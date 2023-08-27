American Athletic Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Charlotte000000
East Carolina000000
FAU000000
Memphis000000
Navy000001342
North Texas000000
Rice000000
SMU000000
South Florida000000
Temple000000
Tulane000000
Tulsa000000
UAB000000
UTSA000000

Atlantic Coast Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Boston College000000
Clemson000000
Duke000000
Florida St.000000
Georgia Tech000000
Louisville000000
Miami000000
NC State000000
North Carolina000000
Pittsburgh000000
Syracuse000000
Virginia000000
Virginia Tech000000
Wake Forest000000

Big 12 Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
BYU000000
Baylor000000
Cincinnati000000
Houston000000
Iowa St.000000
Kansas000000
Kansas St.000000
Oklahoma000000
Oklahoma St.000000
TCU000000
Texas000000
Texas Tech000000
UCF000000
West Virginia000000

Big Sky Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Cal Poly000000
E. Washington000000
Idaho000000
Idaho St.000000
Montana000000
Montana St.000000
N. Arizona000000
N. Colorado000000
Portland St.000000
Sacramento St.000000
UC Davis000000
Weber St.000000

Big South-OVC Association

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Bryant000000
Charleston Southern000000
E. Illinois000000
Gardner-Webb000000
Lindenwood (Mo.)000000
Robert Morris000000
SE Missouri000000
Tennessee St.000000
Tennessee Tech000000
UT Martin000000

Big Ten Conference

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Indiana000000
Maryland000000
Michigan000000
Michigan St.000000
Ohio St.000000
Penn St.000000
Rutgers000000

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Illinois000000
Iowa000000
Minnesota000000
Nebraska000000
Northwestern000000
Purdue000000
Wisconsin000000

Coastal Athletic Association

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Albany (NY)0000103413
Campbell000000
Delaware000000
Elon000000
Hampton000000
Maine000000
Monmouth (NJ)000000
NC A&T000000
New Hampshire000000
Rhode Island000000
Richmond000000
Stony Brook000000
Towson000000
Villanova000000
William & Mary000000

Conference USA

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Jacksonville St.101714101714
Louisiana Tech102217102217
FIU011722011722
Liberty000000
Middle Tennessee000000
New Mexico St.0000013041
Sam Houston St.000000
UTEP011417011417
W. Kentucky000000

Ivy League

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Brown000000
Columbia000000
Cornell000000
Dartmouth000000
Harvard000000
Penn000000
Princeton000000
Yale000000

Mid-American Conference

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Akron000000
Bowling Green000000
Buffalo000000
Kent St.000000
Miami (Ohio)000000
Ohio0000011320

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Ball St.000000
Cent. Michigan000000
E. Michigan000000
N. Illinois000000
Toledo000000
W. Michigan000000

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Delaware St.000000
Howard000000
Morgan St.000000
NC Central000000
Norfolk St.000000
SC State000001737

Missouri Valley Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Illinois St.000000
Indiana St.000000
Missouri St.000000
Murray St.000000
N. Dakota St.000000
N. Iowa000000
North Dakota000000
S. Dakota St.000000
S. Illinois000000
South Dakota000000
W. Illinois000000
Youngstown St.000000

Mountain West Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
San Diego St.0000102013
Air Force000000
Boise St.000000
Colorado St.000000
Fresno St.000000
Hawaii0000012835
Nevada000000
New Mexico000000
San Jose St.0000012856
UNLV000000
Utah St.000000
Wyoming000000

Northeast Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
CCSU000000
Duquesne000000
LIU Brooklyn000000
Merrimack000000
Sacred Heart000000
St. Francis (Pa.)000000
Stonehill000000
Wagner000000

Pacific-12 Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Southern Cal0000105628
Arizona000000
Arizona St.000000
California000000
Colorado000000
Oregon000000
Oregon St.000000
Stanford000000
UCLA000000
Utah000000
Washington000000
Washington St.000000

Patriot League

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Bucknell000000
Colgate000000
Fordham0000011334
Georgetown000000
Holy Cross000000
Lafayette000000
Lehigh000000

Pioneer League

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Butler000000
Davidson000000
Dayton000000
Drake000000
Marist000000
Morehead St.000000
Presbyterian000000
San Diego000000
St. Thomas (Minn.)000000
Stetson000000
Valparaiso000000

Southeastern Conference

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Vanderbilt0000103528
Florida000000
Georgia000000
Kentucky000000
Missouri000000
South Carolina000000
Tennessee000000

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Alabama000000
Arkansas000000
Auburn000000
LSU000000
Mississippi000000
Mississippi St.000000
Texas A&M000000

Southern Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Mercer000010177
Chattanooga00000000
ETSU000000
Furman000000
Samford000000
The Citadel000000
VMI00000000
W. Carolina000000
Wofford000000

Southland Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Houston Christian000000
Incarnate Word000000
Lamar000000
McNeese St.000000
Nicholls000000
Northwestern St.000000
SE Louisiana000000
Texas A&M Commerce000000

Southwestern Athletic Conference

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Jackson St.000010377
Alabama A&M000000
Alabama St.000000
Bethune-Cookman000000
Florida A&M000000
MVSU000000

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Alcorn St.000000
Ark.-Pine Bluff000000
Grambling St.000000
Prairie View000000
Southern U.000000
Texas Southern000000

Sun Belt Conference

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Appalachian St.000000
Coastal Carolina000000
Georgia Southern000000
Georgia St.000000
James Madison000000
Marshall000000
Old Dominion000000

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Arkansas St.000000
Louisiana-Lafayette000000
Louisiana-Monroe000000
South Alabama000000
Southern Miss.000000
Texas State000000
Troy000000

United Athletic Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Abilene Christian000000
Austin Peay000000
Cent. Arkansas000000
E. Kentucky000000
North Alabama000001717
S. Utah000000
Stephen F. Austin000000
Tarleton St.000000
Utah Tech000000

Major Independents

WLPFPA
Notre Dame10423
Umass104130
Army00
Uconn00

Independents

WLPFPA
Kennesaw St.00

