American Athletic Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|5
|0
|194
|76
|9
|0
|347
|134
|Houston
|6
|0
|242
|155
|8
|1
|352
|200
|UCF
|4
|2
|158
|130
|6
|3
|292
|217
|SMU
|3
|2
|189
|139
|7
|2
|361
|231
|East Carolina
|3
|2
|166
|97
|5
|4
|275
|216
|Memphis
|2
|3
|130
|135
|5
|4
|286
|262
|Tulsa
|2
|3
|114
|153
|3
|6
|215
|275
|Navy
|2
|4
|135
|168
|2
|7
|151
|274
|Temple
|1
|4
|61
|211
|3
|6
|164
|331
|South Florida
|1
|4
|138
|170
|2
|7
|223
|309
|Tulane
|0
|5
|99
|192
|1
|8
|245
|341
Atlantic Coast Conference
Atlantic
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Wake Forest
|5
|1
|249
|167
|8
|1
|402
|249
|NC State
|4
|1
|146
|86
|7
|2
|280
|144
|Clemson
|5
|2
|148
|133
|6
|3
|200
|146
|Syracuse
|2
|3
|143
|132
|5
|4
|265
|203
|Louisville
|2
|4
|163
|166
|4
|5
|259
|247
|Florida St.
|2
|4
|139
|179
|3
|6
|253
|243
|Boston College
|1
|4
|57
|104
|5
|4
|222
|169
Coastal
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|4
|1
|195
|112
|7
|2
|405
|204
|Virginia
|4
|2
|216
|197
|6
|3
|350
|277
|Miami
|3
|2
|172
|169
|5
|4
|296
|274
|North Carolina
|4
|3
|257
|240
|5
|4
|350
|301
|Virginia Tech
|2
|3
|89
|113
|4
|5
|195
|196
|Georgia Tech
|2
|5
|192
|222
|3
|6
|258
|261
|Duke
|0
|5
|70
|216
|3
|6
|225
|320
Big 12 Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oklahoma
|6
|0
|247
|167
|9
|0
|386
|218
|Oklahoma St.
|5
|1
|187
|88
|8
|1
|259
|147
|Baylor
|4
|2
|194
|134
|7
|2
|327
|185
|Iowa St.
|4
|2
|206
|124
|6
|3
|287
|164
|Kansas St.
|3
|3
|162
|147
|6
|3
|255
|194
|Texas Tech
|2
|4
|175
|233
|5
|4
|295
|297
|TCU
|2
|4
|169
|203
|4
|5
|282
|280
|Texas
|2
|4
|205
|210
|4
|5
|322
|268
|West Virginia
|2
|4
|123
|156
|4
|5
|240
|207
|Kansas
|0
|6
|64
|270
|1
|8
|136
|385
Big Sky Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Montana St.
|6
|0
|178
|67
|8
|1
|291
|103
|Sacramento St.
|6
|0
|204
|95
|7
|2
|269
|178
|UC Davis
|5
|1
|157
|101
|8
|1
|289
|152
|E. Washington
|4
|2
|272
|145
|7
|2
|432
|248
|Montana
|4
|2
|177
|102
|7
|2
|263
|130
|Portland St.
|4
|2
|175
|134
|5
|4
|255
|234
|N. Arizona
|3
|3
|179
|184
|4
|5
|223
|279
|Weber St.
|3
|3
|152
|118
|4
|5
|234
|198
|Idaho
|2
|4
|170
|229
|3
|6
|252
|327
|N. Colorado
|2
|5
|85
|216
|3
|7
|147
|281
|Idaho St.
|1
|5
|101
|186
|1
|8
|139
|329
|Cal Poly
|0
|6
|64
|229
|1
|8
|116
|357
|S. Utah
|0
|7
|141
|249
|1
|9
|209
|370
Big South Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kennesaw St.
