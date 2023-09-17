American Athletic Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Memphis
|1
|0
|28
|24
|3
|0
|121
|41
|Rice
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|112
|85
|SMU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|118
|42
|Temple
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|72
|66
|Tulane
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|78
|57
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|69
|82
|FAU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|66
|85
|Navy
|0
|1
|24
|28
|1
|2
|51
|70
|North Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|100
|141
|South Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|65
|82
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|69
|116
|UAB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|91
|96
|UTSA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|63
|67
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|44
|104
Atlantic Coast Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Duke
|1
|0
|28
|7
|3
|0
|108
|28
|Florida St.
|1
|0
|31
|29
|3
|0
|142
|66
|Louisville
|1
|0
|39
|34
|3
|0
|116
|48
|Miami
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|134
|43
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|102
|64
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|148
|27
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|100
|61
|Clemson
|0
|1
|7
|28
|2
|1
|121
|59
|NC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|93
|66
|Boston College
|0
|1
|29
|31
|1
|2
|84
|86
|Georgia Tech
|0
|1
|34
|39
|1
|2
|105
|100
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|72
|51
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|69
|76
|Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|62
|127
Big 12 Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|TCU
|1
|0
|36
|13
|2
|1
|119
|64
|BYU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|93
|47
|Kansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|113
|64
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|167
|28
|Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|102
|44
|UCF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|122
|36
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|117
|65
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|114
|43
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|61
|61
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|88
|61
|Baylor
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|74
|69
|Houston
|0
|1
|13
|36
|1
|2
|71
|93
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|50
|39
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|104
|76
Big Sky Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Montana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|95
|43
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|102
|53
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|71
|89
|Idaho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|92
|54
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|136
|60
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|78
|86
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|76
|58
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|81
|98
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|115
|112
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|73
|155
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|61
|125
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|39
|137
Big South-OVC Association
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee St.
|1
|0
|27
|25
|2
|1
|54
|95
|SE Missouri
|1
|0
|45
|7
|1
|2
|70
|78
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|56
|51
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|0
|1
|7
|45
|2
|1
|127
|94
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|111
|86
|Bryant
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|60
|83
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|37
|91
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|1
|25
|27
|1
|2
|83
|99
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|66
|111
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|27
|121
Big Ten Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ohio St.
|1
|0
|23
|3
|3
|0
|121
|20
|Penn St.
|1
|0
|30
|13
|3
|0
|131
|35
|Rutgers
|1
|0
|24
|7
|3
|0
|95
|30
|Maryland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|118
|40
|Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|96
|16
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|83
|62
|Indiana
|0
|1
|3
|23
|1
|2
|58
|51
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Minnesota
|1
|0
|13
|10
|2
|1
|51
|47
|Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|85
|37
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|95
|62
|Illinois
|0
|1
|13
|30
|1
|2
|66
|92
|Nebraska
|0
|1
|10
|13
|1
|2
|59
|60
|Northwestern
|0
|1
|7
|24
|1
|2
|59
|69
|Purdue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|79
|91
Coastal Athletic Association
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|William & Mary
|1
|0
|34
|24
|3
|0
|72
|37
|Delaware
|1
|0
|37
|13
|2
|1
|86
|90
|Rhode Island
|2
|0
|69
|31
|2
|1
|104
|73
|Elon
|1
|0
|27
|3
|1
|2
|71
|74
|Campbell
|1
|1
|69
|65
|2
|1
|125
|72
|Monmouth (NJ)
|1
|1
|73
|68
|1
|2
|93
|110
|Hampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|93
|96
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|117
|69
|Villanova
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|94
|77
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|71
|65
|Richmond
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|62
|68
|Towson
|0
|1
|23
|42
|1
|2
|49
|90
|Maine
|0
|1
|17
|34
|0
|3
|36
|92
|NC A&T
|0
|1
|3
|27
|0
|3
|25
|92
|Stony Brook
|0
|2
|27
|72
|0
|3
|34
|103
Conference USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Liberty
|1
|0
|33
|17
|3
|0
|122
|68
|Jacksonville St.
|1
|0
|17
|14
|2
|1
|82
|47
|Louisiana Tech
|1
|0
|22
|17
|2
|2
|124
|116
|FIU
|0
|1
|17
|22
|3
|1
|101
|90
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|103
|109
|New Mexico St.
|0
|1
|17
|33
|2
|2
|132
|112
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|61
|93
|UTEP
|0
|1
|14
|17
|1
|3
|59
|100
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|27
Ivy League
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|29
|25
|Cornell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|23
|20
|Harvard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|45
|13
|Penn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|6
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|23
|12
|Columbia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|24
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|24
|Yale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|49
Mid-American Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ohio
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|67
|47
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|75
|90
|Akron
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|48
|80
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|68
|80
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|50
|94
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|81
|133
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|58
|65
|Toledo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|120
|50
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|62
|96
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|69
|114
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|49
|73
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|52
|106
Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|84
|96
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|122
|87
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|48
|54
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|64
|97
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|17
|117
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|23
|109
Missouri Valley Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Illinois St.
