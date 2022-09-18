American Athletic Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Memphis
|1
|0
|37
|13
|2
|1
|104
|94
|Tulane
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|111
|20
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|125
|58
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|108
|52
|SMU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|120
|60
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|129
|92
|UCF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|110
|44
|Houston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|97
|116
|South Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|91
|101
|Temple
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|44
|60
|Navy
|0
|1
|13
|37
|0
|2
|20
|51
Atlantic Coast Conference
Atlantic
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Clemson
|1
|0
|41
|10
|3
|0
|124
|42
|Florida St.
|1
|0
|35
|31
|3
|0
|106
|61
|Syracuse
|1
|0
|31
|7
|3
|0
|111
|50
|NC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|103
|37
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|126
|71
|Boston College
|0
|1
|10
|27
|1
|2
|69
|66
|Louisville
|0
|2
|38
|66
|1
|2
|58
|80
Coastal
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Virginia Tech
|1
|0
|27
|10
|2
|1
|71
|37
|Duke
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|110
|43
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|154
|113
|Miami
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|109
|37
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|99
|78
|Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|53
|55
|Georgia Tech
|0
|1
|10
|41
|1
|2
|45
|100
Atlantic Sun Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|159
|41
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|128
|91
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|133
|116
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|48
|102
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|77
|75
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|90
Big 12 Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kansas
|1
|0
|55
|42
|3
|0
|159
|82
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|95
|27
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|127
|30
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|155
|68
|TCU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|97
|30
|Baylor
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|131
|43
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|84
|29
|Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|112
|50
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|110
|67
|West Virginia
|0
|1
|42
|55
|1
|2
|138
|100
Big Sky Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Montana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|120
|21
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|93
|54
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|120
|26
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|131
|98
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|50
|99
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|56
|100
|Idaho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|81
|73
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|37
|70
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|65
|93
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|78
|71
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|44
|121
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|73
Big South Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Campbell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|60
|96
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|107
|82
|Bryant
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|96
|117
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|58
|147
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|36
|120
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|34
|53
Big Ten Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Indiana
|1
|0
|23
|20
|3
|0
|91
|72
|Penn St.
|1
|0
|35
|31
|3
|0
|122
|53
|Maryland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|121
|58
|Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|166
|17
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|143
|43
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|104
|42
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|115
|52
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Northwestern
|1
|0
|31
|28
|1
|2
|78
|90
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|149
|17
|Illinois
|0
|1
|20
|23
|2
|1
|82
|32
|Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|41
|13
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|118
|24
|Purdue
|0
|1
|31
|35
|1
|2
|116
|67
|Nebraska
|0
|1
|28
|31
|1
|3
|122
|142
Colonial Athletic Association
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Delaware
|1
|0
|42
|21
|3
|0
|91
|37
|New Hampshire
|2
|0
|59
|44
|2
|1
|86
|89
|Rhode Island
|1
|1
|56
|56
|2
|1
|91
|77
|Hampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|90
|45
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|112
|52
|Elon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|87
|66
|Richmond
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|78
|61
|Towson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|50
|99
|Villanova
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|93
|87
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|1
|21
|31
|1
|2
|115
|89
|Albany (NY)
|0
|1
|23
|28
|0
|3
|78
|145
|Maine
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|35
|100
|Stony Brook
|0
|1
|14
|35
|0
|2
|17
|55
Conference USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|FAU
|1
|0
|43
|13
|2
|2
|137
|103
|North Texas
|1
|0
|31
|13
|2
|2
|127
|146
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|90
|69
|Rice
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|99
|97
|UAB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|108
|42
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|117
|77
|FIU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|50
|78
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|96
|117
|UTSA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|96
|116
|Charlotte
|0
|1
|13
|43
|1
|3
|100
|181
|UTEP
|0
|1
|13
|31
|1
|3
|56
|116
Ivy League
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|44
|38
|Columbia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|38
|3
|Cornell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|28
|22
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|35
|13
|Harvard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|28
|21
|Penn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|25
|14
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|39
|14
|Yale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|38
Mid-American Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Akron
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|36
|138
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|108
|135
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|86
|88
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|61
|89
|Ohio
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|61
|127
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|67
|106
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W. Michigan
|1
|0
|37
|30
|1
|2
|63
|99
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|93
|104
|Toledo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|113
|87
|Ball St.
|0
|1
|30
|37
|1
|2
|71
|96
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|109
|96
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|97
|103
Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|114
|40
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|78
|54
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|43
|65
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|52
|97
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|92
|96
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|17
|135
Missouri Valley Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|North Dakota
|1
|0
|29
|27
|2
|1
|73
|89
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|63
|66
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|89
|82
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|127
|48
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|72
|46
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|80
|61
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|31
|119
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|91
|122
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|45
|79
|N. Iowa
|0
|1
|27
|29
|0
|3
|65
|114
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|45
|121
Mountain West Conference
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UNLV
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|124
|68
|Nevada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|102
|108
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|37
|41
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|84
|87
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|65
|80
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|61
|182
Mountain
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Wyoming
|1
|0
|17
|14
|3
|1
|96
|99
|Boise St.
