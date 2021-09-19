American Athletic Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|129
|45
|Memphis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|128
|96
|SMU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|130
|58
|Houston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|110
|45
|UCF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|134
|87
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|78
|91
|South Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|58
|104
|Temple
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|62
|113
|Tulane
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|125
|121
|Navy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|72
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|60
|88
Atlantic Coast Conference
Atlantic
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Wake Forest
|1
|0
|35
|14
|3
|0
|118
|40
|Clemson
|1
|0
|14
|8
|2
|1
|66
|21
|Boston College
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|124
|31
|Louisville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|96
|81
|NC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|100
|31
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|98
|50
|Florida St.
|0
|1
|14
|35
|0
|3
|69
|96
Coastal
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Virginia Tech
|1
|0
|17
|10
|2
|1
|73
|51
|North Carolina
|1
|1
|69
|56
|2
|1
|128
|73
|Duke
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|103
|71
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|133
|85
|Virginia
|0
|1
|39
|59
|2
|1
|124
|73
|Georgia Tech
|0
|1
|8
|14
|1
|2
|74
|53
|Miami
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|55
|105
Big 12 Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Baylor
|1
|0
|45
|7
|3
|0
|140
|34
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|93
|47
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|139
|51
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|72
|59
|TCU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|79
|35
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|120
|64
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|81
|40
|Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|117
|58
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|117
|51
|Kansas
|0
|1
|7
|45
|1
|2
|46
|108
Big Sky Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|160
|103
|Montana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|55
|14
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|132
|51
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|113
|36
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|52
|128
|Idaho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|82
|98
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|44
|95
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|62
|65
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|80
|100
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|68
|121
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|65
|83
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|82
|80
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|84
Big South Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Monmouth (NJ)
|1
|0
|41
|14
|2
|1
|82
|87
|Hampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|97
|107
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|83
|80
|Charleston Southern
|0
|1
|14
|41
|1
|1
|52
|62
|Campbell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|102
|72
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|91
|68
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|35
|74
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|52
|96
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|45
Big Ten Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Maryland
|1
|0
|20
|17
|3
|0
|112
|41
|Michigan St.
|1
|0
|38
|21
|3
|0
|118
|52
|Penn St.
|1
|0
|16
|10
|3
|0
|88
|43
|Ohio St.
|1
|0
|45
|31
|2
|1
|114
|86
|Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|141
|34
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|123
|34
|Indiana
|0
|1
|6
|34
|1
|2
|86
|86
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Iowa
|1
|0
|34
|6
|3
|0
|91
|30
|Illinois
|1
|1
|47
|42
|1
|3
|91
|121
|Minnesota
|0
|1
|31
|45
|2
|1
|92
|71
|Purdue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|92
|48
|Nebraska
|0
|1
|22
|30
|2
|2
|118
|63
|Wisconsin
|0
|1
|10
|16
|1
|1
|44
|23
|Northwestern
|0
|1
|21
|38
|1
|2
|68
|74
Colonial Athletic Association
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|James Madison
|1
|0
|55
|7
|3
|0
|160
|41
|New Hampshire
|2
|0
|53
|35
|3
|0
|72
|48
|Rhode Island
|1
|0
|16
|14
|3
|0
|106
|59
|Villanova
|1
|0
|34
|27
|3
|0
|136
|33
|Delaware
|1
|0
|34
|24
|2
|1
|74
|79
|Richmond
|0
|1
|27
|34
|2
|1
|96
|51
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|51
|53
|Elon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|56
|91
|Maine
|0
|2
|31
|89
|1
|2
|62
|115
|Stony Brook
|0
|1
|21
|27
|1
|2
|52
|78
|Towson
|0
|1
|14
|26
|1
|2
|52
|61
|Albany (NY)
|0
|1
|14
|16
|0
|3
|44
|106
Conference USA
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|78
|58
|FAU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|97
|55
|Marshall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|131
|59
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|94
|59
|FIU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|86
|87
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|1
|13
|27
|1
|2
|77
|77
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|74
|94
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UTSA
|1
|0
|27
|13
|3
|0
|118
|43
|UAB
|1
|0
|40
|6
|2
|1
|78
|62
|UTEP
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|81
|85
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|116
|116
|North Texas
|0
|1
|6
|40
|1
|2
|62
|89
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|53
|52
|Rice
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|24
|140
Ivy League
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Columbia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|37
|14
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|28
|18
|Harvard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|44
|9
|Penn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|30
|6
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|32
|0
|Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|45
|Cornell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|31
|Yale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|20
Mid-American Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Akron
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|69
|119
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|52
|70
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|97
|63
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|77
|81
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|82
|87
|Ohio
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|49
|106
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|84
|77
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|86
|88
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|56
|110
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|90
|83
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|75
|134
|Toledo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|84
|64
Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|53
|71
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|52
|82
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|89
|116
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|46
|148
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|27
|121
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|79
|134
Missouri Valley Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|127
|13
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|94
|30
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|80
|59
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|55
|66
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|88
|35
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|97
|62
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|125
|55
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|96
|38
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|59
|57
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|58
|83
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|84
|135
Mountain West Conference
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|99
|55
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|172
|78
|Nevada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|88
|65
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|52
|44
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|86
|124
|UNLV
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|46
|120
Mountain
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Utah St.
