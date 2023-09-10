American Athletic Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Memphis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|93
|17
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|44
|41
|FAU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|52
|37
|Navy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|42
|Rice
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|53
|78
|SMU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|49
|42
|South Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|62
|65
|Temple
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|57
|Tulane
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|57
|54
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|52
|50
|UAB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|70
|55
|UTSA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|34
|30
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|61
|North Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|60
|104
Atlantic Coast Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Duke
|1
|0
|28
|7
|2
|0
|70
|14
|Louisville
|1
|0
|39
|34
|2
|0
|95
|34
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|111
|37
|Miami
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|86
|36
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|71
|51
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|113
|7
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|73
|37
|Boston College
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|55
|55
|Clemson
|0
|1
|7
|28
|1
|1
|73
|45
|Georgia Tech
|0
|1
|34
|39
|1
|1
|82
|52
|NC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|48
|59
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|66
|34
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|53
|41
|Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|48
|85
Big 12 Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|BYU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|55
|16
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|93
|34
|Kansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|82
|40
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|87
|13
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|101
|11
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|54
|28
|Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|71
|34
|UCF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|74
|22
|Houston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|58
|57
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|43
|29
|TCU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|83
|51
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|71
|55
|Baylor
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|44
|62
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|63
|73
Big Sky Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Idaho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|75
|23
|Montana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|78
|33
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|72
|30
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|69
|27
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|69
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|79
|40
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|55
|65
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|41
|69
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|56
|114
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|25
|75
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|73
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|112
Big South-OVC Association
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SE Missouri
|1
|0
|45
|7
|1
|1
|45
|52
|Bryant
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|35
|54
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|76
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|42
|38
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|58
|72
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|0
|1
|7
|45
|1
|1
|84
|54
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|38
|63
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|70
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|45
|79
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|101
Big Ten Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ohio St.
|1
|0
|23
|3
|2
|0
|58
|10
|Rutgers
|1
|0
|24
|7
|2
|0
|60
|14
|Maryland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|76
|26
|Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|65
|10
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|76
|21
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|101
|22
|Indiana
|0
|1
|3
|23
|1
|1
|44
|30
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Minnesota
|1
|0
|13
|10
|2
|0
|38
|16
|Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|44
|27
|Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|53
|62
|Northwestern
|0
|1
|7
|24
|1
|1
|45
|31
|Purdue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|59
|56
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|60
|48
|Nebraska
|0
|1
|10
|13
|0
|2
|24
|49
Coastal Athletic Association
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|William & Mary
|1
|0
|34
|24
|2
|0
|57
|30
|Delaware
|1
|0
|37
|13
|1
|1
|44
|76
|Monmouth (NJ)
|1
|0
|42
|23
|1
|1
|62
|65
|Rhode Island
|1
|0
|35
|14
|1
|1
|70
|56
|Villanova
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|80
|29
|Campbell
|0
|1
|24
|34
|1
|1
|80
|41
|Hampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|58
|62
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|93
|62
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|71
|65
|Elon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|44
|71
|Maine
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|58
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|65
|Richmond
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|62
|Stony Brook
|0
|2
|27
|72
|0
|2
|27
|72
|Towson
|0
|1
|23
|42
|0
|2
|29
|80
Conference USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Liberty
|1
|0
|33
|17
|2
|0
|67
|41
|Jacksonville St.
|1
|0
|17
|14
|2
|1
|82
|47
|Louisiana Tech
|1
|0
|22
|17
|2
|1
|87
|76
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|93
|46
|FIU
|0
|1
|17
|22
|2
|1
|77
|73
|New Mexico St.
|0
|1
|17
|33
|1
|2
|105
|95
|UTEP
|0
|1
|14
|17
|1
|2
|49
|69
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|79
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|27
Ivy League
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Columbia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cornell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harvard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Penn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Mid-American Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ohio
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|57
|40
|Akron
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|45
|45
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|62
|49
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|44
|66
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|54
|78
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|84
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|52
|73
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|48
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|38
|38
|Toledo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|99
|33
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|42
|65
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|89
Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|77
|37
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|88
|52
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|38
|34
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|55
|56
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|79
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|23
|109
Missouri Valley Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Illinois St.