|5
|0
|157
|73
|8
|1
|271
|159
|Monmouth (NJ)
|5
|0
|209
|97
|6
|3
|293
|246
|NC A&T
|3
|3
|125
|145
|4
|5
|197
|233
|Hampton
|2
|3
|112
|137
|4
|5
|253
|291
|Campbell
|2
|3
|128
|150
|3
|6
|244
|273
|North Alabama
|2
|3
|185
|184
|2
|7
|251
|311
|Charleston Southern
|2
|4
|140
|157
|3
|5
|206
|209
|Robert Morris
|2
|4
|152
|215
|3
|5
|174
|276
|Gardner-Webb
|1
|4
|124
|174
|3
|6
|267
|276
Big Ten Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ohio St.
|6
|0
|276
|109
|8
|1
|404
|171
|Michigan
|5
|1
|185
|110
|8
|1
|326
|144
|Michigan St.
|5
|1
|178
|142
|8
|1
|306
|204
|Penn St.
|3
|3
|133
|100
|6
|3
|243
|150
|Maryland
|2
|4
|119
|234
|5
|4
|248
|274
|Rutgers
|1
|5
|69
|190
|4
|5
|192
|224
|Indiana
|0
|6
|70
|199
|2
|7
|183
|282
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Iowa
|4
|2
|139
|103
|7
|2
|220
|141
|Minnesota
|4
|2
|162
|125
|6
|3
|233
|165
|Purdue
|4
|2
|131
|118
|6
|3
|223
|166
|Wisconsin
|4
|2
|160
|77
|6
|3
|227
|139
|Illinois
|3
|4
|104
|123
|4
|6
|172
|216
|Northwestern
|1
|5
|82
|192
|3
|6
|164
|234
|Nebraska
|1
|6
|190
|176
|3
|7
|286
|209
Colonial Athletic Association
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|James Madison
|5
|1
|191
|90
|8
|1
|347
|138
|Villanova
|5
|1
|176
|95
|7
|2
|295
|139
|William & Mary
|4
|2
|155
|138
|6
|3
|206
|191
|Rhode Island
|3
|3
|96
|166
|6
|3
|221
|233
|Delaware
|3
|3
|120
|120
|5
|4
|177
|185
|Elon
|3
|3
|129
|154
|4
|5
|185
|245
|Stony Brook
|3
|3
|138
|123
|4
|5
|183
|205
|Towson
|3
|3
|132
|139
|4
|5
|191
|222
|Maine
|3
|4
|162
|200
|4
|5
|207
|267
|Richmond
|2
|4
|114
|138
|4
|5
|193
|176
|New Hampshire
|2
|4
|112
|137
|3
|6
|159
|265
|Albany (NY)
|1
|6
|123
|148
|1
|8
|153
|238
Conference USA
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Marshall
|4
|1
|163
|81
|6
|3
|324
|171
|W. Kentucky
|4
|1
|216
|125
|5
|4
|372
|265
|Charlotte
|3
|2
|140
|179
|5
|4
|232
|261
|FAU
|3
|2
|151
|114
|5
|4
|255
|200
|Middle Tennessee
|2
|3
|142
|155
|4
|5
|263
|259
|Old Dominion
|2
|3
|124
|135
|3
|6
|232
|264
|FIU
|0
|5
|97
|222
|1
|8
|210
|340
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UTSA
|5
|0
|213
|98
|9
|0
|359
|173
|UAB
|4
|1
|181
|88
|6
|3
|259
|201
|UTEP
|3
|2
|121
|109
|6
|3
|222
|207
|North Texas
|2
|3
|112
|151
|3
|6
|229
|283
|Rice
|2
|3
|102
|149
|3
|6
|174
|323
|Louisiana Tech
|1
|4
|101
|156
|2
|7
|244
|306
|Southern Miss.
|0
|5
|56
|157
|1
|8
|123
|272
Ivy League
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Dartmouth
|4
|1
|106
|67
|7
|1
|213
|109
|Princeton
|4
|1
|139
|112
|7
|1
|265
|140
|Yale
|4
|1
|182
|137
|5
|3
|248
|178
|Harvard
|3
|2
|155
|86
|6
|2
|267
|111
|Columbia
|2
|3
|100
|124
|5
|3
|194
|182
|Penn
|1
|4
|106
|128
|3
|5
|170
|158
|Brown
|1
|4
|163
|258
|2
|6
|247
|349
|Cornell
|1
|4
|103
|142
|2
|6
|168
|214
Mid-American Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kent St.
