American Athletic Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|1
|0
|31
|21
|4
|1
|201
|103
|Memphis
|2
|0
|61
|16
|4
|1
|172
|131
|Tulane
|1
|0
|27
|24
|4
|1
|162
|71
|East Carolina
|1
|1
|68
|51
|3
|2
|176
|103
|Navy
|1
|1
|36
|57
|1
|3
|53
|84
|UCF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|137
|54
|SMU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|154
|102
|Houston
|0
|1
|24
|27
|2
|3
|155
|170
|Temple
|0
|1
|3
|24
|2
|3
|75
|84
|Tulsa
|0
|1
|21
|31
|2
|3
|177
|158
|South Florida
|0
|1
|28
|48
|1
|4
|122
|190
Atlantic Coast Conference
Atlantic
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Clemson
|3
|0
|122
|75
|5
|0
|205
|107
|Syracuse
|2
|0
|53
|27
|5
|0
|192
|70
|Florida St.
|2
|1
|100
|76
|4
|1
|171
|106
|Wake Forest
|1
|1
|76
|72
|4
|1
|202
|143
|Boston College
|1
|2
|58
|104
|2
|3
|117
|143
|NC State
|0
|1
|20
|30
|4
|1
|164
|77
|Louisville
|0
|3
|71
|100
|2
|3
|132
|117
Coastal
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Duke
|1
|0
|38
|17
|4
|1
|175
|95
|North Carolina
|1
|0
|41
|10
|4
|1
|227
|168
|Georgia Tech
|1
|1
|36
|62
|2
|3
|81
|148
|Virginia Tech
|1
|1
|37
|51
|2
|3
|91
|111
|Pittsburgh
|0
|1
|21
|26
|3
|2
|165
|128
|Miami
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|140
|82
|Virginia
|0
|2
|37
|60
|2
|3
|90
|115
Atlantic Sun Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville St.
|1
|0
|35
|28
|5
|1
|215
|140
|Cent. Arkansas
|1
|0
|49
|20
|2
|3
|124
|157
|Austin Peay
|1
|1
|51
|69
|4
|2
|210
|110
|E. Kentucky
|0
|1
|20
|31
|3
|2
|188
|175
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|1
|28
|35
|1
|3
|79
|147
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|105
|118
Big 12 Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kansas
|2
|0
|69
|53
|5
|0
|208
|120
|Oklahoma St.
|1
|0
|36
|25
|4
|0
|191
|93
|TCU
|1
|0
|55
|24
|4
|0
|194
|88
|Kansas St.
|2
|0
|78
|62
|4
|1
|162
|91
|Baylor
|1
|1
|56
|60
|3
|2
|187
|103
|Texas
|1
|1
|72
|57
|3
|2
|184
|107
|Texas Tech
|1
|1
|65
|71
|3
|2
|175
|138
|Iowa St.
|0
|2
|35
|45
|3
|2
|130
|72
|Oklahoma
|0
|2
|58
|96
|3
|2
|185
|126
|West Virginia
|0
|2
|62
|93
|2
|3
|191
|148
Big Sky Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Montana
|2
|0
|81
|36
|5
|0
|201
|57
|Sacramento St.
|1
|0
|49
|21
|4
|0
|183
|85
|Weber St.
|1
|0
|17
|12
|4
|0
|137
|38
|Montana St.
|2
|0
|79
|59
|4
|1
|210
|157
|Idaho
|2
|0
|82
|45
|3
|2
|163
|118
|N. Colorado
|1
|1
|70
|69
|2
|3
|135
|162
|Portland St.
|1
|1
|51
|80
|1
|3
|74
|153
|E. Washington
|0
|1
|35
|38
|1
|2
|85
|137
|Cal Poly
|0
|1
|21
|49
|1
|3
|77
|149
|N. Arizona
|0
|2
|37
|62
|1
|4
|74
|132
|UC Davis
|0
|2
|36
|58
|1
|4
|114
|129
|Idaho St.
|0
|2
|34
|63
|0
|5
|78
|184
Big South Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|NC A&T
|1
|0
|24
|13
|2
|3
|101
|160
|Campbell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|108
|114
|Bryant
|0
|1
|13
|24
|1
|4
|140
|170
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|128
|155
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|77
|171
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|46
|112
Big Ten Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Michigan
|2
|0
|61
|41
|5
|0
|227
|58
|Ohio St.
|2
|0
|101
|31
|5
|0
|244
|74
|Penn St.
|2
|0
|52
|38
|5
|0
|172
|74
|Maryland
|1
|1
|54
|47
|4
|1
|175
|105
|Indiana
|1
|1
|44
|55
|3
|2
|136
|152
|Rutgers
|0
|2
|20
|76
|3
|2
|124
|118
|Michigan St.
