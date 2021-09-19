American Athletic Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Cincinnati00003012945
Memphis00003012896
SMU00003013058
Houston00002111045
UCF00002113487
East Carolina0000127891
South Florida00001258104
Temple00001262113
Tulane000012125121
Navy0000021072
Tulsa0000036088

Atlantic Coast Conference

Atlantic

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Wake Forest1035143011840
Clemson10148216621
Boston College00003012431
Louisville0000219681
NC State00002110031
Syracuse0000219850
Florida St.011435036996

Coastal

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Virginia Tech101710217351
North Carolina1169562112873
Duke00002110371
Pittsburgh00002113385
Virginia0139592112473
Georgia Tech01814127453
Miami00001255105

Big 12 Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Baylor104573014034
Kansas St.0000309347
Oklahoma00003013951
Oklahoma St.0000307259
TCU0000207935
Texas Tech00003012064
Iowa St.0000218140
Texas00002111758
West Virginia00002111751
Kansas017451246108

Big Sky Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
E. Washington000030160103
Montana0000205514
UC Davis00003013251
Montana St.00002111336
Cal Poly00001252128
Idaho0000128298
N. Arizona0000124495
N. Colorado0000126265
Portland St.00001280100
S. Utah00001268121
Sacramento St.0000126583
Weber St.0000128280
Idaho St.0000022484

Big South Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Monmouth (NJ)104114218287
Hampton00002197107
Kennesaw St.0000218380
Charleston Southern011441115262
Campbell00001210272
Gardner-Webb0000129168
NC A&T0000023574
North Alabama0000035296
Robert Morris000001045

Big Ten Conference

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Maryland1020173011241
Michigan St.1038213011852
Penn St.101610308843
Ohio St.1045312111486
Michigan00003014134
Rutgers00003012334
Indiana01634128686

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Iowa10346309130
Illinois1147421391121
Minnesota013145219271
Purdue0000219248
Nebraska0122302211863
Wisconsin011016114423
Northwestern012138126874

Colonial Athletic Association

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
James Madison105573016041
New Hampshire205335307248
Rhode Island1016143010659
Villanova1034273013633
Delaware103424217479
Richmond012734219651
William & Mary0000215153
Elon0000125691
Maine0231891262115
Stony Brook012127125278
Towson011426125261
Albany (NY)0114160344106

Conference USA

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Charlotte0000217858
FAU0000219755
Marshall00002113159
W. Kentucky0000119459
FIU0000128687
Middle Tennessee011327127777
Old Dominion0000127494

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
UTSA1027133011843
UAB10406217862
UTEP0000218185
Louisiana Tech000012116116
North Texas01640126289
Southern Miss.0000125352
Rice00000324140

Ivy League

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Columbia0000103714
Dartmouth0000102818
Harvard000010449
Penn000010306
Princeton000010320
Brown0000012445
Cornell0000012131
Yale0000011720

Mid-American Conference

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Akron00001269119
Bowling Green0000125270
Buffalo0000129763
Kent St.0000127781
Miami (Ohio)0000128287
Ohio00000349106

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
E. Michigan0000218477
W. Michigan0000218688
Ball St.00001256110
Cent. Michigan0000129083
N. Illinois00001275134
Toledo0000128464

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
NC Central0000215371
Delaware St.0000125282
Norfolk St.00001289116
Howard00000346148
Morgan St.00000327121
SC State00000379134

Missouri Valley Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
N. Dakota St.00003012713
S. Dakota St.0000209430
Illinois St.0000218059
Indiana St.0000215566
N. Iowa0000218835
North Dakota0000219762
S. Illinois00002112555
South Dakota0000219638
Missouri St.0000115957
Youngstown St.0000115883
W. Illinois00000384135

Mountain West Conference

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
San Diego St.0000309955
Fresno St.00003117278
Nevada0000218865
San Jose St.0000115244
Hawaii00001286124
UNLV00000346120

Mountain

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Utah St.1049453012392
Wyoming00003011471
Air Force0145492110366
New Mexico0000216176
Boise St.00001210570
Colorado St.0000126672

Northeast Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Bryant10176125286
CCSU1021191252103
St. Francis (Pa.)103924126486
Merrimack00002111675
Sacred Heart01617214824
Duquesne0000113171
LIU Brooklyn00000317156
Wagner0243600350129

Ohio Valley Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Austin Peay000021106109
UT Martin0000218996
Murray St.0000125269
Tennessee St.0000126761
E. Illinois00000455120
SE Missouri00000363158
Tennessee Tech00000314134

Pacific-12 Conference

North

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Stanford104228219075
Oregon00003011459
Oregon St.00002110857
California0000129186
Washington0000126947
Washington St.011445128195

South

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Southern Cal1173562110363
Arizona St.0000219551
UCLA00002111977
Colorado0000124247
Utah0000128876
Arizona0000034983

Patriot League

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Holy Cross0000217980
Georgetown0000112958
Bucknell0000039106
Colgate00000310102
Fordham00000344123
Lafayette0000033078
Lehigh0000036110

Pioneer League

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Stetson00002010330
Butler00002113397
Presbyterian000021152118
Davidson0000115271
Dayton0000112065
St. Thomas (Minn.)0000111553
Drake0000125286
Morehead St.000012107136
Marist0000011437
San Diego00000334133
Valparaiso00000328120

Southeastern Conference

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Georgia1040133010623
Kentucky1035283010861
Florida0129312110665
Missouri0128352112187
South Carolina011340217957
Tennessee00002112847
Vanderbilt0000125085

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Alabama1031293012356
Arkansas00003012348
Mississippi00003015862
Texas A&M0000308517
Auburn00002114238
LSU00002111066
Mississippi St.0000218875

Southern Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Samford1042372112184
ETSU00003010623
Furman0000216263
VMI00002186105
Mercer0000118348
Wofford0000113453
Chattanooga0000126358
The Citadel00001280103
W. Carolina0137420365149

Southland Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Incarnate Word00002112387
SE Louisiana00002114783
McNeese St.00001274100
Houston Baptist00000357109
Nicholls0000024169
Northwestern St.0000033492

Southwestern Athletic Conference

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Alabama A&M103027207268
Jackson St.1076215234
Alabama St.0000111475
Florida A&M0167125752
Bethune-Cookman0127300369131
MVSU0000021393

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Prairie View104017218684
Ark.-Pine Bluff0000115761
Alcorn St.0000124861
Grambling St.0000121692
Southern U.00001268110
Texas Southern0117400224106

Sun Belt Conference

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Coastal Carolina00003012961
Appalachian St.00002110054
Troy0000218933
Georgia Southern00001246108
Georgia St.00001247111

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
South Alabama0000308147
Louisiana-Lafayette0000219476
Louisiana-Monroe0000112252
Arkansas St.00001293128
Texas State0000127788

Western Athletic Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Stephen F. Austin1020102110051
Sam Houston St.0000209430
Abilene Christian00002110572
Jacksonville St.0000214772
Lamar0000216467
Cent. Arkansas000012100106
E. Kentucky0000125581
Tarleton St.011020129967
Dixie St.00000337120

Major Independents

WLPFPA
Army3013366
BYU307750
Liberty3011437
Notre Dame3010080
New Mexico St.1381127
Uconn0449184
Umass0363138