|4
|1
|192
|196
|5
|4
|285
|314
|Miami (Ohio)
|3
|2
|131
|103
|4
|5
|223
|213
|Buffalo
|2
|3
|171
|164
|4
|5
|303
|261
|Ohio
|2
|3
|149
|141
|2
|7
|204
|282
|Bowling Green
|1
|4
|146
|195
|3
|6
|212
|275
|Akron
|1
|4
|108
|164
|2
|7
|184
|342
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Illinois
|4
|1
|169
|156
|6
|3
|285
|304
|E. Michigan
|3
|2
|171
|150
|6
|3
|314
|248
|Ball St.
|3
|2
|143
|122
|5
|4
|227
|248
|Cent. Michigan
|3
|2
|153
|147
|5
|4
|274
|257
|W. Michigan
|2
|3
|153
|169
|5
|4
|262
|260
|Toledo
|2
|3
|148
|127
|4
|5
|277
|198
Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SC State
|4
|0
|92
|57
|5
|4
|220
|256
|Norfolk St.
|2
|1
|112
|89
|6
|3
|318
|279
|NC Central
|2
|1
|90
|80
|4
|5
|189
|232
|Delaware St.
|1
|2
|51
|56
|4
|5
|202
|218
|Howard
|1
|3
|93
|90
|2
|7
|177
|277
|Morgan St.
|1
|4
|71
|137
|1
|8
|112
|285
Missouri Valley Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|5
|1
|160
|79
|8
|1
|287
|92
|Missouri St.
|5
|2
|232
|174
|6
|3
|291
|231
|S. Dakota St.
|4
|2
|217
|120
|7
|2
|366
|157
|S. Illinois
|4
|2
|183
|177
|6
|3
|308
|232
|South Dakota
|4
|2
|171
|116
|6
|3
|267
|154
|N. Iowa
|3
|3
|134
|125
|5
|4
|222
|160
|Illinois St.
|2
|4
|105
|158
|4
|5
|185
|217
|Indiana St.
|2
|4
|84
|207
|4
|5
|139
|273
|North Dakota
|2
|4
|137
|130
|4
|5
|234
|192
|W. Illinois
|2
|5
|181
|251
|2
|8
|265
|386
|Youngstown St.
|1
|5
|137
|204
|2
|6
|195
|287
Mountain West Conference
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|San Diego St.
|4
|1
|107
|74
|8
|1
|254
|150
|Nevada
|4
|1
|185
|126
|7
|2
|328
|219
|Fresno St.
|4
|2
|157
|149
|7
|3
|329
|227
|San Jose St.
|3
|3
|122
|132
|5
|5
|214
|230
|Hawaii
|1
|4
|98
|143
|4
|6
|273
|322
|UNLV
|1
|4
|125
|161
|1
|8
|188
|305
Mountain
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Utah St.
|4
|1
|157
|151
|7
|2
|286
|245
|Air Force
|3
|2
|145
|110
|6
|3
|248
|155
|Boise St.
|3
|2
|143
|101
|5
|4
|274
|188
|Colorado St.
|2
|3
|128
|106
|3
|6
|208
|202
|Wyoming
|1
|4
|69
|99
|5
|4
|207
|192
|New Mexico
|1
|4
|55
|139
|3
|6
|129
|235
Northeast Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sacred Heart
|4
|1
|98
|70
|6
|3
|160
|140
|Duquesne
|3
|2
|133
|124
|5
|3
|220
|202
|Bryant
|3
|2
|115
|102
|5
|4
|220
|228
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|3
|2
|141
|76
|4
|5
|209
|180
|CCSU
|3
|2
|130
|112
|3
|6
|181
|287
|Merrimack
|2
|3
|123
|137
|5
|4
|286
|222
|LIU Brooklyn
|2
|3
|101
|159
|2
|6
|118
|315
|Wagner
|0
|5
|93
|154
|0
|9
|141
|353
Ohio Valley Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UT Martin
|5
|0
|172
|107
|8
|1
|295
|234
|Tennessee St.
