|2
|202
|150
|Florida
|1
|3
|108
|126
|4
|3
|220
|197
|Vanderbilt
|0
|3
|31
|162
|3
|4
|199
|276
|Missouri
|0
|3
|53
|67
|2
|4
|151
|148
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Mississippi
|3
|0
|122
|81
|7
|0
|286
|121
|Alabama
|3
|1
|177
|101
|6
|1
|315
|127
|LSU
|3
|1
|110
|108
|5
|2
|236
|149
|Mississippi St.
|2
|2
|115
|99
|5
|2
|248
|153
|Texas A&M
|1
|2
|67
|87
|3
|3
|129
|113
|Arkansas
|1
|3
|108
|142
|4
|3
|229
|228
|Auburn
|1
|3
|78
|125
|3
|4
|156
|198
Southern Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Mercer
|4
|0
|163
|46
|6
|1
|287
|115
|Chattanooga
|3
|0
|96
|29
|5
|1
|175
|94
|Samford
|3
|0
|97
|53
|5
|1
|157
|131
|Furman
|3
|1
|122
|98
|5
|2
|210
|152
|W. Carolina
|1
|3
|96
|148
|3
|4
|242
|242
|The Citadel
|1
|3
|46
|86
|1
|5
|56
|164
|Wofford
|1
|3
|52
|117
|1
|6
|81
|194
|ETSU
|1
|4
|124
|147
|3
|4
|213
|157
|VMI
|0
|3
|51
|123
|1
|5
|107
|209
Southland Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Texas A&M Commerce
|2
|0
|71
|43
|4
|2
|228
|106
|Northwestern St.
|3
|0
|108
|70
|3
|4
|166
|263
|Incarnate Word
|2
|1
|139
|78
|6
|1
|338
|176
|SE Louisiana
|1
|1
|69
|66
|3
|3
|203
|152
|Nicholls
|1
|1
|52
|53
|1
|6
|117
|279
|Houston Baptist
|1
|2
|64
|90
|2
|4
|130
|179
|McNeese St.
|0
|2
|35
|88
|1
|5
|113
|227
|Lamar
|0
|3
|78
|128
|0
|6
|122
|222
Southwestern Athletic Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jackson St.
|4
|0
|182
|30
|6
|0
|264
|57
|Florida A&M
|3
|1
|95
|107
|5
|2
|162
|190
|Alabama A&M
|2
|1
|97
|96
|2
|4
|117
|221
|Alabama St.
|2
|2
|67
|73
|4
|3
|118
|144
|Bethune-Cookman
|1
|2
|71
|102
|1
|5
|110
|246
|MVSU
|0
|4
|30
|137
|0
|7
|60
|235
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Southern U.
|3
|1
|125
|57
|4
|2
|228
|122
|Prairie View
|3
|1
|112
|97
|3
|3
|139
|149
|Alcorn St.
|2
|1
|85
|49
|3
|3
|142
|151
|Texas Southern
|2
|2
|84
|73
|2
|4
|135
|184
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|3
|41
|121
|2
|4
|172
|229
|Grambling St.
|0
|4
|80
|127
|1
|6
|154
|272
Sun Belt Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Old Dominion
|2
|0
|78
|47
|3
|3
|157
|157
|Coastal Carolina
|3
|1
|124
|124
|6
|1
|231
|205
|James Madison
|3
|1
|152
|106
|5
|1
|259
|120
|Georgia St.
|1
|1
|65
|74
|2
|4
|179
|200
|Georgia Southern
|1
|2
|108
|113
|4
|3
|267
|220
|Appalachian St.
|1
|2
|84
|96
|3
|3
|211
|173
|Marshall
|0
|2
|20
|39
|3
|3
|160
|104
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|South Alabama
|2
|0
|61
|51
|5
|1
|216
|128
|Troy
|3
|1
|88
|63
|5
|2
|170
|135
|Southern Miss.
|1
|1
|30
|46
|3
|3
|155
|139
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|1
|2
|57
|54
|3
|3
|151
|115
|Texas State
|1
|2
|63
|81
|3
|4
|159
|173
|Arkansas St.
|1
|3
|110
|119
|2
|5
|212
|211
|Louisiana-Monroe
|1
|3
|104
|131
|2
|5
|156
|253
Western Athletic Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Abilene Christian
|2
|0
|47
|28
|5
|2
|185
|137
|Sam Houston St.
|1
|0
|17
|16
|3
|2
|72
|91
|Tarleton St.
|1
|1
|66
|81
|4
|2
|196
|187
|Stephen F. Austin
|1
|1
|57
|41
|4
|3
|261
|200
|S. Utah
|1
|2
|89
|80
|3
|4
|185
|211
|Utah Tech
|0
|2
|27
|57
|1
|5
|144
|208
Major Independents
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Liberty
|6
|1
|208
|158
|BYU
|4
|3
|227
|212
|Notre Dame
|3
|3
|142
|132
|Uconn
|3
|5
|145
|233
|Army
|2
|4
|181
|182
|New Mexico St.
|2
|5
|105
|203
|Umass
|1
|6
|84
|224
