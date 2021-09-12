American Athletic Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|91
|21
|Memphis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|97
|67
|SMU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|91
|21
|UCF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|99
|45
|Houston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|65
|45
|Temple
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|59
|85
|Tulane
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|104
|60
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|36
|53
|Navy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|72
|South Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|87
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|40
|47
Atlantic Coast Conference
Atlantic
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Boston College
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|96
|28
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|83
|26
|Clemson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|52
|13
|Louisville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|54
|46
|NC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|55
|24
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|36
|26
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|55
|61
Coastal
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Virginia Tech
|1
|0
|17
|10
|2
|0
|52
|24
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|92
|41
|Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|85
|14
|Duke
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|73
|48
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|66
|39
|Miami
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|38
|67
|North Carolina
|0
|1
|10
|17
|1
|1
|69
|34
Big 12 Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Baylor
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|95
|27
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|55
|30
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|116
|35
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|51
|39
|TCU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|79
|35
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|66
|43
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|37
|Kansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|63
|Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|59
|58
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|90
|30
Big Sky Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|98
|47
|Montana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|55
|14
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|72
|24
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|38
|80
|Idaho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|82
|56
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|61
|26
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|52
|48
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|35
|41
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|58
|43
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|84
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|76
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|59
|93
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|86
Big South Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|38
|21
|Hampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|49
|75
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|52
|70
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|41
|73
|Campbell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|30
|72
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|35
|68
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|35
|74
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|69
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|45
Big Ten Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Michigan St.
|1
|0
|38
|21
|2
|0
|80
|35
|Penn St.
|1
|0
|16
|10
|2
|0
|60
|23
|Ohio St.
|1
|0
|45
|31
|1
|1
|73
|66
|Maryland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|92
|24
|Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|78
|24
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|78
|21
|Indiana
|0
|1
|6
|34
|1
|1
|62
|48
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Iowa
|1
|0
|34
|6
|2
|0
|61
|23
|Illinois
|1
|0
|30
|22
|1
|2
|74
|101
|Purdue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|79
|21
|Nebraska
|0
|1
|22
|30
|2
|1
|102
|40
|Minnesota
|0
|1
|31
|45
|1
|1
|62
|71
|Northwestern
|0
|1
|21
|38
|1
|1
|45
|44
|Wisconsin
|0
|1
|10
|16
|1
|1
|44
|23
Colonial Athletic Association
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Delaware
|1
|0
|34
|24
|2
|0
|61
|34
|James Madison
|1
|0
|55
|7
|2
|0
|123
|17
|New Hampshire
|2
|0
|53
|35
|2
|0
|53
|35
|Rhode Island
|1
|0
|16
|14
|2
|0
|61
|35
|Richmond
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|69
|17
|Villanova
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|102
|6
|Elon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|46
|47
|Stony Brook
|0
|1
|21
|27
|1
|1
|45
|30
|Towson
|0
|1
|14
|26
|1
|1
|45
|26
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|46
|Albany (NY)
|0
|1
|14
|16
|0
|2
|20
|44
|Maine
|0
|2
|31
|89
|0
|2
|31
|89
Conference USA
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|69
|38
|Marshall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|93
|17
|FAU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|52
|41
|FIU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|65
|33
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|64
|50
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|57
|49
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|94
|59
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UTSA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|91
|30
|UTEP
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|81
|85
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|79
|77
|North Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|56
|49
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|44
|31
|UAB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|38
|56
|Rice
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|82
Ivy League
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Columbia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cornell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harvard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Penn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Mid-American Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|72
|35
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|70
|51
|Akron
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|34
|105
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|25
|60
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|40
|80
|Ohio
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|35
|57
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|44
|65
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|69
|34
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|42
|49
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|65
|71
|Toledo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|78
|42
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|42
|47
Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|46
|44
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|58
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|100
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|100
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|90
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|44
|91
Missouri Valley Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|92
|6
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|94
|30
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|49
|35
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|32
|45
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|59
|57
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|44
|32
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|59
|62
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|70
|52
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|48
|24
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|58
|83
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|73
Mountain West Conference
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Nevada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|71
|27
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|66
|24
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|132
|41
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|52
|44
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|86
|124
|UNLV
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|43
|72
Mountain
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Air Force
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|58
|17
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|61
|42
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|74
|47
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|69
|59
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|85
|49
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|44
|66
Northeast Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bryant
|1
|0
|17
|6
|1
|1
|38
|51
|CCSU
|1
|0
|21
|19
|1
|1
|42
|47
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|90
|44
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|71
|Sacred Heart
|0
|1
|6
|17
|1
|1
|27
|17
|LIU Brooklyn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|114
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|25
|62
|Wagner
|0
|1
|19
|21
|0
|2
|26
|90
Ohio Valley Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|47
|74
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|42
|42
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|54
|86
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|31
|89
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|35
|99
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|54
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|78
Pacific-12 Conference
North
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Stanford
|1
|0
|42
|28
|1
|1
|49
|52
|Oregon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|66
|52
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|66
|57
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|67
|50
|California
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|49
|56
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|44
South
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|78
|24
|UCLA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|82
|37
|Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|42
|17
|Southern Cal
|0
|1
|28
|42
|1
|1
|58
|49
|Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|57
|43
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|30
|62
Patriot League
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|14
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|59
|63
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|76
|Colgate
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|75
|Fordham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|30
|78
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|59
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|78
Pioneer League
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Dayton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|10
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|152
|46
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|9
|Stetson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|103
|30
|Butler
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|56
|73
|Davidson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|52
|71
|Drake
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|52
|48
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|72
|77
|Marist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Diego
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|81
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|92
Southeastern Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kentucky
|1
|0
|35
|28
|2
|0
|80
|38
|Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|77
|34
|Georgia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|66
|10
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|66
|17
|Missouri
|0
|1
|28
|35
|1
|1
|62
|59
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|72
|47
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|44
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|92
|27
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|78
|38
|Auburn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|122
|10
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|97
|41
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|59
|44
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|51
|17
|LSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|61
|45
Southern Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|ETSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|68
|17
|Furman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|55
|18
|Wofford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|24
|22
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|40
|30
|Mercer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|83
|48
|Samford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|79
|47
|VMI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|55
|84
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|35
|90
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|107
Southland Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|81
|53
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|91
|73
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|30
|72
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|43
|76
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|41
|69
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|57
Southwestern Athletic Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jackson St.
|1
|0
|7
|6
|2
|0
|45
|22
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|42
|41
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|75
|Florida A&M
|0
|1
|6
|7
|1
|1
|40
|14
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|42
|101
|MVSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|35
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Prairie View
|1
|0
|40
|17
|1
|1
|49
|57
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|34
|16
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|33
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|47
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|44
|79
|Texas Southern
|0
|1
|17
|40
|0
|2
|24
|106
Sun Belt Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|101
|36
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|56
|44
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|36
|63
|Troy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|68
|24
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|102
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|53
|26
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|90
|76
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|45
|62
|Texas State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|43
|46
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|45
Western Athletic Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Stephen F. Austin
|1
|0
|20
|10
|1
|1
|42
|38
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|94
|30
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|71
|63
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|34
|58
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|48
|Lamar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|47
|57
|Tarleton St.
|0
|1
|10
|20
|1
|1
|64
|27
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|55
|83
|Dixie St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|60
Major Independents
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Army
|2
|0
|81
|45
|BYU
|2
|0
|50
|33
|Liberty
|2
|0
|69
|20
|Notre Dame
|2
|0
|73
|67
|New Mexico St.
|0
|3
|38
|92
|Uconn
|0
|3
|28
|132
|Umass
|0
|2
|35
|96