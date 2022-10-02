American Athletic Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Cincinnati10312141201103
Memphis20611641172131
Tulane1027244116271
East Carolina11685132176103
Navy113657135384
UCF00003113754
SMU000022154102
Houston01242723155170
Temple01324237584
Tulsa01213123177158
South Florida01284814122190

Atlantic Coast Conference

Atlantic

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Clemson301227550205107
Syracuse2053275019270
Florida St.211007641171106
Wake Forest11767241202143
Boston College125810423117143
NC State0120304116477
Louisville037110023132117

Coastal

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Duke1038174117595
North Carolina10411041227168
Georgia Tech1136622381148
Virginia Tech1137512391111
Pittsburgh01212632165128
Miami00002214082
Virginia0237602390115

Atlantic Sun Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Jacksonville St.10352851215140
Cent. Arkansas10492023124157
Austin Peay11516942210110
E. Kentucky01203132188175
Kennesaw St.0128351379147
North Alabama000013105118

Big 12 Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Kansas20695350208120
Oklahoma St.1036254019193
TCU1055244019488
Kansas St.2078624116291
Baylor11566032187103
Texas11725732184107
Texas Tech11657132175138
Iowa St.0235453213072
Oklahoma02589632185126
West Virginia02629323191148

Big Sky Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Montana2081365020157
Sacramento St.1049214018385
Weber St.1017124013738
Montana St.20795941210157
Idaho20824532163118
N. Colorado11706923135162
Portland St.1151801374153
E. Washington0135381285137
Cal Poly0121491377149
N. Arizona0237621474132
UC Davis02365814114129
Idaho St.0234630578184

Big South Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
NC A&T10241323101160
Campbell000022108114
Bryant01132414140170
Gardner-Webb000014128155
Charleston Southern00000477171
Robert Morris00000446112

Big Ten Conference

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Michigan2061415022758
Ohio St.20101315024474
Penn St.2052385017274
Maryland11544741175105
Indiana11445532136152
Rutgers02207632124118
Michigan St.02206123135113

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Illinois1154334114742
Minnesota1144274119344
Iowa114137328250
Purdue11514532164103
Nebraska11635223157163
Northwestern1138451499124
Wisconsin02318623149110

Colonial Athletic Association

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Delaware30101345015050
Elon20655841152124
New Hampshire30965832130147
William & Mary1158454117097
Monmouth (NJ)11707332199138
Rhode Island11565632153132
Richmond1178373215698
Villanova11876932180156
Hampton01335319380
Towson0224612374160
Albany (NY)01232813123171
Maine0120450455145
Stony Brook03311130434133

Conference USA

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Rice10282432154155
UTSA10453032193170
W. Kentucky1073032217111
North Texas20764133206218
UTEP11546633124161
FAU11715824191176
Middle Tennessee01304532165145
FIU010732271158
UAB0124282213270
Louisiana Tech000013110155
Charlotte02488415155278

Ivy League

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Penn102317306031
Princeton10246309237
Harvard103528218479
Yale103814218678
Columbia01624218633
Cornell011438217691
Brown0128351282111
Dartmouth011723128374

Mid-American Conference

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Bowling Green10312823153208
Buffalo20745123141157
Kent St.10312423139151
Miami (Ohio)0120242398127
Ohio01243123144210
Akron0128311476190

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Toledo10381732165121
W. Michigan10373023113140
Ball St.11747523138168
E. Michigan01315032144167
Cent. Michigan01173814140167
N. Illinois01384414158178

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
NC Central000041191102
Delaware St.00003210589
Morgan St.00002296107
SC State00001380156
Howard000014118130
Norfolk St.00000557211

Missouri Valley Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
N. Dakota St.2061314118879
S. Dakota St.2062244113470
S. Illinois20533132144153
North Dakota21949232138154
N. Iowa21996023137145
Illinois St.011419227785
Youngstown St.011427229488
Missouri St.02457623134158
Indiana St.0114201345139
South Dakota0117341362113
W. Illinois0227860572207