|4
|2
|133
|144
|5
|4
|200
|205
|Murray St.
|3
|3
|137
|186
|4
|5
|189
|255
|SE Missouri
|3
|3
|193
|141
|3
|6
|256
|299
|Austin Peay
|2
|3
|141
|103
|4
|5
|274
|247
|Tennessee Tech
|1
|3
|82
|97
|3
|6
|179
|260
|E. Illinois
|1
|5
|92
|172
|1
|9
|147
|292
Pacific-12 Conference
North
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oregon
|5
|1
|201
|143
|8
|1
|315
|202
|Washington St.
|4
|2
|147
|151
|5
|4
|233
|222
|Oregon St.
|3
|3
|197
|192
|5
|4
|305
|249
|Washington
|3
|3
|129
|130
|4
|5
|198
|177
|California
|2
|4
|115
|114
|3
|6
|206
|200
|Stanford
|2
|5
|158
|221
|3
|6
|206
|268
South
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Utah
|5
|1
|231
|133
|6
|3
|319
|209
|Arizona St.
|4
|2
|178
|131
|6
|3
|273
|182
|UCLA
|3
|3
|171
|177
|5
|4
|290
|254
|Southern Cal
|3
|4
|220
|222
|4
|5
|266
|260
|Colorado
|2
|4
|130
|184
|3
|6
|172
|231
|Arizona
|1
|5
|95
|174
|1
|8
|144
|257
Patriot League
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Holy Cross
|4
|0
|156
|46
|7
|2
|293
|179
|Fordham
|4
|0
|184
|110
|6
|3
|315
|254
|Colgate
|3
|1
|101
|76
|3
|6
|141
|243
|Lafayette
|2
|2
|102
|100
|3
|6
|159
|222
|Lehigh
|1
|3
|81
|102
|1
|8
|87
|266
|Georgetown
|1
|4
|107
|162
|2
|6
|160
|255
|Bucknell
|0
|5
|58
|193
|1
|8
|88
|309
Pioneer League
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Davidson
|6
|0
|253
|151
|7
|1
|305
|222
|San Diego
|6
|1
|208
|128
|6
|4
|242
|261
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|4
|2
|160
|96
|5
|3
|175
|149
|Morehead St.
|4
|2
|166
|139
|5
|4
|273
|275
|Marist
|4
|2
|119
|98
|4
|4
|150
|169
|Dayton
|4
|3
|253
|207
|5
|4
|273
|272
|Valparaiso
|3
|3
|185
|172
|3
|6
|213
|292
|Stetson
|2
|4
|109
|162
|4
|5
|212
|255
|Drake
|1
|5
|47
|77
|2
|7
|99
|163
|Butler
|0
|6
|98
|212
|2
|7
|231
|309
|Presbyterian
|0
|6
|205
|361
|2
|7
|357
|479
Southeastern Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|7
|0
|280
|49
|9
|0
|346
|59
|Kentucky
|4
|3
|185
|178
|6
|3
|258
|211
|Tennessee
|3
|3
|216
|207
|5
|4
|344
|254
|South Carolina
|2
|4
|118
|182
|5
|4
|207
|213
|Florida
|2
|5
|188
|188
|4
|5
|265
|222
|Missouri
|1
|4
|109
|203
|4
|5
|284
|331
|Vanderbilt
|0
|5
|54
|207
|2
|7
|134
|320
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|5
|1
|232
|138
|8
|1
|387
|179
|Texas A&M
|4
|2
|172
|115
|7
|2
|257
|132
|Mississippi
|3
|2
|155
|167
|7
|2
|340
|243
|Auburn
|3
|2
|106
|116
|6
|3
|282
|178
|Mississippi St.