|0
|2
|20
|61
|2
|3
|135
|113
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Illinois
|1
|1
|54
|33
|4
|1
|147
|42
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|44
|27
|4
|1
|193
|44
|Iowa
|1
|1
|41
|37
|3
|2
|82
|50
|Purdue
|1
|1
|51
|45
|3
|2
|164
|103
|Nebraska
|1
|1
|63
|52
|2
|3
|157
|163
|Northwestern
|1
|1
|38
|45
|1
|4
|99
|124
|Wisconsin
|0
|2
|31
|86
|2
|3
|149
|110
Colonial Athletic Association
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Delaware
|3
|0
|101
|34
|5
|0
|150
|50
|Elon
|2
|0
|65
|58
|4
|1
|152
|124
|New Hampshire
|3
|0
|96
|58
|3
|2
|130
|147
|William & Mary
|1
|1
|58
|45
|4
|1
|170
|97
|Monmouth (NJ)
|1
|1
|70
|73
|3
|2
|199
|138
|Rhode Island
|1
|1
|56
|56
|3
|2
|153
|132
|Richmond
|1
|1
|78
|37
|3
|2
|156
|98
|Villanova
|1
|1
|87
|69
|3
|2
|180
|156
|Hampton
|0
|1
|3
|35
|3
|1
|93
|80
|Towson
|0
|2
|24
|61
|2
|3
|74
|160
|Albany (NY)
|0
|1
|23
|28
|1
|3
|123
|171
|Maine
|0
|1
|20
|45
|0
|4
|55
|145
|Stony Brook
|0
|3
|31
|113
|0
|4
|34
|133
Conference USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Rice
|1
|0
|28
|24
|3
|2
|154
|155
|UTSA
|1
|0
|45
|30
|3
|2
|193
|170
|W. Kentucky
|1
|0
|73
|0
|3
|2
|217
|111
|North Texas
|2
|0
|76
|41
|3
|3
|206
|218
|UTEP
|1
|1
|54
|66
|3
|3
|124
|161
|FAU
|1
|1
|71
|58
|2
|4
|191
|176
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|1
|30
|45
|3
|2
|165
|145
|FIU
|0
|1
|0
|73
|2
|2
|71
|158
|UAB
|0
|1
|24
|28
|2
|2
|132
|70
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|110
|155
|Charlotte
|0
|2
|48
|84
|1
|5
|155
|278
Ivy League
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Penn
|1
|0
|23
|17
|3
|0
|60
|31
|Princeton
|1
|0
|24
|6
|3
|0
|92
|37
|Harvard
|1
|0
|35
|28
|2
|1
|84
|79
|Yale
|1
|0
|38
|14
|2
|1
|86
|78
|Columbia
|0
|1
|6
|24
|2
|1
|86
|33
|Cornell
|0
|1
|14
|38
|2
|1
|76
|91
|Brown
|0
|1
|28
|35
|1
|2
|82
|111
|Dartmouth
|0
|1
|17
|23
|1
|2
|83
|74
Mid-American Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bowling Green
|1
|0
|31
|28
|2
|3
|153
|208
|Buffalo
|2
|0
|74
|51
|2
|3
|141
|157
|Kent St.
|1
|0
|31
|24
|2
|3
|139
|151
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|1
|20
|24
|2
|3
|98
|127
|Ohio
|0
|1
|24
|31
|2
|3
|144
|210
|Akron
|0
|1
|28
|31
|1
|4
|76
|190
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Toledo
|1
|0
|38
|17
|3
|2
|165
|121
|W. Michigan
|1
|0
|37
|30
|2
|3
|113
|140
|Ball St.
|1
|1
|74
|75
|2
|3
|138
|168
|E. Michigan
|0
|1
|31
|50
|3
|2
|144
|167
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|1
|17
|38
|1
|4
|140
|167
|N. Illinois
|0
|1
|38
|44
|1
|4
|158
|178
Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1
|191
|102
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|105
|89
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|96
|107
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|80
|156
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|118
|130
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|57
|211
Missouri Valley Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|2
|0
|61
|31
|4
|1
|188
|79
|S. Dakota St.
|2
|0
|62
|24
|4
|1
|134
|70
|S. Illinois
|2
|0
|53
|31
|3
|2
|144
|153
|North Dakota
|2
|1
|94
|92
|3
|2
|138
|154
|N. Iowa
|2
|1
|99
|60
|2
|3
|137
|145
|Illinois St.
|0
|1
|14
|19
|2
|2
|77
|85
|Youngstown St.
|0
|1
|14
|27
|2
|2
|94
|88
|Missouri St.
|0
|2
|45
|76
|2
|3
|134
|158
|Indiana St.
