American Athletic Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Memphis1028243012141
Rice00002111285
SMU00002111842
Temple0000217266
Tulane0000217857
Charlotte0000126982
FAU0000126685
Navy012428125170
North Texas000012100141
South Florida0000126582
Tulsa00001269116
UAB0000129196
UTSA0000126367
East Carolina00000344104

Atlantic Coast Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Duke102873010828
Florida St.1031293014266
Louisville1039343011648
Miami00003013443
North Carolina00003010264
Syracuse00003014827
Wake Forest00003010061
Clemson017282112159
NC State0000219366
Boston College012931128486
Georgia Tech01343912105100
Pittsburgh0000127251
Virginia Tech0000126976
Virginia00000362127

Big 12 Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
TCU1036132111964
BYU0000309347
Kansas00003011364
Oklahoma00003016728
Texas00003010244
UCF00003012236
Cincinnati00002111765
Kansas St.00002111443
Oklahoma St.0000216161
West Virginia0000218861
Baylor0000127469
Houston011336127193
Iowa St.0000125039
Texas Tech00001210476

Big Sky Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Montana0000309543
Sacramento St.00003010253
Cal Poly0000217189
Idaho0000219254
Montana St.00002113660
UC Davis0000217886
Weber St.0000217658
E. Washington0000128198
Portland St.000012115112
Idaho St.00000373155
N. Arizona00000361125
N. Colorado00000339137

Big South-OVC Association

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Tennessee St.102725215495
SE Missouri10457127078
E. Illinois0000215651
Lindenwood (Mo.)017452112794
UT Martin00002111186
Bryant0000126083
Charleston Southern0000123791
Gardner-Webb012527128399
Robert Morris00001266111
Tennessee Tech00000327121

Big Ten Conference

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Ohio St.102333012120
Penn St.1030133013135
Rutgers10247309530
Maryland00003011840
Michigan0000309616
Michigan St.0000218362
Indiana01323125851

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Minnesota101310215147
Iowa0000308537
Wisconsin0000219562
Illinois011330126692
Nebraska011013125960
Northwestern01724125969
Purdue0000127991

Coastal Athletic Association

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
William & Mary103424307237
Delaware103713218690
Rhode Island2069312110473
Elon10273127174
Campbell1169652112572
Monmouth (NJ)1173681293110
Hampton0000219396
New Hampshire00002111769
Villanova0000219477
Albany (NY)0000127165
Richmond0000126268
Towson012342124990
Maine011734033692
NC A&T01327032592
Stony Brook0227720334103

Conference USA

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Liberty1033173012268
Jacksonville St.101714218247
Louisiana Tech10221722124116
FIU0117223110190
W. Kentucky000021103109
New Mexico St.01173322132112
Middle Tennessee0000126193
UTEP0114171359100
Sam Houston St.000002327

Ivy League

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Brown0000102925
Cornell0000102320
Harvard0000104513
Penn000010206
Princeton0000102312
Columbia000001324
Dartmouth000001724
Yale0000012449

Mid-American Conference

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Ohio0000316747
Miami (Ohio)0000217590
Akron0000124880
Bowling Green0000126880
Kent St.0000125094
Buffalo00000381133

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
E. Michigan0000215865
Toledo00002112050
Ball St.0000126296
Cent. Michigan00001269114
N. Illinois0000124973
W. Michigan00001252106

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
NC Central0000218496
Howard00001212287
Morgan St.0000124854
Norfolk St.0000126497
Delaware St.00000317117
SC State00000323109

Missouri Valley Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Illinois St.103418218832
N. Dakota St.00003012848
S. Dakota St.00003013530
S. Illinois0000308959
North Dakota00002111071
South Dakota0000216941
Youngstown St.00002110773
Murray St.00001255101
N. Iowa0000126781
Indiana St.00000314113
Missouri St.0000024886
W. Illinois0118340379135

Mountain West Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Air Force103921309431
Fresno St.00003010266
UNLV0000219186
Wyoming0000217681
San Diego St.00002275102
Boise St.0000127792
New Mexico0000128389
Utah St.0121391211391
Hawaii00001393147
San Jose St.000013121122
Colorado St.0000025993
Nevada00000344130

Northeast Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Stonehill1033302173101
Wagner101710123380
CCSU013033128471
Duquesne00001273129
Merrimack0000127656
LIU Brooklyn0000032778
Sacred Heart011017033463
St. Francis (Pa.)00000352108

Pacific-12 Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Southern Cal1056103017852
Colorado00003012491
Oregon00003017447
Oregon St.00003012333
UCLA00003012130
Utah0000307531
Washington00003014036
Washington St.00003014567
Arizona0000219344
California0000219952
Arizona St.0000123977
Stanford0110561270110

Patriot League

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Fordham0000219987
Georgetown0000219640
Holy Cross00002111975
Lafayette0000215059
Bucknell0000112451
Lehigh0000124473
Colgate00000325127

Pioneer League

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Davidson104921128766
Butler00002110869
Dayton00002111485
Presbyterian0000218178
Stetson00002192118
Morehead St.0000115983
St. Thomas (Minn.)0000124995
Drake00000338152
Marist012149022898
San Diego0000034378
Valparaiso0000023276

Southeastern Conference

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Georgia1024143011724
Florida102916218947
Kentucky00003010734
Missouri0000308856
Tennessee011629219555
Vanderbilt000022139117
South Carolina011424127876

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
LSU1041142113769
Auburn00003011837
Mississippi00003015850
Alabama0000219744
Arkansas00002111557
Mississippi St.011441219372
Texas A&M00002113261

Southern Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Chattanooga104832110264
W. Carolina10307217087
Furman0000219785
Mercer00002172102
ETSU00001248112
Samford01730128989
VMI0000123273
The Citadel013480310138
Wofford0000033391

Southland Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Incarnate Word0000218355
Houston Christian00001295118
Lamar00000337101
McNeese St.00000344118
Nicholls0000023079
Northwestern St.00000341130
SE Louisiana00000353123
Texas A&M Commerce0000021682

Southwestern Athletic Conference

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Florida A&M102810218358
Alabama St.101410113131
Jackson St.11374222108126
Alabama A&M011020127480
Bethune-Cookman00001252110
MVSU0000022859

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Prairie View1037341253148
Southern U.124451124451
Alcorn St.0000124181
Ark.-Pine Bluff0000124286
Grambling St.00001299129
Texas Southern0134370344167

Sun Belt Conference

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
James Madison101614309052
Old Dominion103831127994
Georgia St.00003011874
Marshall0000205230
Appalachian St.00002112292
Coastal Carolina00002110950
Georgia Southern0000219770

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Louisiana-Lafayette0131382111072
Louisiana-Monroe0000214474
South Alabama0000218561
Texas State00002113285
Arkansas St.00001234117
Southern Miss.00001256101
Troy011416127588

United Athletic Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Tarleton St.10523121107106
Abilene Christian0000219654
Stephen F. Austin00002110965
North Alabama0131522299103
Austin Peay0000129982
Cent. Arkansas00001211478
Utah Tech00001283142
E. Kentucky00000354121
S. Utah0000035888

Major Independents

WLPFPA
Notre Dame4018447
Army2110746
Umass13100149
Uconn034583

Independents

WLPFPA
Kennesaw St.128665

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you