|1
|0
|34
|18
|2
|0
|75
|18
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|79
|17
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|92
|29
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|65
|23
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|63
|34
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|41
|66
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|34
|35
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|59
|45
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|68
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|48
|86
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|64
|W. Illinois
|0
|1
|18
|34
|0
|2
|39
|92
Mountain West Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Air Force
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|55
|10
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|73
|66
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|66
|50
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|66
|76
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|66
|62
|UNLV
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|51
|49
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|92
|52
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|83
|92
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|104
|101
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|35
|74
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|50
|Nevada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|99
Northeast Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Stonehill
|1
|0
|33
|30
|1
|1
|50
|81
|CCSU
|0
|1
|30
|33
|1
|1
|74
|33
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|66
|63
|LIU Brooklyn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|48
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|32
|56
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|46
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|66
|Wagner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|70
Pacific-12 Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Southern Cal
|1
|0
|56
|10
|3
|0
|178
|52
|Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|81
|56
|Oregon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|119
|37
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|97
|24
|UCLA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|62
|23
|Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|44
|24
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|99
|29
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|81
|46
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|62
|34
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|48
|California
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|68
|35
|Stanford
|0
|1
|10
|56
|1
|1
|47
|80
Patriot League
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|76
|17
|Fordham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|99
|87
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|51
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|70
|51
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|26
|56
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|50
|Colgate
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|107
Pioneer League
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Stetson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|72
|61
|Butler
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|61
|48
|Dayton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|62
|65
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|59
|83
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|58
|58
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|36
|50
|Davidson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|45
|Drake
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|31
|82
|Marist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|49
|San Diego
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|31
|55
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|32
|76
Southeastern Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|93
|10
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|72
|31
|Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|58
|29
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|79
|26
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|102
|77
|Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|60
|31
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|64
|52
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|84
|19
|Auburn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|73
|24
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|110
|27
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|79
|31
|Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|80
|41
|LSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|96
|55
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|85
|58
Southern Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W. Carolina
|1
|0
|30
|7
|1
|1
|43
|63
|Mercer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|72
|102
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|54
|61
|ETSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|45
|49
|Furman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|66
|57
|Samford
|0
|1
|7
|30
|1
|1
|76
|44
|VMI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|28
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|90
|Wofford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|68
Southland Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Houston Christian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|88
|52
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|56
|35
|Lamar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|31
|66
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|41
|101
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|30
|79
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|34
|89
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|83
|Texas A&M Commerce
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|82
Southwestern Athletic Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama St.
|1
|0
|14
|10
|1
|1
|31
|31
|Florida A&M
|1
|0
|28
|10
|1
|1
|52
|48
|Jackson St.
|1
|1
|37
|42
|2
|1
|74
|49
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|64
|60
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|45
|62
|MVSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|24
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Prairie View
|1
|0
|37
|34
|1
|1
|53
|79
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|78
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|66
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|41
|107
|Southern U.
|0
|2
|24
|41
|0
|2
|24
|41
|Texas Southern
|0
|1
|34
|37
|0
|2
|37
|108
Sun Belt Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Old Dominion
|1
|0
|38
|31
|1
|1
|55
|67
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|83
|35
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|77
|49
|James Madison
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|74
|38
|Marshall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|52
|30
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|79
|64
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|43
|43
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|41
|27
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|1
|31
|38
|1
|1
|69
|51
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|52
|54
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|53
|80
|Texas State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|55
|51
|Troy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|61
|72
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|110
United Athletic Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tarleton St.
|1
|0
|52
|31
|2
|0
|104
|65
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|76
|27
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|83
|29
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|68
|58
|North Alabama
|0
|1
|31
|52
|1
|2
|79
|96
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|36
|79
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|30
|94
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|37
|65
|Utah Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|33
|106
Major Independents
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Notre Dame
|3
|0
|143
|30
|Army
|1
|1
|70
|17
|Umass
|1
|2
|83
|130
|Uconn
|0
|2
|28
|59
Independents
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kennesaw St.
|1
|1
|58
|34
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.