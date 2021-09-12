American Athletic Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Cincinnati0000209121
Memphis0000209767
SMU0000209121
UCF0000209945
Houston0000116545
Temple0000115985
Tulane00001110460
East Carolina0000023653
Navy0000021072
South Florida0000022087
Tulsa0000024047

Atlantic Coast Conference

Atlantic

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Boston College0000209628
Wake Forest0000208326
Clemson0000115213
Louisville0000115446
NC State0000115524
Syracuse0000113626
Florida St.0000025561

Coastal

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Virginia Tech101710205224
Pittsburgh0000209241
Virginia0000208514
Duke0000117348
Georgia Tech0000116639
Miami0000113867
North Carolina011017116934

Big 12 Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Baylor0000209527
Kansas St.0000205530
Oklahoma00002011635
Oklahoma St.0000205139
TCU0000207935
Texas Tech0000206643
Iowa St.0000113337
Kansas0000113963
Texas0000115958
West Virginia0000119030

Big Sky Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
E. Washington0000209847
Montana0000205514
UC Davis0000207224
Cal Poly0000113880
Idaho0000118256
Montana St.0000116126
N. Colorado0000115248
Sacramento St.0000113541
Weber St.0000115843
Idaho St.0000022484
N. Arizona0000022376
Portland St.0000025993
S. Utah0000022886

Big South Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Charleston Southern0000103821
Hampton0000114975
Kennesaw St.0000115270
Monmouth (NJ)0000114173
Campbell0000023072
Gardner-Webb0000023568
NC A&T0000023574
North Alabama0000022869
Robert Morris000001045

Big Ten Conference

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Michigan St.103821208035
Penn St.101610206023
Ohio St.104531117366
Maryland0000209224
Michigan0000207824
Rutgers0000207821
Indiana01634116248

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Iowa10346206123
Illinois1030221274101
Purdue0000207921
Nebraska0122302110240
Minnesota013145116271
Northwestern012138114544
Wisconsin011016114423

Colonial Athletic Association

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Delaware103424206134
James Madison105572012317
New Hampshire205335205335
Rhode Island101614206135
Richmond0000206917
Villanova0000201026
Elon0000114647
Stony Brook012127114530
Towson011426114526
William & Mary0000112446
Albany (NY)011416022044
Maine023189023189

Conference USA

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Charlotte0000206938
Marshall0000209317
FAU0000115241
FIU0000116533
Middle Tennessee0000116450
Old Dominion0000115749
W. Kentucky0000119459

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
UTSA0000209130
UTEP0000218185
Louisiana Tech0000117977
North Texas0000115649
Southern Miss.0000114431
UAB0000113856
Rice0000022482

Ivy League

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Brown00000000
Columbia00000000
Cornell00000000
Dartmouth00000000
Harvard00000000
Penn00000000
Princeton00000000
Yale00000000

Mid-American Conference

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Buffalo0000117235
Kent St.0000117051
Akron00000234105
Bowling Green0000022560
Miami (Ohio)0000024080
Ohio0000023557

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Ball St.0000114465
Cent. Michigan0000116934
E. Michigan0000114249
N. Illinois0000116571
Toledo0000117842
W. Michigan0000114247

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Delaware St.0000114644
NC Central0000113358
Howard00000214100
Morgan St.00000220100
Norfolk St.0000022690
SC State0000024491

Missouri Valley Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
N. Dakota St.000020926
S. Dakota St.0000209430
Illinois St.0000114935
Indiana St.0000113245
Missouri St.0000115957
N. Iowa0000114432
North Dakota0000115962
S. Illinois0000117052
South Dakota0000114824
Youngstown St.0000115883
W. Illinois0000022873

Mountain West Conference

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Nevada0000207127
San Diego St.0000206624
Fresno St.00002113241
San Jose St.0000115244
Hawaii00001286124
UNLV0000024372

Mountain

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Air Force0000205817
New Mexico0000206142
Utah St.0000207447
Wyoming0000206959
Boise St.0000118549
Colorado St.0000024466

Northeast Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Bryant10176113851
CCSU102119114247
Merrimack0000209044
Duquesne0000113171
Sacred Heart01617112717
LIU Brooklyn00000210114
St. Francis (Pa.)0000022562
Wagner011921022690

Ohio Valley Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Austin Peay0000114774
Murray St.0000114242
UT Martin0000115486
E. Illinois0000033189
SE Missouri0000023599
Tennessee St.0000022654
Tennessee Tech0000021478

Pacific-12 Conference

North

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Stanford104228114952
Oregon0000206652
Oregon St.0000116657
Washington St.0000116750
California0000024956
Washington0000021744

South

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Arizona St.0000207824
UCLA0000208237
Colorado0000114217
Southern Cal012842115849
Utah0000115743
Arizona0000023062

Patriot League

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Georgetown0000102014
Holy Cross0000115963
Bucknell000002376
Colgate000002375
Fordham0000023078
Lafayette0000021759
Lehigh000002678

Pioneer League

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Dayton0000101710
Presbyterian00002015246
St. Thomas (Minn.)000010129
Stetson00002010330
Butler0000115673
Davidson0000115271
Drake0000115248
Morehead St.0000117277
Marist00000000
San Diego0000022481
Valparaiso0000021092

Southeastern Conference

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Kentucky103528208038
Florida0000207734
Georgia0000206610
South Carolina0000206617
Missouri012835116259
Tennessee0000117247
Vanderbilt0000112744

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Alabama0000209227
Arkansas0000207838
Auburn00002012210
Mississippi0000209741
Mississippi St.0000205944
Texas A&M0000205117
LSU0000116145

Southern Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
ETSU0000206817
Furman0000205518
Wofford0000102422
Chattanooga0000114030
Mercer0000118348
Samford0000117947
VMI0000115584
The Citadel0000023590
W. Carolina00000228107

Southland Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Incarnate Word0000118153
SE Louisiana0000119173
Houston Baptist0000023072
McNeese St.0000024376
Nicholls0000024169
Northwestern St.0000022457

Southwestern Athletic Conference

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Jackson St.1076204522
Alabama A&M0000104241
Alabama St.0000111475
Florida A&M0167114014
Bethune-Cookman00000242101
MVSU000001035

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Prairie View104017114957
Ark.-Pine Bluff0000103416
Alcorn St.0000112733
Grambling St.0000111647
Southern U.0000114479
Texas Southern0117400224106

Sun Belt Conference

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Coastal Carolina00002010136
Appalachian St.0000115644
Georgia Southern0000113663
Troy0000116824
Georgia St.00000227102

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
South Alabama0000205326
Arkansas St.0000119076
Louisiana-Lafayette0000114562
Texas State0000114346
Louisiana-Monroe0000011045

Western Athletic Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Stephen F. Austin102010114238
Sam Houston St.0000209430
Abilene Christian0000117163
E. Kentucky0000113458
Jacksonville St.0000112048
Lamar0000114757
Tarleton St.011020116427
Cent. Arkansas0000025583
Dixie St.0000021060

Major Independents

WLPFPA
Army208145
BYU205033
Liberty206920
Notre Dame207367
New Mexico St.033892
Uconn0328132
Umass023596