|0
|1
|14
|20
|1
|3
|45
|139
|South Dakota
|0
|1
|17
|34
|1
|3
|62
|113
|W. Illinois
|0
|2
|27
|86
|0
|5
|72
|207
Mountain West Conference
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UNLV
|2
|0
|65
|44
|4
|1
|189
|112
|San Jose St.
|1
|0
|33
|16
|3
|1
|104
|63
|Nevada
|0
|1
|20
|48
|2
|3
|122
|156
|San Diego St.
|0
|1
|13
|35
|2
|3
|95
|129
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|98
|106
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|87
|227
Mountain
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Boise St.
|2
|0
|66
|27
|3
|2
|123
|95
|Air Force
|1
|1
|62
|37
|4
|1
|164
|74
|Wyoming
|1
|1
|33
|47
|3
|3
|136
|170
|New Mexico
|0
|2
|34
|62
|2
|3
|102
|110
|Utah St.
|0
|1
|24
|34
|1
|4
|88
|182
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|43
|164
Northeast Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Stonehill
|1
|0
|24
|20
|3
|0
|133
|50
|Merrimack
|1
|0
|24
|23
|3
|2
|133
|112
|Sacred Heart
|1
|0
|14
|10
|3
|2
|92
|85
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|2
|0
|66
|20
|3
|2
|155
|107
|Duquesne
|0
|1
|20
|24
|1
|4
|89
|140
|CCSU
|0
|2
|23
|53
|0
|5
|58
|196
|LIU Brooklyn
|0
|1
|23
|24
|0
|5
|83
|193
|Wagner
|0
|1
|7
|27
|0
|4
|45
|200
Ohio Valley Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SE Missouri
|1
|0
|49
|28
|4
|1
|170
|144
|UT Martin
|2
|0
|101
|54
|3
|2
|180
|144
|E. Illinois
|1
|0
|35
|21
|1
|3
|89
|128
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|0
|2
|54
|105
|2
|2
|112
|128
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|1
|28
|45
|1
|3
|92
|159
|Murray St.
|0
|1
|21
|35
|0
|5
|48
|211
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|65
|129
Pacific-12 Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Southern Cal
|3
|0
|100
|67
|5
|0
|211
|98
|UCLA
|2
|0
|85
|49
|5
|0
|207
|104
|Oregon
|2
|0
|89
|68
|4
|1
|203
|151
|Utah
|2
|0
|76
|29
|4
|1
|210
|72
|Washington
|1
|1
|72
|62
|4
|1
|208
|116
|Washington St.
|1
|1
|69
|53
|4
|1
|148
|91
|Arizona
|1
|1
|74
|69
|3
|2
|160
|156
|California
|1
|1
|58
|59
|3
|2
|129
|110
|Oregon St.
|0
|2
|30
|59
|3
|2
|167
|136
|Stanford
|0
|3
|77
|126
|1
|3
|118
|136
|Arizona St.
|0
|2
|38
|76
|1
|4
|116
|143
|Colorado
|0
|2
|37
|88
|0
|5
|67
|216
Patriot League
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Holy Cross
|1
|0
|35
|10
|5
|0
|171
|93
|Fordham
|1
|0
|59
|38
|4
|1
|259
|222
|Lafayette
|1
|0
|24
|14
|2
|3
|51
|90
|Lehigh
|1
|0
|21
|19
|1
|4
|68
|158
|Colgate
|0
|1
|10
|35
|1
|4
|86
|153
|Georgetown
|0
|2
|57
|80
|1
|4
|112
|179
|Bucknell
|0
|1
|14
|24
|0
|4
|41
|103
Pioneer League
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Davidson
|2
|0
|87
|24
|4
|1
|197
|82
|Dayton
|1
|0
|27
|14
|3
|1
|111
|86
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|1
|0
|38
|24
|3
|1
|126
|80
|Stetson
|1
|0
|38
|26
|3
|1
|121
|93
|Valparaiso
|1
|0
|28
|21
|2
|2
|82
|101
|Morehead St.
|1
|1
|40
|48
|2
|3
|115
|188
|Marist
|1
|1
|54
|63
|1
|3
|69
|144
|Butler
|0
|1
|0
|31
|2
|2
|93
|112
|San Diego
|0
|1
|21
|28
|1
|3
|119
|99
|Presbyterian
|0
|2
|34
|70
|1
|4
|76
|223
|Drake
|0
|2
|39
|57
|0
|5
|81
|172
Southeastern Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|2
|0
|74
|29
|5
|0
|195
|54
|Tennessee
|1
|0
|38
|33
|4
|0
|194
|76
|Kentucky
|1
|1
|45
|38
|4
|1
|144
|74
|South Carolina
|0
|2
|37
|92
|3
|2
|178
|136
|Vanderbilt
|0
|1
|3
|55
|3
|2
|171
|169
|Florida
|0
|2
|49
|64
|2
|2
|109
|118
|Missouri
|0
|2
|36
|43
|2
|3
|134
|124
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|2
|0
|104
|29
|5
|0
|242
|55
|Mississippi
|1
|0
|22
|19
|5
|0
|186
|59
|LSU
|2
|0
|52
|33
|4
|1
|178
|74
|Mississippi St.
