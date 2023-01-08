American Athletic Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Tulane71278191122504311
Cincinnati6220316294380268
UCF6228220295460331
Houston5331525985469418
SMU5330731476484440
East Carolina4423524885423353
Navy4419721048263292
Memphis3525121376459338
Tulsa3521127057367397
Temple1719129139263351
South Florida08242352111336494

Atlantic Coast Conference

Atlantic

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Clemson80285153113465292
Florida St.53269151103469268
Louisville4421818985350249
NC State4416018685316249
Syracuse4417718876360300
Wake Forest3527127085469368
Boston College2615126839213364

Coastal

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
North Carolina6225920695482431
Duke5326019694427287
Pittsburgh5322617994407316
Georgia Tech4414721857206341
Miami3514323957283321
Virginia1611718537170240
Virginia Tech1613519038212272

Atlantic Sun Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Jacksonville St.5020410992398252
Austin Peay3213615874347250
E. Kentucky3218017875434422
Cent. Arkansas3219515556353351
Kennesaw St.1414419656302385
North Alabama05182245110314457

Big 12 Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
TCU90357230131575370
Kansas St.72317204104452306
Texas6331620485448281
Texas Tech5429328785445379
Oklahoma St.4522628476398376
Baylor4527227667418349
Kansas3627133967463461
Oklahoma3626832567427390
West Virginia3623834057367395
Iowa St.1814721648242243

Big Sky Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Sacramento St.80323176121558337
Montana St.80364204122601373
Weber St.62274175103457265
Idaho6230818775431305
UC Davis5331716865395239
Montana4429018385470277
Portland St.3521132847282407
E. Washington2620431538271466
N. Arizona2620825238245322
N. Colorado2616431938229412
Cal Poly1718536729241467
Idaho St.17107281110151402

Big South Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Gardner-Webb5020410676418377
NC A&T4114411374315291
Campbell2318516856341311
Bryant2315413947366331
Charleston Southern2311012628207327
Robert Morris0551196011109377

Big Ten Conference

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Michigan90312135131566225
Ohio St.81391188112575273
Penn St.72310180112465237
Maryland4522923185366301
Michigan St.3617827757293329
Indiana2718731048279407
Rutgers1810530948209351

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Purdue6323021986372383
Minnesota5419014394367180
Illinois5421213885315166
Iowa5416816085230173
Wisconsin4520022276342263
Nebraska3617722048271331
Northwestern18104261111165340

Colonial Athletic Association

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
William & Mary71262172112435293
New Hampshire7126720394386369
Richmond6225716294407261
Elon6221615984309256
Rhode Island5324021774337293
Delaware4421715585366237
Towson4418520765235306
Villanova4419622665289313
Monmouth (NJ)3527131256400377
Albany (NY)2622623238326375
Maine2622124729256347
Hampton1713025347220298
Stony Brook1712526829166355

Conference USA

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
UTSA80307178113515363
W. Kentucky6230515395510328
North Texas6228418477473444
Middle Tennessee4421523785375360
UAB4424919876391301
FAU4423720157357319
UTEP3522322957293324
Rice3517827558328444
FIU2614132948224447
Charlotte2618627939293473
Louisiana Tech2623830039348455

Ivy League

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Yale6122812282305195
Penn5217015582266197
Princeton5218710282278135
Harvard4317916064269236
Columbia3415719264265208
Cornell2513521555216283
Dartmouth2513514037201205
Brown1615025537231351

Mid-American Conference

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Ohio71288173104445396
Buffalo5324721376371347
Bowling Green5316421967305423
Miami (Ohio)4416516767263294
Kent St.4423322157341348
Akron17213243210261402

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
E. Michigan5323322694387370
Toledo5327322195438351
W. Michigan4415217957228289
Ball St.3519020957279323
Cent. Michigan3517420948297338
N. Illinois2620725939327393

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
NC Central41209102102463258
Howard4116810856311279
Delaware St.2310013156212254
Morgan St.2312513947250308
Norfolk St.2310818429189444
SC State1411616238246338

Missouri Valley Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
S. Dakota St.80273125131468216
N. Dakota St.71256143122494258
Youngstown St.5323421874314279
North Dakota5325523975364370
N. Iowa5328418465363283
Illinois St.4412715865190224
S. Illinois4422017256311294
Missouri St.3521221856301300
South Dakota2613424238179321
Indiana St.1714524129176360
W. Illinois08105305011150426