|3
|3
|164
|153
|5
|4
|252
|228
|Arkansas
|2
|3
|125
|165
|6
|3
|293
|216
|LSU
|2
|4
|148
|184
|4
|5
|258
|250
Southern Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|ETSU
|5
|1
|190
|144
|8
|1
|296
|167
|Mercer
|5
|1
|189
|135
|6
|2
|272
|183
|Chattanooga
|5
|1
|203
|96
|6
|3
|266
|154
|VMI
|4
|2
|203
|171
|6
|3
|289
|276
|W. Carolina
|3
|3
|207
|215
|3
|6
|269
|374
|Samford
|3
|4
|252
|276
|4
|5
|331
|323
|Furman
|2
|4
|127
|131
|4
|5
|189
|194
|The Citadel
|1
|5
|122
|210
|2
|7
|202
|313
|Wofford
|0
|7
|133
|248
|1
|8
|167
|301
Southland Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Incarnate Word
|5
|1
|231
|149
|7
|2
|354
|236
|SE Louisiana
|5
|1
|283
|196
|7
|2
|430
|279
|Nicholls
|4
|2
|227
|162
|5
|4
|299
|245
|McNeese St.
|2
|4
|132
|153
|3
|6
|206
|253
|Northwestern St.
|2
|4
|128
|207
|2
|7
|162
|299
|Houston Baptist
|0
|6
|117
|251
|0
|9
|174
|360
Southwestern Athletic Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jackson St.
|6
|0
|207
|80
|8
|1
|276
|125
|Florida A&M
|5
|1
|155
|86
|7
|2
|236
|138
|Alabama A&M
|3
|3
|188
|202
|5
|3
|275
|278
|Alabama St.
|2
|4
|128
|161
|3
|5
|142
|236
|MVSU
|1
|5
|118
|177
|2
|7
|148
|286
|Bethune-Cookman
|1
|5
|141
|196
|1
|8
|218
|339
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Prairie View
|6
|0
|198
|114
|7
|1
|244
|181
|Alcorn St.
|4
|2
|197
|170
|5
|4
|245
|231
|Southern U.
|3
|3
|179
|179
|4
|5
|247
|289
|Grambling St.
|2
|4
|130
|155
|3
|6
|146
|247
|Texas Southern
|2
|4
|179
|207
|3
|6
|289
|321
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|1
|5
|127
|220
|2
|7
|187
|326
Sun Belt Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Coastal Carolina
|4
|1
|201
|92
|8
|1
|383
|156
|Appalachian St.
|4
|1
|195
|126
|7
|2
|326
|210
|Troy
|3
|2
|133
|140
|5
|4
|236
|196
|Georgia St.
|3
|2
|137
|117
|4
|5
|208
|262
|Georgia Southern
|1
|5
|139
|178
|2
|7
|185
|286
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|6
|0
|183
|95
|8
|1
|277
|171
|Texas State
|2
|3
|104
|154
|3
|6
|202
|301
|South Alabama
|2
|4
|176
|152
|5
|4
|257
|199
|Louisiana-Monroe
|2
|4
|144
|247
|4
|5
|197
|327
|Arkansas St.
|0
|5
|107
|218
|1
|8
|234
|387
Western Athletic Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sam Houston St.
|6
|0
|253
|106
|8
|0
|347
|136
|E. Kentucky
|4
|1
|147
|94
|6
|3
|237
|202
|Stephen F. Austin
|4
|2
|173
|123
|6
|3
|314
|177
|Cent. Arkansas
|3
|2
|199
|156
|5
|4
|362
|265
|Jacksonville St.
|2
|2
|89
|129
|4
|5
|173
|266
|Tarleton St.
|2
|3
|123
|126
|5
|4
|269
|208
|Abilene Christian
|2
|4
|168
|170
|4
|5
|273
|242
|Lamar
|0
|6
|93
|254
|2
|7
|157
|321
|Dixie St.
|0
|3
|50
|137
|0
|9
|118
|360
Major Independents
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Liberty
|7
|3
|351
|187
|Army
|5
|3
|263
|208
|Umass
|1
|8
|142
|405
|Notre Dame
|8
|1
|295
|202
|BYU
|8
|2
|333
|243
|New Mexico St.
|1
|8
|208
|343
|Uconn
|1
|8
|146
|324