|1
|1
|58
|55
|4
|1
|191
|109
|Auburn
|1
|1
|34
|35
|3
|2
|112
|108
|Texas A&M
|1
|1
|47
|63
|3
|2
|109
|89
|Arkansas
|1
|2
|91
|102
|3
|2
|160
|153
Southern Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Chattanooga
|2
|0
|55
|16
|4
|1
|134
|81
|Mercer
|2
|0
|59
|7
|4
|1
|183
|76
|Samford
|2
|0
|69
|39
|4
|1
|129
|117
|Furman
|1
|1
|54
|48
|3
|2
|142
|102
|W. Carolina
|1
|1
|50
|52
|3
|2
|196
|146
|The Citadel
|1
|1
|20
|34
|1
|3
|30
|112
|ETSU
|0
|3
|47
|71
|2
|3
|136
|81
|VMI
|0
|1
|17
|38
|1
|3
|73
|124
|Wofford
|0
|2
|7
|73
|0
|5
|36
|150
Southland Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SE Louisiana
|1
|0
|41
|35
|3
|2
|175
|121
|Houston Baptist
|1
|0
|37
|34
|2
|2
|103
|123
|Northwestern St.
|2
|0
|71
|60
|2
|3
|102
|218
|Incarnate Word
|1
|1
|83
|61
|4
|1
|233
|145
|Texas A&M Commerce
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|157
|63
|McNeese St.
|0
|1
|20
|48
|1
|4
|98
|187
|Lamar
|0
|3
|75
|100
|0
|5
|105
|166
|Nicholls
|0
|1
|33
|36
|0
|5
|84
|213
Southwestern Athletic Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jackson St.
|3
|0
|174
|34
|4
|0
|190
|37
|Florida A&M
|2
|1
|75
|91
|3
|2
|122
|160
|Alabama St.
|1
|1
|31
|38
|3
|2
|82
|109
|Bethune-Cookman
|1
|1
|63
|54
|1
|3
|85
|157
|Alabama A&M
|1
|1
|60
|65
|1
|4
|80
|190
|MVSU
|0
|2
|14
|83
|0
|5
|44
|181
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Prairie View
|3
|0
|99
|52
|3
|2
|126
|104
|Alcorn St.
|1
|0
|38
|21
|2
|2
|95
|123
|Southern U.
|1
|1
|59
|27
|2
|2
|162
|92
|Texas Southern
|1
|2
|60
|56
|1
|4
|111
|167
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|2
|24
|97
|2
|3
|155
|205
|Grambling St.
|0
|3
|57
|136
|1
|4
|107
|215
Sun Belt Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Coastal Carolina
|2
|0
|75
|54
|5
|0
|182
|135
|James Madison
|2
|0
|72
|41
|4
|0
|179
|55
|Old Dominion
|1
|0
|29
|26
|2
|3
|108
|136
|Appalachian St.
|1
|1
|60
|60
|3
|2
|187
|137
|Georgia Southern
|0
|1
|30
|34
|3
|2
|189
|141
|Marshall
|0
|1
|7
|16
|3
|2
|147
|81
|Georgia St.
|0
|1
|24
|41
|1
|4
|138
|167
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|South Alabama
|1
|0
|20
|17
|4
|1
|175
|94
|Troy
|1
|1
|44
|39
|3
|2
|126
|111
|Arkansas St.
|1
|1
|71
|57
|2
|3
|173
|149
|Louisiana-Monroe
|1
|1
|49
|62
|2
|3
|101
|184
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|125
|93
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|2
|34
|41
|2
|3
|128
|102
|Texas State
|0
|1
|13
|40
|2
|3
|109
|132
Western Athletic Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Abilene Christian
|2
|0
|54
|24
|4
|1
|126
|78
|S. Utah
|1
|0
|31
|17
|3
|2
|127
|148
|Sam Houston St.
|1
|0
|17
|16
|2
|2
|47
|74
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|130
|106
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|1
|16
|17
|2
|3
|179
|138
|Utah Tech
|0
|2
|27
|57
|1
|4
|130
|167
Major Independents
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|BYU
|4
|1
|172
|132
|Liberty
|4
|1
|145
|114
|Notre Dame
|2
|2
|100
|96
|Uconn
|2
|4
|91
|196
|Army
|1
|3
|129
|120
|Umass
|1
|4
|53
|148
|New Mexico St.
|1
|5
|84
|194
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.