Mountain West Conference

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Fresno St.71273144104428272
San Jose St.5323117675329264
San Diego St.5317414876279267
UNLV3517123057316342
Hawaii26170224310257451
Nevada08124263210226371

Mountain

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Boise St.80277114104413273
Air Force53217115103362174
Wyoming5314615876276311
Utah St.5321521967289405
Colorado St.3511515939158323
New Mexico0880243210157312

Northeast Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
St. Francis (Pa.)702879193431258
Merrimack6119716283306251
LIU Brooklyn4320624847266417
Sacred Heart3419321256271287
Duquesne3420118747270303
Stonehill2516617745275207
CCSU2513615329191323
Wagner16106262110151463

Ohio Valley Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
SE Missouri502087793427271
UT Martin5020010474382331
Lindenwood (Mo.)2315819273395322
Tennessee St.237311247201272
Tennessee Tech2311716047266356
Murray St.149616829167405
E. Illinois1514118029245343

Pacific-12 Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Southern Cal81361258113579409
Washington72353262112516336
Oregon72362246103504356
Utah72339198104541300
Oregon St.63252180103419260
UCLA6335328594510377
Washington St.4525423176339298
Arizona3628435157370438
California2721628348287334
Arizona St.2723531039313377
Stanford1817332739256386
Colorado18155406111185534

Patriot League

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Holy Cross60258107121486280
Fordham5130718493594434
Lafayette3311014047139239
Bucknell248119138141312
Colgate2414417538237335
Lehigh2412716729189325
Georgetown1514220529249401

Pioneer League

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
St. Thomas (Minn.)80270133101358189
Dayton6222917583313247
Davidson6227319384383292
Butler5320716374300244
San Diego4318113955279210
Valparaiso4421021657267361
Marist4420822247236327
Drake3515219438194309
Stetson2519621846279285
Morehead St.1717826629253406
Presbyterian08131316110173469

Southeastern Conference

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Georgia8030197140551207
Tennessee62347215112599296
South Carolina4420825685418375
Kentucky3514018076265250
Florida3523122967384375
Missouri3516320567323327
Vanderbilt2612731857295432

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Alabama62317190112534236
LSU62223207104483315
Mississippi St.4420322994411300
Mississippi4424625085435332
Arkansas3522823876423398
Auburn2617826457297354
Texas A&M2619122557273254

Southern Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Samford80309184112426331
Furman71273162103430263
Chattanooga5324116274320227
Mercer5329617474420243
W. Carolina4420525765351351
The Citadel3513019847206276
Wofford3519127338220350
ETSU1722727038323336
VMI08121313110177399

Southland Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Incarnate Word51313112122721346
SE Louisiana5120714894459338
Northwestern St.4216317347237417
Texas A&M Commerce3313313456304219
Nicholls3313816238203388
McNeese St.2414218647249340
Houston Christian159721529198405
Lamar15153216110232415

Southwestern Athletic Conference

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Jackson St.8030970121490176
Florida A&M7121416392281246
Alabama St.4415615265207223
Alabama A&M4420522847225353
Bethune-Cookman2622029029259434
MVSU2612923629159334

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Southern U.5320214675380261
Prairie View5324821965329292
Alcorn St.4417117256228274
Texas Southern4419317256281285
Grambling St.2617521838249363
Ark.-Pine Bluff1713128738262395

Sun Belt Conference

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
James Madison6229018283407230
Coastal Carolina6221623594378414
Marshall5315012994318208
Appalachian St.3525024166419321
Georgia Southern3524528167425411
Georgia St.3524624848360374
Old Dominion2615520939234319

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Troy71203121122358240
South Alabama71228156103406277
Southern Miss.4416618976329306
Louisiana-Lafayette4421316467340297
Louisiana-Monroe3519224348268413
Texas State2615722448253316
Arkansas St.1716325239300377

Western Athletic Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Abilene Christian4114110374310246
Sam Houston St.3211011254165187
Stephen F. Austin3216614765377340
S. Utah2314412856331307
Utah Tech2312114747312386
Tarleton St.1413818365341306

Major Independents

WLPFPA
Notre Dame94413299
BYU85407383
Liberty85358320
New Mexico St.76331311
Army66343270
Uconn67252341
Umass111150373