|1
|0
|31
|14
|2
|1
|78
|55
|Air Force
|0
|1
|14
|17
|2
|1
|103
|44
|New Mexico
|0
|1
|14
|31
|2
|1
|82
|41
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|38
|110
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|33
|123
Northeast Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sacred Heart
|1
|0
|14
|10
|1
|2
|23
|40
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|1
|0
|27
|7
|1
|2
|71
|68
|Stonehill
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|109
|30
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|83
|76
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|69
|116
|CCSU
|0
|1
|10
|14
|0
|3
|19
|112
|LIU Brooklyn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|31
|138
|Wagner
|0
|1
|7
|27
|0
|3
|45
|141
Ohio Valley Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|58
|23
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|86
|89
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|64
|114
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|79
|90
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|54
|107
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|128
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|38
|101
Pacific-12 Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Southern Cal
|1
|0
|41
|28
|3
|0
|152
|59
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|137
|77
|UCLA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|122
|55
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|136
|54
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|79
|38
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|86
|87
|California
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|71
|51
|Oregon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|114
|83
|Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|134
|43
|Stanford
|0
|1
|28
|41
|1
|1
|69
|51
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|78
|67
|Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|30
|128
Patriot League
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Lehigh
|1
|0
|21
|19
|1
|2
|44
|94
|Fordham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|148
|125
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|106
|62
|Colgate
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|45
|84
|Georgetown
|0
|1
|19
|21
|1
|2
|68
|78
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|27
|64
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|27
|79
Pioneer League
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Butler
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|93
|81
|Davidson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|110
|58
|Dayton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|84
|72
|Stetson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|83
|67
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|45
|50
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|75
|140
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|42
|153
|San Diego
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|98
|71
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|54
|80
|Drake
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|42
|115
|Marist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|81
Southeastern Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|1
|0
|48
|7
|3
|0
|130
|10
|Kentucky
|1
|0
|26
|16
|3
|0
|94
|29
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|156
|43
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|168
|114
|Florida
|0
|1
|16
|26
|2
|1
|76
|80
|Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|98
|81
|South Carolina
|0
|2
|37
|92
|1
|2
|72
|106
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Arkansas
|1
|0
|44
|30
|3
|0
|113
|81
|LSU
|1
|0
|31
|16
|2
|1
|119
|57
|Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|138
|26
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|129
|13
|Auburn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|78
|73
|Mississippi St.
|0
|1
|16
|31
|2
|1
|104
|71
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|62
|26
Southern Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Chattanooga
|1
|0
|31
|0
|3
|0
|110
|34
|Furman
|1
|0
|27
|14
|2
|1
|91
|49
|Mercer
|1
|0
|17
|0
|2
|1
|96
|55
|The Citadel
|1
|1
|20
|34
|1
|2
|30
|63
|Samford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|60
|78
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|146
|94
|ETSU
|0
|2
|31
|47
|1
|2
|75
|54
|VMI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|56
|86
|Wofford
|0
|1
|0
|31
|0
|3
|7
|84
Southland Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|150
|84
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|66
|55
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|86
|72
|Texas A&M Commerce
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|94
|60
|Lamar
|0
|1
|14
|28
|0
|3
|44
|94
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|46
|122
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|30
|125
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|31
|158
Southwestern Athletic Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jackson St.
|2
|0
|125
|27
|3
|0
|141
|30
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|51
|71
|Florida A&M
|0
|1
|3
|59
|1
|2
|50
|128
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|20
|125
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|103
|MVSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|30
|98
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Prairie View
|1
|0
|40
|23
|1
|2
|67
|75
|Texas Southern
|1
|1
|47
|40
|1
|2
|74
|99
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|131
|108
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|57
|102
|Grambling St.
|0
|1
|24
|66
|1
|2
|74
|145
|Southern U.
|0
|1
|0
|24
|1
|2
|103
|89
Sun Belt Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Appalachian St.
|1
|0
|32
|28
|2
|1
|110
|105
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|107
|81
|James Madison
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|107
|14
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|125
|84
|Marshall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|112
|58
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|55
|72
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|83
|112
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|94
|61
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|117
|63
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|102
|92
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|52
|122
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|98
|69
|Texas State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|62
|92
|Troy
|0
|1
|28
|32
|1
|2
|76
|77
Western Athletic Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Abilene Christian
|1
|0
|28
|14
|2
|1
|66
|61
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|68
|96
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|87
|78
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|30
|58
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|65
|121
|Utah Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|103
|110
Major Independents
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|BYU
|2
|1
|96
|82
|Liberty
|2
|1
|86
|78
|Army
|1
|2
|115
|89
|Notre Dame
|1
|2
|55
|64
|Umass
|1
|2
|40
|100
|Uconn
|1
|3
|62
|141
|New Mexico St.
|0
|4
|32
|147