|1
|0
|34
|18
|2
|1
|88
|32
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|128
|48
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|135
|30
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|89
|59
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|110
|71
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|69
|41
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|107
|73
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|55
|101
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|67
|81
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|113
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|48
|86
|W. Illinois
|0
|1
|18
|34
|0
|3
|79
|135
Mountain West Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Air Force
|1
|0
|39
|21
|3
|0
|94
|31
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|102
|66
|UNLV
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|91
|86
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|76
|81
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|75
|102
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|77
|92
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|83
|89
|Utah St.
|0
|1
|21
|39
|1
|2
|113
|91
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|93
|147
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|121
|122
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|59
|93
|Nevada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|44
|130
Northeast Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Stonehill
|1
|0
|33
|30
|2
|1
|73
|101
|Wagner
|1
|0
|17
|10
|1
|2
|33
|80
|CCSU
|0
|1
|30
|33
|1
|2
|84
|71
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|73
|129
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|76
|56
|LIU Brooklyn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|27
|78
|Sacred Heart
|0
|1
|10
|17
|0
|3
|34
|63
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|52
|108
Pacific-12 Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Southern Cal
|1
|0
|56
|10
|3
|0
|178
|52
|Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|124
|91
|Oregon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|174
|47
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|123
|33
|UCLA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|121
|30
|Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|75
|31
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|140
|36
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|145
|67
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|93
|44
|California
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|99
|52
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|39
|77
|Stanford
|0
|1
|10
|56
|1
|2
|70
|110
Patriot League
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Fordham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|99
|87
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|96
|40
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|119
|75
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|50
|59
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|51
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|44
|73
|Colgate
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|25
|127
Pioneer League
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Davidson
|1
|0
|49
|21
|1
|2
|87
|66
|Butler
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|108
|69
|Dayton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|114
|85
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|81
|78
|Stetson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|92
|118
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|59
|83
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|49
|95
|Drake
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|38
|152
|Marist
|0
|1
|21
|49
|0
|2
|28
|98
|San Diego
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|43
|78
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|32
|76
Southeastern Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|1
|0
|24
|14
|3
|0
|117
|24
|Florida
|1
|0
|29
|16
|2
|1
|89
|47
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|107
|34
|Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|88
|56
|Tennessee
|0
|1
|16
|29
|2
|1
|95
|55
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|139
|117
|South Carolina
|0
|1
|14
|24
|1
|2
|78
|76
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|LSU
|1
|0
|41
|14
|2
|1
|137
|69
|Auburn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|118
|37
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|158
|50
|Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|97
|44
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|115
|57
|Mississippi St.
|0
|1
|14
|41
|2
|1
|93
|72
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|132
|61
Southern Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Chattanooga
|1
|0
|48
|3
|2
|1
|102
|64
|W. Carolina
|1
|0
|30
|7
|2
|1
|70
|87
|Furman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|97
|85
|Mercer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|72
|102
|ETSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|48
|112
|Samford
|0
|1
|7
|30
|1
|2
|89
|89
|VMI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|32
|73
|The Citadel
|0
|1
|3
|48
|0
|3
|10
|138
|Wofford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|33
|91
Southland Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|83
|55
|Houston Christian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|95
|118
|Lamar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|37
|101
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|44
|118
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|30
|79
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|41
|130
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|53
|123
|Texas A&M Commerce
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|82
Southwestern Athletic Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Florida A&M
|1
|0
|28
|10
|2
|1
|83
|58
|Alabama St.
|1
|0
|14
|10
|1
|1
|31
|31
|Jackson St.
|1
|1
|37
|42
|2
|2
|108
|126
|Alabama A&M
|0
|1
|10
|20
|1
|2
|74
|80
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|52
|110
|MVSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|59
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Prairie View
|1
|0
|37
|34
|1
|2
|53
|148
|Southern U.
|1
|2
|44
|51
|1
|2
|44
|51
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|41
|81
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|42
|86
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|99
|129
|Texas Southern
|0
|1
|34
|37
|0
|3
|44
|167
Sun Belt Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|James Madison
|1
|0
|16
|14
|3
|0
|90
|52
|Old Dominion
|1
|0
|38
|31
|1
|2
|79
|94
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|118
|74
|Marshall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|52
|30
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|122
|92
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|109
|50
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|97
|70
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|1
|31
|38
|2
|1
|110
|72
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|44
|74
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|85
|61
|Texas State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|132
|85
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|34
|117
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|56
|101
|Troy
|0
|1
|14
|16
|1
|2
|75
|88
United Athletic Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tarleton St.
|1
|0
|52
|31
|2
|1
|107
|106
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|96
|54
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|109
|65
|North Alabama
|0
|1
|31
|52
|2
|2
|99
|103
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|99
|82
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|114
|78
|Utah Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|83
|142
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|54
|121
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|58
|88
Major Independents
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Notre Dame
|4
|0
|184
|47
|Army
|2
|1
|107
|46
|Umass
|1
|3
|100
|149
|Uconn
|0
|3
|45
|83
Independents
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kennesaw St.
|1
|2
|86
|65
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.