Mountain West Conference

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
UNLV20654441189112
San Jose St.1033163110463
Nevada01204823122156
San Diego St.0113352395129
Fresno St.00001398106
Hawaii00001487227

Mountain

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Boise St.2066273212395
Air Force1162374116474
Wyoming11334733136170
New Mexico02346223102110
Utah St.0124341488182
Colorado St.00000443164

Northeast Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Stonehill1024203013350
Merrimack10242332133112
Sacred Heart101410329285
St. Francis (Pa.)20662032155107
Duquesne0120241489140
CCSU0223530558196
LIU Brooklyn0123240583193
Wagner017270445200

Ohio Valley Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
SE Missouri10492841170144
UT Martin201015432180144
E. Illinois1035211389128
Lindenwood (Mo.)025410522112128
Tennessee Tech0128451392159
Murray St.0121350548211
Tennessee St.00000465129

Pacific-12 Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Southern Cal30100675021198
UCLA20854950207104
Oregon20896841203151
Utah2076294121072
Washington11726241208116
Washington St.1169534114891
Arizona11746932160156
California11585932129110
Oregon St.02305932167136
Stanford037712613118136
Arizona St.02387614116143
Colorado0237880567216

Patriot League

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Holy Cross1035105017193
Fordham10593841259222
Lafayette102414235190
Lehigh1021191468158
Colgate0110351486153
Georgetown02578014112179
Bucknell0114240441103

Pioneer League

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Davidson2087244119782
Dayton1027143111186
St. Thomas (Minn.)1038243112680
Stetson1038263112193
Valparaiso1028212282101
Morehead St.11404823115188
Marist1154631369144
Butler010312293112
San Diego0121281311999
Presbyterian0234701476223
Drake0239570581172

Southeastern Conference

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Georgia2074295019554
Tennessee1038334019476
Kentucky1145384114474
South Carolina02379232178136
Vanderbilt0135532171169
Florida02496422109118
Missouri02364323134124

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Alabama20104295024255
Mississippi1022195018659
LSU2052334117874
Mississippi St.11585541191109
Auburn11343532112108
Texas A&M1147633210989
Arkansas129110232160153

Southern Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Chattanooga2055164113481
Mercer205974118376
Samford20693941129117
Furman11544832142102
W. Carolina11505232196146
The Citadel1120341330112
ETSU0347712313681
VMI0117381373124
Wofford027730536150

Southland Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
SE Louisiana10413532175121
Houston Baptist10373422103123
Northwestern St.20716023102218
Incarnate Word11836141233145
Texas A&M Commerce00002215763
McNeese St.0120481498187
Lamar037510005105166
Nicholls0133360584213

Southwestern Athletic Conference

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Jackson St.30174344019037
Florida A&M21759132122160
Alabama St.1131383282109
Bethune-Cookman1163541385157
Alabama A&M1160651480190
MVSU0214830544181

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Prairie View30995232126104
Alcorn St.1038212295123
Southern U.1159272216292
Texas Southern12605614111167
Ark.-Pine Bluff02249723155205
Grambling St.035713614107215

Sun Belt Conference

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Coastal Carolina20755450182135
James Madison2072414017955
Old Dominion10292623108136
Appalachian St.11606032187137
Georgia Southern01303432189141
Marshall017163214781
Georgia St.01244114138167

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
South Alabama1020174117594
Troy11443932126111
Arkansas St.11715723173149
Louisiana-Monroe11496223101184
Southern Miss.00002212593
Louisiana-Lafayette02344123128102
Texas State01134023109132

Western Athletic Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Abilene Christian2054244112678
S. Utah10311732127148
Sam Houston St.101716224774
Tarleton St.000031130106
Stephen F. Austin01161723179138
Utah Tech02275714130167

Major Independents

WLPFPA
BYU41172132
Liberty41145114
Notre Dame2210096
Uconn2491196
Army13129120
Umass1453148
New Mexico St.1584194

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you