|1
|0
|49
|45
|3
|0
|123
|92
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|114
|71
|Air Force
|0
|1
|45
|49
|2
|1
|103
|66
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|61
|76
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|105
|70
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|66
|72
Northeast Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bryant
|1
|0
|17
|6
|1
|2
|52
|86
|CCSU
|1
|0
|21
|19
|1
|2
|52
|103
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|1
|0
|39
|24
|1
|2
|64
|86
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|116
|75
|Sacred Heart
|0
|1
|6
|17
|2
|1
|48
|24
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|71
|LIU Brooklyn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|17
|156
|Wagner
|0
|2
|43
|60
|0
|3
|50
|129
Ohio Valley Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|106
|109
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|89
|96
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|52
|69
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|67
|61
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|55
|120
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|63
|158
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|134
Pacific-12 Conference
North
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Stanford
|1
|0
|42
|28
|2
|1
|90
|75
|Oregon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|114
|59
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|108
|57
|California
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|91
|86
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|69
|47
|Washington St.
|0
|1
|14
|45
|1
|2
|81
|95
South
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Southern Cal
|1
|1
|73
|56
|2
|1
|103
|63
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|95
|51
|UCLA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|119
|77
|Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|42
|47
|Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|88
|76
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|49
|83
Patriot League
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|79
|80
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|29
|58
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|9
|106
|Colgate
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|10
|102
|Fordham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|44
|123
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|30
|78
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6
|110
Pioneer League
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Stetson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|103
|30
|Butler
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|133
|97
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|152
|118
|Davidson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|52
|71
|Dayton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|65
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|53
|Drake
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|52
|86
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|107
|136
|Marist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|37
|San Diego
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|34
|133
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|28
|120
Southeastern Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|1
|0
|40
|13
|3
|0
|106
|23
|Kentucky
|1
|0
|35
|28
|3
|0
|108
|61
|Florida
|0
|1
|29
|31
|2
|1
|106
|65
|Missouri
|0
|1
|28
|35
|2
|1
|121
|87
|South Carolina
|0
|1
|13
|40
|2
|1
|79
|57
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|128
|47
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|50
|85
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|1
|0
|31
|29
|3
|0
|123
|56
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|123
|48
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|158
|62
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|85
|17
|Auburn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|142
|38
|LSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|110
|66
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|88
|75
Southern Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Samford
|1
|0
|42
|37
|2
|1
|121
|84
|ETSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|106
|23
|Furman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|62
|63
|VMI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|86
|105
|Mercer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|83
|48
|Wofford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|34
|53
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|63
|58
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|80
|103
|W. Carolina
|0
|1
|37
|42
|0
|3
|65
|149
Southland Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|123
|87
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|147
|83
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|74
|100
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|57
|109
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|41
|69
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|34
|92
Southwestern Athletic Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama A&M
|1
|0
|30
|27
|2
|0
|72
|68
|Jackson St.
|1
|0
|7
|6
|2
|1
|52
|34
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|75
|Florida A&M
|0
|1
|6
|7
|1
|2
|57
|52
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|1
|27
|30
|0
|3
|69
|131
|MVSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|93
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Prairie View
|1
|0
|40
|17
|2
|1
|86
|84
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|57
|61
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|48
|61
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|16
|92
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|68
|110
|Texas Southern
|0
|1
|17
|40
|0
|2
|24
|106
Sun Belt Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|129
|61
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|100
|54
|Troy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|89
|33
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|46
|108
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|47
|111
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|81
|47
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|94
|76
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|52
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|93
|128
|Texas State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|77
|88
Western Athletic Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Stephen F. Austin
|1
|0
|20
|10
|2
|1
|100
|51
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|94
|30
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|105
|72
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|47
|72
|Lamar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|64
|67
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|100
|106
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|55
|81
|Tarleton St.
|0
|1
|10
|20
|1
|2
|99
|67
|Dixie St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|37
|120
Major Independents
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Army
|3
|0
|133
|66
|BYU
|3
|0
|77
|50
|Liberty
|3
|0
|114
|37
|Notre Dame
|3
|0
|100
|80
|New Mexico St.
|1
|3
|81
|127
|Uconn
|0
|4
|49
|184
|Umass
|0
|3
|63
|138