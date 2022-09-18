American Athletic Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Memphis1037132110494
Tulane00003011120
Cincinnati00002112558
East Carolina00002110852
SMU00002112060
Tulsa00002112992
UCF00002111044
Houston00001297116
South Florida00001291101
Temple0000124460
Navy011337022051

Atlantic Coast Conference

Atlantic

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Clemson1041103012442
Florida St.1035313010661
Syracuse103173011150
NC State00003010337
Wake Forest00003012671
Boston College011027126966
Louisville023866125880

Coastal

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Virginia Tech102710217137
Duke00003011043
North Carolina000030154113
Miami00002110937
Pittsburgh0000219978
Virginia0000215355
Georgia Tech0110411245100

Atlantic Sun Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Austin Peay00003115941
Jacksonville St.00003112891
E. Kentucky000021133116
Cent. Arkansas00001248102
North Alabama0000127775
Kennesaw St.0000022790

Big 12 Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Kansas1055423015982
Iowa St.0000309527
Oklahoma00003012730
Oklahoma St.00003015568
TCU0000209730
Baylor00002113143
Kansas St.0000218429
Texas00002111250
Texas Tech00002111067
West Virginia01425512138100

Big Sky Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Montana00003012021
Sacramento St.0000209354
Weber St.00003012026
Montana St.00002113198
E. Washington0000115099
Cal Poly00001256100
Idaho0000128173
N. Arizona0000123770
N. Colorado0000126593
UC Davis0000127871
Idaho St.00000344121
Portland St.0000022373

Big South Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Campbell0000126096
Gardner-Webb00001210782
Bryant00000396117
Charleston Southern00000358147
NC A&T00000336120
Robert Morris0000023453

Big Ten Conference

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Indiana102320309172
Penn St.1035313012253
Maryland00003012158
Michigan00003016617
Ohio St.00003014343
Rutgers00003010442
Michigan St.00002111552

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Northwestern103128127890
Minnesota00003014917
Illinois012023218232
Iowa0000214113
Wisconsin00002111824
Purdue0131351211667
Nebraska01283113122142

Colonial Athletic Association

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Delaware104221309137
New Hampshire205944218689
Rhode Island115656219177
Hampton0000309045
William & Mary00003011252
Elon0000218766
Richmond0000217861
Towson0000215099
Villanova0000219387
Monmouth (NJ)0121311211589
Albany (NY)0123280378145
Maine00000335100
Stony Brook011435021755

Conference USA

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
FAU10431322137103
North Texas10311322127146
Middle Tennessee0000219069
Rice0000219997
UAB00002110842
W. Kentucky00002111777
FIU0000115078
Louisiana Tech00001296117
UTSA00001296116
Charlotte01134313100181
UTEP0113311356116

Ivy League

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Brown0000104438
Columbia000010383
Cornell0000102822
Dartmouth0000103513
Harvard0000102821
Penn0000102514
Princeton0000103914
Yale0000011438

Mid-American Conference

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Akron00001236138
Bowling Green000012108135
Kent St.0000128688
Miami (Ohio)0000126189
Ohio00001261127
Buffalo00000367106

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
W. Michigan103730126399
E. Michigan00002193104
Toledo00002111387
Ball St.013037127196
Cent. Michigan00001210996
N. Illinois00001297103

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
NC Central00003011440
Delaware St.0000217854
SC State0000114365
Morgan St.0000125297
Howard0000139296
Norfolk St.00000317135

Missouri Valley Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
North Dakota102927217389
Illinois St.0000216366
Missouri St.0000218982
N. Dakota St.00002112748
S. Dakota St.0000217246
Youngstown St.0000218061
Indiana St.00001231119
S. Illinois00001291122
South Dakota0000124579
N. Iowa0127290365114
W. Illinois00000345121

Mountain West Conference

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
UNLV00002112468
Nevada000022102108
San Jose St.0000113741
Fresno St.0000128487
San Diego St.0000126580
Hawaii00001361182

Mountain

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Wyoming101714319699
Boise St.103114217855
Air Force0114172110344
New Mexico011431218241
Utah St.00001238110
Colorado St.00000333123

Northeast Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Sacred Heart101410122340
St. Francis (Pa.)10277127168
Stonehill00002010930
Merrimack0000128376
Duquesne00001369116
CCSU0110140319112
LIU Brooklyn00000331138
Wagner017270345141

Ohio Valley Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Lindenwood (Mo.)0000205823
SE Missouri0000218689
Tennessee Tech00001264114
UT Martin0000127990
E. Illinois00000354107
Murray St.00000313128
Tennessee St.00000338101

Pacific-12 Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Southern Cal1041283015259
Oregon St.00003013777
UCLA00003012255
Washington00003013654
Washington St.0000307938
Arizona0000218687
California0000217151
Oregon00002111483
Utah00002113443
Stanford012841116951
Arizona St.0000127867
Colorado00000330128

Patriot League

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Lehigh102119124494
Fordham000030148125
Holy Cross00003010662
Colgate0000124584
Georgetown011921126878
Lafayette0000122764
Bucknell0000032779

Pioneer League

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Butler0000219381
Davidson00002111058
Dayton0000218472
Stetson0000218367
St. Thomas (Minn.)0000114550
Morehead St.00001275140
Presbyterian00001242153
San Diego0000129871
Valparaiso0000125480
Drake00000342115
Marist0000021581

Southeastern Conference

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Georgia104873013010
Kentucky102616309429
Tennessee00003015643
Vanderbilt000031168114
Florida011626217680
Missouri0000219881
South Carolina0237921272106

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Arkansas1044303011381
LSU1031162111957
Alabama00003013826
Mississippi00003012913
Auburn0000217873
Mississippi St.0116312110471
Texas A&M0000216226

Southern Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Chattanooga103103011034
Furman102714219149
Mercer10170219655
The Citadel112034123063
Samford0000216078
W. Carolina00002114694
ETSU023147127554
VMI0000125686
Wofford0103103784

Southland Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Incarnate Word00003015084
Houston Baptist0000116655
SE Louisiana0000128672
Texas A&M Commerce0000129460
Lamar011428034494
McNeese St.00000346122
Nicholls00000330125
Northwestern St.00000331158

Southwestern Athletic Conference

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Jackson St.20125273014130
Alabama St.0000215171
Florida A&M013591250128
Alabama A&M00000320125
Bethune-Cookman00000222103
MVSU0000033098

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Prairie View104023126775
Texas Southern114740127499
Ark.-Pine Bluff000021131108
Alcorn St.00001257102
Grambling St.0124661274145
Southern U.010241210389

Sun Belt Conference

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Appalachian St.10322821110105
Coastal Carolina00003010781
James Madison00002010714
Georgia Southern00002112584
Marshall00002111258
Old Dominion0000125572
Georgia St.00000383112

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Louisiana-Lafayette0000219461
South Alabama00002111763
Arkansas St.00001210292
Louisiana-Monroe00001252122
Southern Miss.0000129869
Texas State0000126292
Troy012832127677

Western Athletic Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Abilene Christian102814216661
S. Utah0000216896
Tarleton St.0000218778
Sam Houston St.0000123058
Stephen F. Austin00001265121
Utah Tech000012103110

Major Independents

WLPFPA
BYU219682
Liberty218678
Army1211589
Notre Dame125564
Umass1240100
Uconn1362141
New Mexico St.0432147

