American Athletic Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Memphis0000209317
Charlotte0000114441
FAU0000115237
Navy0000112742
Rice0000115378
SMU0000114942
South Florida0000116265
Temple0000113157
Tulane0000115754
Tulsa0000115250
UAB0000117055
UTSA0000113430
East Carolina0000021661
North Texas00000260104

Atlantic Coast Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Duke10287207014
Louisville103934209534
Florida St.00002011137
Miami0000208636
North Carolina0000207151
Syracuse0000201137
Wake Forest0000207337
Boston College0000115555
Clemson01728117345
Georgia Tech013439118252
NC State0000114859
Pittsburgh0000116634
Virginia Tech0000115341
Virginia0000024885

Big 12 Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
BYU0000205516
Cincinnati0000209334
Kansas0000208240
Kansas St.0000208713
Oklahoma00002010111
Oklahoma St.0000205428
Texas0000207134
UCF0000207422
Houston0000115857
Iowa St.0000114329
TCU0000118351
West Virginia0000117155
Baylor0000024462
Texas Tech0000026373

Big Sky Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Idaho0000207523
Montana0000207833
Sacramento St.0000207230
Weber St.0000206927
Cal Poly0000113069
Montana St.0000117940
UC Davis0000115565
E. Washington0000024169
Idaho St.00000256114
N. Arizona0000022575
N. Colorado0000021873
Portland St.00000224112

Big South-OVC Association

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
SE Missouri10457114552
Bryant0000113554
Charleston Southern0000113076
E. Illinois0000114238
Gardner-Webb0000115872
Lindenwood (Mo.)01745118454
Robert Morris0000113863
Tennessee St.0000112770
UT Martin0000114579
Tennessee Tech00000220101

Big Ten Conference

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Ohio St.10233205810
Rutgers10247206014
Maryland0000207626
Michigan0000206510
Michigan St.0000207621
Penn St.00002010122
Indiana01323114430

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Minnesota101310203816
Iowa0000204427
Illinois0000115362
Northwestern01724114531
Purdue0000115956
Wisconsin0000116048
Nebraska011013022449

Coastal Athletic Association

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
William & Mary103424205730
Delaware103713114476
Monmouth (NJ)104223116265
Rhode Island103514117056
Villanova0000208029
Campbell012434118041
Hampton0000115862
New Hampshire0000119362
Albany (NY)0000127165
Elon0000024471
Maine0000021958
NC A&T0000022265
Richmond0000022462
Stony Brook022772022772
Towson012342022980

Conference USA

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Liberty103317206741
Jacksonville St.101714218247
Louisiana Tech102217218776
W. Kentucky0000209346
FIU011722217773
New Mexico St.0117331210595
UTEP011417124969
Middle Tennessee0000022679
Sam Houston St.000002327

Ivy League

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Brown000000
Columbia000000
Cornell000000
Dartmouth000000
Harvard000000
Penn000000
Princeton000000
Yale000000

Mid-American Conference

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Ohio0000215740
Akron0000114545
Bowling Green0000116249
Miami (Ohio)0000114466
Buffalo0000025478
Kent St.0000021284

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Cent. Michigan0000115273
E. Michigan0000113948
N. Illinois0000113838
Toledo0000119933
W. Michigan0000114265
Ball St.0000021789

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
NC Central0000207737
Howard0000118852
Morgan St.0000113834
Norfolk St.0000115556
Delaware St.0000021179
SC State00000323109

Missouri Valley Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Illinois St.103418207518
N. Dakota St.0000207917
North Dakota0000209229
S. Dakota St.0000206523
S. Illinois0000206334
Murray St.0000114166
South Dakota0000113435
Youngstown St.0000115945
Indiana St.000002768
Missouri St.0000024886
N. Iowa0000022664
W. Illinois011834023992

Mountain West Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Air Force0000205510
Fresno St.0000207366
Wyoming0000206650
San Diego St.0000216676
New Mexico0000116662
UNLV0000115149
Utah St.0000119252
Hawaii0000128392
San Jose St.000012104101
Boise St.0000023574
Colorado St.0000012450
Nevada0000022099

Northeast Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Stonehill103330115081
CCSU013033117433
Duquesne0000116663
LIU Brooklyn0000022048
Merrimack0000023256
Sacred Heart0000022446
St. Francis (Pa.)0000023866
Wagner0000021670

Pacific-12 Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Southern Cal1056103017852
Colorado0000208156
Oregon00002011937
Oregon St.0000209724
UCLA0000206223
Utah0000204424
Washington0000209929
Washington St.0000208146
Arizona0000116234
Arizona St.0000113948
California0000116835
Stanford011056114780

Patriot League

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Georgetown0000207617
Fordham0000219987
Bucknell0000112451
Holy Cross0000117051
Lafayette0000112656
Lehigh0000112450
Colgate00000219107

Pioneer League

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Stetson0000207261
Butler0000116148
Dayton0000116265
Morehead St.0000115983
Presbyterian0000115858
St. Thomas (Minn.)0000113650
Davidson0000023845
Drake0000023182
Marist000001749
San Diego0000023155
Valparaiso0000023276

Southeastern Conference

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Georgia0000209310
Kentucky0000207231
Missouri0000205829
Tennessee0000207926
Vanderbilt00002110277
Florida0000116031
South Carolina0000116452

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Arkansas0000208419
Auburn0000207324
Mississippi00002011027
Mississippi St.0000207931
Alabama0000118041
LSU0000119655
Texas A&M0000118558

Southern Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
W. Carolina10307114363
Mercer00002172102
Chattanooga0000115461
ETSU0000114549
Furman0000116657
Samford01730117644
VMI0000112528
The Citadel000002790
Wofford0000021368

Southland Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Houston Christian0000118852
Incarnate Word0000115635
Lamar0000023166
McNeese St.00000241101
Nicholls0000023079
Northwestern St.0000023489
SE Louisiana0000022483
Texas A&M Commerce0000021682

Southwestern Athletic Conference

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Alabama St.101410113131
Florida A&M102810115248
Jackson St.113742217449
Alabama A&M0000116460
Bethune-Cookman0000114562
MVSU0000012124

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Prairie View103734115379
Alcorn St.0000022478
Ark.-Pine Bluff0000022166
Grambling St.00000241107
Southern U.022441022441
Texas Southern0134370237108

Sun Belt Conference

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Old Dominion103831115567
Georgia Southern0000208335
Georgia St.0000207749
James Madison0000207438
Marshall0000205230
Appalachian St.0000117964
Coastal Carolina0000114343

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Louisiana-Monroe0000204127
Louisiana-Lafayette013138116951
South Alabama0000115254
Southern Miss.0000115380
Texas State0000115551
Troy0000116172
Arkansas St.0000023110

United Athletic Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Tarleton St.1052312010465
Abilene Christian0000207627
Cent. Arkansas0000118329
Stephen F. Austin0000116858
North Alabama013152127996
Austin Peay0000023679
E. Kentucky0000023094
S. Utah0000023765
Utah Tech00000233106

Major Independents

WLPFPA
Notre Dame3014330
Army117017
Umass1283130
Uconn022859

Independents

WLPFPA
Kennesaw St.115834

